Katie Ledecky Goes 15:29.64 1500 Free, #6 Performance Of All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

On Saturday night, Katie Ledecky posted a time of 15:29.64 in the women’s 1500-meter freestyle to win her heat by 29 seconds. Her time is the sixth-fastest performance of all-time in the event, as well as the first time that she has been under the 15:30 barrier since March 2020. In addition, she was also faster than the 15:30.15 she swam at the 2022 World Championships to win gold.

Ledecky now holds the 15 fastest performances in the history of the women’s 1500 free.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle:

For the majority of Ledecky’s race, she was splitting either 30-highs or 31-lows, before churning out a 29.95 final 50 at the finish. This was similar to how she raced her 800 free at Nationals, where she held 30-point splits but then closed in a 29.34 final 50 split.

Ledecky’s Splits

50m 28.65 100m 30.77 (59.42) 150m 30.99 (1:30.41) 200m 31.33 (2:01.74) 250m 31.18 (2:32.92) 300m 31.10 (3:04.02) 350m 31.39 (3:35.41) 400m 31.35 (4:06.76) 450m 31.22 (4:37.98) 500m 31.33 (5:09.31) 550m 31.06 (5:40.37) 600m 30.85 (6:11.22) 650m 31.20 (6:42.42) 700m 30.97 (7:13.39) 750m 31.16 (7:44.55) 800m 31.09 (8:15.64) 850m 31.06 (8:46.70) 900m 31.11 (9:17.81) 950m 30.95 (9:48.76) 1000m 30.97 (10:19.73) 1050m 31.00 (10:50.73) 1100m 31.13 (11:21.86) 1150m 31.11 (11:52.97) 1200m 31.11 (12:24.08) 1250m 31.17 (12:55.25) 1300m 31.04 (13:26.29) 1350m 31.22 (13:57.51) 1400m 31.09 (14:28.60) 1450m 31.09 (15:59.69) 1500m 29.95 (15:29.64) Total 15:29.64

Earlier at Nationals, Ledecky won the 400 and 800 free, in addition to finishing second in the 200 free.