Michael Andrew Misses World Championships Roster By .01 Seconds

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Day 5 Finals Preview
Michael Andrew triumphed in the 50-meter butterfly (23.11) on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old sprint specialist ended up being the odd man left off this year’s World Championships roster by an agonizingly slim margin due to USA Swimming selection procedures that prioritize relay-only swimmers over non-Olympic event winners.
Andrew, who has collected six World Championships medals during two appearances in 2019 and 2022, needed a top-two finish in Saturday night’s 50 freestyle final to clinch his spot in Fukuoka later this month. He took silver in the 50 free at last year’s Worlds in Budapest.
Both Ryan Held (21.50) and Jack Alexy (21.63) clocked personal-bests in the 50 free final as Andrew missed out on a Worlds berth by just .01 seconds with a 21.64. Because the U.S. men had exactly 27 Worlds qualifiers, one over the 26-swimmer limit, 17-year-old Stanford commit Henry McFadden got the nod over Andrew by way of his sixth-place finish in the 200 free.
“Won’t be seeing you in Fukuoka unfortunately,” Andrew wrote on Instagram. “Stoked to have qualified for my third World Championships, but due to the selection procedures will be staying home as 50s of stroke are 5th priority behind relay only swimmers. God is Good, and this is part of His plan.”
At the 2019 World Championships, Andrew became the first male swimmer to final in all four 50 strokes at a single meet. At last year’s Worlds, he earned bronze in the 50 breast (26.72) and 50 fly (22.79) in addition to his 50 free silver (21.41).
Check out the full U.S. men’s roster for Worlds below:
- Jack Alexy
- Hunter Armstrong
- Shaine Casas
- Charlie Clark
- Ross Dant
- Matt Fallon
- Nic Fink
- Bobby Finke
- Carson Foster
- Brennan Gravley
- Dylan Gravley
- Chris Guiliano
- Thomas Heilman
- Ryan Held
- Luke Hobson
- David Johnston
- Chase Kalisz
- Drew Kibler
- Matt King
- Destin Lasco
- Josh Matheny
- Henry McFadden
- Jake Mitchell
- Ryan Murphy
- Baylor Nelson
- Justin Ress
- Dare Rose
- Kieran Smith
- Joey Tepper
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – MAX OF 26
- Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order from the Finals the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #4. The fourth priority will include the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #5. The fifth priority will include the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the Individual Non-Olympic Events. No more than one Available Swimmer may be selected in each Individual Non-Olympic Event. If the Available Swimmer with the fastest time at the Finals in an Individual Non-Olympic Event declines the invitation to be Selected to the Team when that invitation is offered by USA Swimming and/or declines to swim in the Event for which he/she qualifies in the Championships, USA Swimming will not Select an Available Swimmer in that Individual Non-Olympic Event via Priority #5.
I’m not sure if MA sees what other people are obviously seeing and talking about but for his sake I really hope it hits him one day. I had such high hopes for him but his potential is being washed down the drain by ineffective training. I hope he sees that what worked as an age group swimmer with insane talent and a height advantage won’t work on the big stage as well. Dressel is out, now is MA’s chance to actually win something, hopefully he changes up his training and goes for it.
I don’t care for Andrew’s political views, but qualification should be on merit, and on merit, it’s utterly ridiculous that we would take someone who won’t swim an individual event and almost certainly won’t even swim a finals over a likely world medalist. This needs to be changed before the next Worlds. Absolutely nonsensical.
The merit is based on qualification procedures. By the qualification procedures, Andrew did not merit selection for the meet. Therefore, he was left off the roster.
Always found it bizarre that Michael and his dad seem to be the only two people on the planet that fail to realize MA’s success is in spite of his training, not because of it.
Sure, being left off the team here came down to extremely specific and perhaps bizarre circumstances—.01 seconds, even. But some sort of major symptomatic failure was bound to happen eventually, if we’re arguing his career hasn’t faltered / lived up to its potential already (see: 200IM, etc.).
The solution to your spite is actually very simple MA. Go swim under Bowman or Nesty or something, and actually train (there’s surfing in Florida, too!!) Swim breastroke in practice. Take advantage of your incredible talent and… Read more »
Michael Andrew was a flop at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
The US prioritizes Olympic success… as they should.
As for anything in life, you incentivize what you prioritize.
Therefore, they are going to reward US swimmers that train for and excel in Olympic events.
The rules were known well in advance. They were neither a surprise, nor a mystery.
There is nothing unfair about MA missing the worlds.
MA chose not to train for Olympic events (except 50 free)
Choices have consequences
It’s not unfair, it’s just stupid. The idea that you somehow “prioritize Olympic success” by… taking an extra prelims relay swimmer…? is bordering on troll logic.
Call me crazy but I don’t think you ought to be giving up opportunities to win world medals for no reason.
why doesn’t he get to go as a relay swimmer for the 200 free relay?
i don’t think there is a 4×50 fr relay at LC worlds sadly
4 x 50 Relays are not recognized or in competition at world aquatics long course competitions.
They are at World Para Swimming Champs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_World_Para_Swimming_Championships
I don’t think Michael Andrew qualifies for Para competition.
There’s no 4×50 free in World Championships
He rubs people the wrong way, and it’s clear why, as seen in this IG post. But clearly we’d be a better WC squad with him on the team. So maybe they ought to re-examine the rules.
Really, all you down voters – you think the team is better with our 6th fastest (7th, actually) 200 freestyler? Mmmmmk.
Ummm the women’s team roster has no effect on the men’s team roster….
It’s 7 on the men’s side too if you count Foster’s prelim swim. (No preference on the rules.)
Ah makes sense. But also I’d rather Team USA give a swimmer with a shot at making a the Olympic team via relay a slot at worlds (even if that swimmer is 7th fastest) than a person who only qualified for a non Olympic event.
Yeah, that makes sense.