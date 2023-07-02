Jonny Kulow Swims 21.87 50 Freestyle To Be Tied For Third Fastest 17-18 Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

Top 8:

Jonny Kulow moved up in the 17-18 LCM boys 50 free all-time rankings swimming a 21.87 tonight in Indianapolis. This morning, Kulow swam a 22.02 to move up to #4. Now, Kulow sits tied for third with David Curtiss.

ALL-TIME TOP 5 17-18 LCM BOYS 50 FREESTYLE

Caeleb Dressel 21.53, 2015 Michael Andrew 21.75, 2017 David Curtiss (2021)/ Jonny Kulow (2023) 21.87 – Paul Powers 22.20, 2014

Over the last year, Kulow has dropped over a second in the race. His best prior to this season was a 22.96 which he swam at 2022 Summer Juniors. Coming into the meet, his season best was a 22.27.

Kulow finished fifth in tonight’s race. Notably, he dropped time in all four of his events that he swam in Indianapolis. He finished fourth in the 50 butterfly.