2023 U.S Trials: Day 4 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

The fourth day of the 2023 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis is now in the books. That means it’s time for our second-to-last scoring update for the Pick ‘Em Contest.

The fourth day of the meet saw two major things occur that had a huge impact on Pick ‘Ems. First, Katie Grimes didn’t make the ‘A’ final of the women’s 400 free. Next, Shaine Casas didn’t end up swimming the men’s 100 back on the day either.

There was one top four finish which no one entered in the contest picked. Emma Weber came in fourth in the women’s 100 breast, leaving a black mark on everyone’s Pick ‘Ems selections, since no entrant picked her to finish in the top four.

Let’s get right into it: Congratulations, “NS-SilentObserver,” the winner of day four of the Pick ‘Em Contest! “NS-SilentObserver” earned a total of 77 points on day four, leading all contestants by four points.

Moreover, “ISU2004” has now moved into first place in the overall standings with only one day left in the competition. They now have 260 total points, leading the field by two points.

Below you’ll find the day four scores:

And here arre the overall standings through the first four days of the compeition: