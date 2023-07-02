Jonny Kulow Swims 21.87 50 Freestyle To Be Tied For Third Fastest 17-18 Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
Top 8:
- Ryan Held – 21.50
- Jack Alexy – 21.63
- Michael Andrew – 21.64
- Matt King – 21.80
- Jonny Kulow – 21.87
- David Curtiss – 21.89
- Chris Giuliano – 21.96
- Drew Kibler – 22.12
Jonny Kulow moved up in the 17-18 LCM boys 50 free all-time rankings swimming a 21.87 tonight in Indianapolis. This morning, Kulow swam a 22.02 to move up to #4. Now, Kulow sits tied for third with David Curtiss.
ALL-TIME TOP 5 17-18 LCM BOYS 50 FREESTYLE
- Caeleb Dressel 21.53, 2015
- Michael Andrew 21.75, 2017
- David Curtiss (2021)/ Jonny Kulow (2023) 21.87
- –
- Paul Powers 22.20, 2014
Over the last year, Kulow has dropped over a second in the race. His best prior to this season was a 22.96 which he swam at 2022 Summer Juniors. Coming into the meet, his season best was a 22.27.
Kulow finished fifth in tonight’s race. Notably, he dropped time in all four of his events that he swam in Indianapolis. He finished fourth in the 50 butterfly.
The Sun Devils have developed an awesome sprint swimmer in Jonny!