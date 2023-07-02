Final Projected USA World Champs Rosters: 21 Women, 26 Men, Heading to Fukuoka

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After five days of competition, and countless readings of the selection criteria, here’s how we project the final roster will look for USA Swimming’s 2023 World Aquatics Championships next month.

All six women who finished in the top two spots today were already on the team, meaning that Maxine Parker is safely added to the roster for the 4×100 free, and 21 women will represent the USA in Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, the men project to be one over the route limit of 26 swimmers, meaning that Michael Andrew, the winner of the 50 fly, won’t make the final roster.

USA Swimming is scheduled to announce the final roster shortly, but here’s how we think it will appear.

Men

Women

Men’s Projected Rosters

Note: We wanted to get the Worlds roster up quickly, so we have not fully updated the spreadsheets for the Junior Worlds, Pan Ams, and LEN U23 rosters. We will continue to update throughout the evening. Also, while we’ve made every effort to ensure these projected rosters are accurate as possible, there’s a lot of moving pieces, and there’s also the possibility we’ve made a mistake somewhere. Please don’t buy plane tickets to see your favorite swimmer based solely on the info below.

Women’s Projected Rosters

Here’s a summary of the relevant priorities by team, courtesy of the various USA Swimming selection documents:

World Championships – max of 26