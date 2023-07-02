Final Projected USA World Champs Rosters: 21 Women, 26 Men, Heading to Fukuoka

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
After five days of competition, and countless readings of the selection criteria, here’s how we project the final roster will look for USA Swimming’s 2023 World Aquatics Championships next month.
All six women who finished in the top two spots today were already on the team, meaning that Maxine Parker is safely added to the roster for the 4×100 free, and 21 women will represent the USA in Fukuoka.
Meanwhile, the men project to be one over the route limit of 26 swimmers, meaning that Michael Andrew, the winner of the 50 fly, won’t make the final roster.
USA Swimming is scheduled to announce the final roster shortly, but here’s how we think it will appear.
Men
- Carson Foster – 200 fly, 400 IM, 200 IM
- Jack Alexy – 100 free, 50 free
- Chris Guiliano – 100 free
- Matt King – 4×100 free
- Destin Lasco – 4×100 free, 200 back
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 800 free
- Luke Hobson – 200 free
- Kieran Smith – 200 free, 400 free
- Drew Kibler – 4×200 free
- Jake Mitchell – 4×200 free
- Matt Fallon – 200 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back, 100 back
- Dare Rose – 100 fly, 50 fly
- David Johnston – 400 free
- Nic Fink – 50 breast, 100 breast
- Hunter Armstrong – 100 back, 50 back
- Ryan Held – 4×100 free, 50 free
- Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 100 fly
- Charlie Clark – 1500 free
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast
- Chase Kalisz– 400 IM
- Shaine Casas – 200 IM
- Ross Dant – 800 free
- Baylor Nelson – 4×200 free
- Justin Ress – 4×100 free, 50 back
- Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
Women
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 100 back, 50 back
- Kate Douglass – 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM
- Abbey Weitzeil – 100 free, 50 free
- Gretchen Walsh – 4×100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free
- Olivia Smoliga – 4×100 free
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free, 400 free, 1500 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free
- Bella Sims – 4×200 free, 400 free
- Erin Gemmell– 4×200 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast, 50 breast, 100 breast
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM, 1500 free
- Torri Huske – 100 Fly, 4×100 free, 50 fly
- Rhyan White – 200 back
- Lindsay Looney – 200 fly
- Jillian Cox – 800 free
- Alex Walsh – 400 IM, 200 IM
- Lydia Jacoby – 100 breast, 50 breast
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back
- Alex Shackell – 4×200 free
- Maxine Parker – 4×100 free
- Leah Smith – 4×200 free
Men’s Projected Rosters
Note: We wanted to get the Worlds roster up quickly, so we have not fully updated the spreadsheets for the Junior Worlds, Pan Ams, and LEN U23 rosters. We will continue to update throughout the evening. Also, while we’ve made every effort to ensure these projected rosters are accurate as possible, there’s a lot of moving pieces, and there’s also the possibility we’ve made a mistake somewhere. Please don’t buy plane tickets to see your favorite swimmer based solely on the info below.
Women’s Projected Rosters
Here’s a summary of the relevant priorities by team, courtesy of the various USA Swimming selection documents:
World Championships – max of 26
- Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order from the Finals the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #4. The fourth priority will include the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #5. The fifth priority will include the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the Individual Non-Olympic Events. No more than one Available Swimmer may be selected in each Individual Non-Olympic Event. If the Available Swimmer with the fastest time at the Finals in an Individual Non-Olympic Event declines the invitation to be Selected to the Team when that invitation is offered by USA Swimming and/or declines to swim in the Event for which he/she qualifies in the Championships, USA Swimming will not Select an Available Swimmer in that Individual Non-Olympic Event via Priority #5.
i believe since shaine casas made the worlds team in the 200 IM, that he also gets to do the 50 FL.
i think he’s the only other male swimmer on the worlds team that achieved the “A” cut during this season?
wow what a day haha
Held achieved the A cut in prelims and since he swam it at this meet he will get the second spot.
ahhhh good point my bad, didn’t see those prelims results oops
thank you 🙂
plus nic fink is the only male american doing the 50 BR, stinks :/
dang all this scrambling because of MA
MA deserves a place in the team.200m 7th place finisher insted of 50 fly winner doesn’t make any sense.
I don’t really understand why Peplowski was selected this year (specifically because Gemmell wasn’t last year) but there’s precedence there with Tarwater in 2012. Gives more relay flexibility and more potential for success, instead of choosing two out of four ladies to come up onto the finals relay you’re choosing one out of four, and the odds are greater that at least one will perform excellent compared to two.
MA missed the team as the qualification standards were set. Gripe about it all you want, this is how it was structured, and he didn’t get the job done.
USA Swimming ignoring their own selection criteria to add Anna Peplowski to the team.
BANGER
So the US punts a chance to score in 50 fly and 50 breast in favor of putting relay alternates on the team? Do I understand BH’s rant correctly?
The policy is in place more so to keep the emphasis on Olympic events in non-Olympic years. There’s certainly value in being a 50-stroke specialist but you can’t make an Olympic team in those races. USA Swimming likely wants to keep Olympic events and qualifiers to be the focus. And particularly in the 100 and 200 free since the relays are probably the events the USA gets the most pride in winning.
I don’t know if I like the way it’s structured or not, if I’m honest. I get it but I also don’t like leaving a good option at home. But there’s much worse things USA Swimming has structured for qualification standards (see their SC Worlds selections each year).
I was just thinking based on the above photo whether Katie ever babysat Erin while Bruce was her coach.
6th (7th since Foster will likely swim it at worlds) in the 200 free makes the team to swim a prelim relay over a guy that won an event. I get it’s funny to point fingers at MA but that doesn’t sit right to me. It’s an exaggeration, but that could have been a world record and he’d still be left at home. Imagine if that was Hunter Armstrong breaking a WR in the 50 and missing the 100 back and getting left off the team. I’m just not a fan of that. There’s gold medals on the line in the 50s.
Who cares? They’re non-Olympic events anyway. Let Proud et. al have their moment before the actual show next year.
USA Swimming values relays greater than individuals. Having six swimmers in place means you’ve got two swimmers coming in for the finals relay instead of keeping pretty much an identical team and tiring out your better swimmers. If USA Swimming wants to maximize relay golds, having bodies at the meet to swim the prelims relay and allow the coaches to then make the selections for finals relay swimmers is the best way to do that.
50s stroke are non-Olympic events which hold less value to USA Swimming on the whole, and relays hold the greatest value. It makes sense to me. I don’t know if I LOVE it as a selection process, but it does make sense.
Mystified as to why Peplowski makes the team this year but Gemmell didn’t last year. Don’t get me wrong, very happy for Peplowski. But USA Swimming makes no sense.
Incompetence.
Yeah it would be nice to get an explanation