2023 U.S. World Trials: Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 3

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

Highlighting some of the swims you might have missed on night three was Mason Laur who won the men’s 400 IM C final by over five seconds. Laur dropped over five and a half seconds off his prelims time to touch in a 4:15.81. That time would have also won the ‘B’ final, and finished fifth overall in the ‘A’ final. That was a huge best time for Laur who had a previous personal best of 4:19.69 which he swam to finish 12th in August at 2022 Summer Nationals.

On the women’s side, Hannah Bellard swam a 4:44.67 to win the ‘C’ final. That would have been good enough for second in the ‘B’ final as well as seventh in the ‘A’ final. Bellard came in to the meet with a personal best of 4:47.67. Bellard was recently ranked the #10 recruit on the girls side for the class of 2023.

Humberto Najera also had a huge swim in the men’s 400 IM winning the D final in a 4:19.96. Najera’s previous best was a 4:23.46 which he swam back in April 2022. Najera is headed to Cal this fall. Also highlighting the D final was Gregg Enoch who swam a 4:20.19, a huge drop off of his previous best of a 4:25.60 which he swam this past March.

Sandpiper of Nevada teammates Dillon Wright and Luke Ellis also had big swims in the 400 IM D final. Ellis swam a 4:22.66, faster than his previous best of a 4:24.02. Wright swam a 4:22.22, faster than his previous best of a 4:22.71.

Abby Harter dropped almost a full second in her 100 fly, winning the women’s C final in a 58.87. Harter had a best time of 59.62 from Summer 2019. Last April at International Team Trials, Harter swam a 1:00.19 for 22nd.

Aidan Stoffle won the men’s 100 fly C final in a 52.55, better than his personal best of a 52.76 from 2022 Summer Nationals.