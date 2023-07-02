Bobby Finke Clocks 7:40.34 800 Free To Break U.S. Open Record

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang – 2009

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke – 2022

– 2022 U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022

Championship Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke – 2022

– 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 7:53.11

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 7:50.07

2022 worlds Medal Time: 7:40.05

Top 8:

On Saturday night at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Bobby Finke posted a time of 7:40.34 to break his own U.S. Open record by nearly three seconds. The previous record was a 7:43.32 which he clocked last year at the 2022 U.S. World Championship trials.

Finke was also less than a second off of his best time of 7:39.36, which he clocked to win gold at the 2022 World Championships and set the American record.

In his race, Finke was splitting 28-highs and 29-lows, and then closed in a blistering 26.80 final 50. He was significantly faster across the board compared to how he swam last year.

Split Comparison:

Bobby Finke, 2023 U.S. Nationals (new U.S. Open record) Bobby Finke, 2022 U.S. Trials (former U.S. Open record) 50m 26.93 27.10 100m 28.83 (55.76) 29.13 (56.23) 150m 29.03 (1:24.79) 29.02 (1:25.25) 200m 28.97 (1:53.76) 29.20 (1;54.45) 250m 29.15 (2:22.91) 29.38 (2:23.83) 300m 29.10 (2:52.01) 29.13 (2:52.96) 350m 29.11 (3:21.12) 29.38 (2:23.83) 400m 29.08 (3:50.20) 29.30 (3:51.64) 450m 28.99 (4:19.19) 29.37 (4:21.01) 500m 29.05 (4:48.24) 29.23 (4:50.24) 550m 28.98 (5:17.22) 29.46 (5:19.70) 600m 28.93 (5:46.15) 29.03 (5:48.73) 650m 29.30 (6:15.45) 29.25 (6:17.98) 700m 29.06 (6:44.51) 29.05 (6:47.03) 750m 29.03 (7:13.54) 29.10 (7:16.13) 800m 26.80 (7:40.34) 27.19 (7:43.32) Total 7:40.34 7:43.32

Finke also took down the U.S.Open record in the 1500 free earlier at Nationals in a time of 14:42.51. He will be representing team USA in the both the mens’ 800 and 1500 free races.