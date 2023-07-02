Abbey Weitzeil Breaks US Open Record Winning 50 Free in 24.00; #2 American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

Top 8:

Abbey Weitzeil broke the US Open record Saturday night in Indianapolis winning the women’s 50 freestyle in a 24.00 in the final women’s ‘A’ final of the meet. Wietzeil broke the previous US Open record of 24.08 that was set back in 2019 by Pernille Blume. She also became the second fastest American ever.

All-Time Top Americans Women’s LCM 50 Free

Simone Manuel 23.97, 2017 Abbey Weitzeil 24.00, 2023 Dana Torres 24.07, 2008

Weitzeil also broke the US Nationals meet record of 24.10 set by Simone Manuel back in 2018.

Tonight’s swim was also a personal best for Wetizeil. Her previous best was a 24.19 which she swam during semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the race, Weitzeil said her goal was to break the 24-second mark but she still is happy with the swim.

This was Weitzeil’s first win of the meet. On night 1, Weitzeil finished second in the 100 free, punching her ticket to Worlds in the event on both the individual and relay level. Now, she adds the 50 free to her Worlds lineup.