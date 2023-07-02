Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Goes 15:29.64 1500 Free, #6 Performance Of All-Time

Comments: 1
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 1

July 01st, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Finals Heat Sheet

On Saturday night, Katie Ledecky posted a time of 15:29.64 in the women’s 1500-meter freestyle to win her heat by 29 seconds. Her time is the sixth-fastest performance of all-time in the event, as well as the first time that she has been under the 15:30 barrier since March 2020. In addition, she was also faster than the 15:30.15 she swam at the 2022 World Championships to win gold.

Ledecky now holds the 15 fastest performances in the history of the women’s 1500 free.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle:

  1. Katie Ledecky — 15:20.48 (2018)
  2. Katie Ledecky — 15:25.48 (2015)
  3. Katie Ledecky — 15:27.71 (2015)
  4. Katie Ledecky — 15:28.36 (2014)
  5. Katie Ledecky — 15:29.51 (2020)
  6. Katie Ledecky — 15:29.64 (2023)
  7. Katie Ledecky — 15:30.15 (2022)
  8. Katie Ledecky — 15:31.82 (2017)
  9. Katie Ledecky — 15:34.23 (2014)
  10. Katie Ledecky — 15:35.35 (2020)
  11. Katie Ledecky — 15:35.65 (2017)
  12. Katie Ledecky — 15:35.98 (2019)
  13. Katie Ledecky — 15:36.53 (2013)
  14. Katie Ledecky — 15:37.34 (2020)
  15. Katie Ledecky — 15:57.99 (2023)

For the majority of Ledecky’s race, she was splitting either 30-highs or 31-lows, before churning out a 29.95 final 50 at the finish. This was similar to how she raced her 800 free at Nationals, where she held 30-point splits but then closed in a 29.34 final 50 split.

Ledecky’s Splits

50m 28.65
100m 30.77 (59.42)
150m 30.99 (1:30.41)
200m 31.33 (2:01.74)
250m 31.18 (2:32.92)
300m 31.10 (3:04.02)
350m 31.39 (3:35.41)
400m 31.35 (4:06.76)
450m 31.22 (4:37.98)
500m 31.33 (5:09.31)
550m 31.06 (5:40.37)
600m 30.85 (6:11.22)
650m 31.20 (6:42.42)
700m 30.97 (7:13.39)
750m 31.16 (7:44.55)
800m 31.09 (8:15.64)
850m 31.06 (8:46.70)
900m 31.11 (9:17.81)
950m 30.95 (9:48.76)
1000m 30.97 (10:19.73)
1050m 31.00 (10:50.73)
1100m 31.13 (11:21.86)
1150m 31.11 (11:52.97)
1200m 31.11 (12:24.08)
1250m 31.17 (12:55.25)
1300m 31.04 (13:26.29)
1350m 31.22 (13:57.51)
1400m 31.09 (14:28.60)
1450m 31.09 (15:59.69)
1500m 29.95 (15:29.64)
Total 15:29.64

Earlier at Nationals, Ledecky won the 400 and 800 free, in addition to finishing second in the 200 free.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Casual swim fan
15 minutes ago

Should #15 be 15:37.99?

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!