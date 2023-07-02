Bobby Finke Clocks 7:40.34 800 Free To Break U.S. Open Record

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang – 2009
- American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke – 2022
U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022
- Championship Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 7:53.11
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 7:50.07
- 2022 worlds Medal Time: 7:40.05
Top 8:
- Bobby Finke – 7:40.34
- Ross Dant – 7:48.10
- Will Gallant – 7:50.75
- Charlie Clark – 7:51.65
- David Johnston – 7:51.70
- James Plage – 7:56.36
- Alec Enyeart – 7:58.14
- Nick Caruso – 7:58.80
On Saturday night at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Bobby Finke posted a time of 7:40.34 to break his own U.S. Open record by nearly three seconds. The previous record was a 7:43.32 which he clocked last year at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials.
Finke was also less than a second off of his best time of 7:39.36, which he clocked to win gold at the 2022 World Championships and set the American record.
In his race, Finke was splitting 28-highs and 29-lows, and then closed in a blistering 26.80 final 50. He was significantly faster across the board compared to how he swam last year.
Split Comparison:
|Bobby Finke, 2023 U.S. Nationals (new U.S. Open record)
|Bobby Finke, 2022 U.S. Trials (former U.S. Open record)
|50m
|26.93
|27.10
|100m
|28.83 (55.76)
|29.13 (56.23)
|150m
|29.03 (1:24.79)
|29.02 (1:25.25)
|200m
|28.97 (1:53.76)
|29.20 (1;54.45)
|250m
|29.15 (2:22.91)
|29.38 (2:23.83)
|300m
|29.10 (2:52.01)
|29.13 (2:52.96)
|350m
|29.11 (3:21.12)
|29.38 (2:23.83)
|400m
|29.08 (3:50.20)
|29.30 (3:51.64)
|450m
|28.99 (4:19.19)
|29.37 (4:21.01)
|500m
|29.05 (4:48.24)
|29.23 (4:50.24)
|550m
|28.98 (5:17.22)
|29.46 (5:19.70)
|600m
|28.93 (5:46.15)
|29.03 (5:48.73)
|650m
|29.30 (6:15.45)
|29.25 (6:17.98)
|700m
|29.06 (6:44.51)
|29.05 (6:47.03)
|750m
|29.03 (7:13.54)
|29.10 (7:16.13)
|800m
|26.80 (7:40.34)
|27.19 (7:43.32)
|Total
|7:40.34
|7:43.32
Finke also took down the U.S.Open record in the 1500 free earlier at Nationals in a time of 14:42.51. He will be representing team USA in the both the mens’ 800 and 1500 free races.
Now owns the world leading time by 0.05
Dude, just race the 400 free. There’s no way you go over 3:45.
Pro life seems to be working out well. He historically makes big drops from trials to Worlds/Olympics, so he should have some big swims in store next month
Finke was looking really really good all week. Excited to see what he has in store for worlds.