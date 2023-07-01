Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18 Year Old Jonny Kulow Swims 22.03 50 Freestyle, #4 17-18 All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

Jonny Kulow had a big swim on the final day of competition in Indianapolis swimming a 22.03 in the men’s 50 freestyle. That places him as the fourth fastest American in the 17-18 age group of all-time.

All-Time Top 5 17-18 LCM Boys 50 Freestyle

  1. Caeleb Dressel 21.53, 2015
  2. Michael Andrew 21.75, 2017
  3. David Curtiss 21.87, 2021
  4. Jonny Kulow 22.03, 2023
  5. Paul Powers 22.20, 2014

Kulow had a huge swim as he had a previous best time of 22.27. He swam that time a month ago at Mission Viejo and it had placed him at #5 ever in the age group. This morning, Kulow jumped Paul Powers in the all-time top 5.

Over the last year, Kulow has dropped almost a second in the race. His best prior to this season was a 22.96 which he swam at 2022 Summer Juniors.

Kulow swam the fifth fastest time this morning and will have a chance to move up the rankings once again tonight as he swims in the ‘A’ final. Kulow has had a huge meet so far, going a personal best in all of his events (100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, and now 50 free). He was fourth in the 50 fly, 0.32 seconds off of winning the event to potentially make Worlds.

1
EverybodyWangChungTonight
51 minutes ago

Who was Paul Powers? I’ve legit never heard that name before haha

