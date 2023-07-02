Michael Andrew Misses World Championships Roster By .01 Seconds

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michael Andrew triumphed in the 50-meter butterfly (23.11) on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old sprint specialist ended up being the odd man left off this year’s World Championships roster by an agonizingly slim margin due to USA Swimming selection procedures that prioritize relay-only swimmers over non-Olympic event winners.

Andrew, who has collected six World Championships medals during two appearances in 2019 and 2022, needed a top-two finish in Saturday night’s 50 freestyle final to clinch his spot in Fukuoka later this month. He took silver in the 50 free at last year’s Worlds in Budapest.

Both Ryan Held (21.50) and Jack Alexy (21.63) clocked personal-bests in the 50 free final as Andrew missed out on a Worlds berth by just .01 seconds with a 21.64. Because the U.S. men had exactly 27 Worlds qualifiers, one over the 26-swimmer limit, 17-year-old Stanford commit Henry McFadden got the nod over Andrew by way of his sixth-place finish in the 200 free.

“Won’t be seeing you in Fukuoka unfortunately,” Andrew wrote on Instagram. “Stoked to have qualified for my third World Championships, but due to the selection procedures will be staying home as 50s of stroke are 5th priority behind relay only swimmers. God is Good, and this is part of His plan.”

At the 2019 World Championships, Andrew became the first male swimmer to final in all four 50 strokes at a single meet. At last year’s Worlds, he earned bronze in the 50 breast (26.72) and 50 fly (22.79) in addition to his 50 free silver (21.41).

Check out the full U.S. men’s roster for Worlds below:

Jack Alexy

Hunter Armstrong

Shaine Casas

Charlie Clark

Ross Dant

Matt Fallon

Nic Fink

Bobby Finke

Carson Foster

Brennan Gravley

Dylan Gravley

Chris Guiliano

Thomas Heilman

Ryan Held

Luke Hobson

David Johnston

Chase Kalisz

Drew Kibler

Matt King

Destin Lasco

Josh Matheny

Henry McFadden

Jake Mitchell

Ryan Murphy

Baylor Nelson

Justin Ress

Dare Rose

Kieran Smith

Joey Tepper

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – MAX OF 26