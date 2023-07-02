Katie Ledecky Goes 15:29.64 1500 Free, #6 Performance Of All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Finals Preview
On Saturday night, Katie Ledecky posted a time of 15:29.64 in the women’s 1500-meter freestyle to win her heat by 29 seconds. Her time is the sixth-fastest performance of all-time in the event, as well as the first time that she has been under the 15:30 barrier since March 2020. In addition, she was also faster than the 15:30.15 she swam at the 2022 World Championships to win gold.
Ledecky now holds the 15 fastest performances in the history of the women’s 1500 free.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle:
- Katie Ledecky — 15:20.48 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:25.48 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:27.71 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:28.36 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:29.51 (2020)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:29.64 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:30.15 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:31.82 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:34.23 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:35.35 (2020)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:35.65 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:35.98 (2019)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:36.53 (2013)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:37.34 (2020)
- Katie Ledecky — 15:57.99 (2023)
For the majority of Ledecky’s race, she was splitting either 30-highs or 31-lows, before churning out a 29.95 final 50 at the finish. This was similar to how she raced her 800 free at Nationals, where she held 30-point splits but then closed in a 29.34 final 50 split.
Ledecky’s Splits
|50m
|28.65
|100m
|30.77 (59.42)
|150m
|30.99 (1:30.41)
|200m
|31.33 (2:01.74)
|250m
|31.18 (2:32.92)
|300m
|31.10 (3:04.02)
|350m
|31.39 (3:35.41)
|400m
|31.35 (4:06.76)
|450m
|31.22 (4:37.98)
|500m
|31.33 (5:09.31)
|550m
|31.06 (5:40.37)
|600m
|30.85 (6:11.22)
|650m
|31.20 (6:42.42)
|700m
|30.97 (7:13.39)
|750m
|31.16 (7:44.55)
|800m
|31.09 (8:15.64)
|850m
|31.06 (8:46.70)
|900m
|31.11 (9:17.81)
|950m
|30.95 (9:48.76)
|1000m
|30.97 (10:19.73)
|1050m
|31.00 (10:50.73)
|1100m
|31.13 (11:21.86)
|1150m
|31.11 (11:52.97)
|1200m
|31.11 (12:24.08)
|1250m
|31.17 (12:55.25)
|1300m
|31.04 (13:26.29)
|1350m
|31.22 (13:57.51)
|1400m
|31.09 (14:28.60)
|1450m
|31.09 (15:59.69)
|1500m
|29.95 (15:29.64)
|Total
|15:29.64
Earlier at Nationals, Ledecky won the 400 and 800 free, in addition to finishing second in the 200 free.
Should #15 be 15:37.99?