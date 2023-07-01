2023 U.S. World Trials: Day 5 Finals Preview

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

Tonight’s finals will once again begin at 7 pm EST. The women’s 1500 will start the night followed by the women’s and men’s 200 IM. Then the men’s 800 free will swim before the women’s and men’s 50 frees.

Kicking off the night will be the women’s mile. Katie Ledecky will look to compete her distance free sweep and add the event to her already three-event schedule in Worlds. Katie Grimes has already qualified in the Open Water and made the Worlds team in the pool in the 400 IM. She will look to add the 1500 to her schedule as she is the second seed here. Grimes’ teammate Claire Weinstein won the women’s 200 free and will be on the other side of Ledecky tonight. Open water powerhouses Kensey McMahon and Mariah Denigan will also be in the fastest heat tonight.

Kate Douglass will swim in her first ‘A’ final of the night with the 200 IM as she also is in the 50 free later in the evening. Douglass is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the event and swam a personal best time this morning. Alex Walsh will be next to Douglass tonight and is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in the event as well as the second fastest American in the event ever.

Torri Huske will swim on the other side of Douglass after posting the third-fastest time this morning. Huske was second to Douglass in the event this past March at NCAAs. Like Douglass, Huske will also swim in the 50 free later in the night. Teenager Leah Hayes was second in the event at Worlds last year behind Walsh and is also one to watch out for tonight.

On the men’s side, Carson Foster led the way this morning in the 200 IM. He will look to add to his Worlds schedule after already winning the 200 fly and 400 IM. Foster swam the top time by over half a second this morning. The rest of the ‘A’ final is tightly bunched as second through eighth is separated by only 0.52 seconds.

Leading the bunch is Will Licon who was off his best by about half a second this morning. Destin Lasco will also be next to Foster tonight. Lasco has already qualified for Worlds in the 100 and 200 back as well as on the 4×100 free relay. Arsenio Bustos had a huge swim this morning breaking the 2:00 mark to find his way into the ‘A’ final. The rest of the field includes Kieran Smith, Trenton Julian, Shaine Casas, and teenager Maximus Williamson.

Bobby Finke will look to lead the way in the men’s 800 free. Charlie Clark already qualified for Worlds after a second place finish in the mile. David Johnston will also be in the ‘A’ final and he has also already made Worlds after winning the 400 free. 2023 NCAA Champion in the mile Will Gallant will be in the ‘A’ final tonight as well.

The splash and dash will conclude both the night and meet Abbey Weitzeil threw down a 24.24 this morning. Weitzeil has already made Worlds after finishing second in the 100 free. Gretchen Walsh will be next to Weitzeil tonight. Walsh has also already qualified for Worlds after her swims earlier in the meet. Swimming on the other side of Weitzeil tonight will be Kate Douglass who will swim this after about 52 minutes after the conclusion of the women’s 200 IM.

2020 Tokyo Olympians Erika Brown, Catie Deloof, and Olivia Smoliga will also swim in the ‘A’ final tonight. Smoliga has already qualified for Worlds on the 4×100 free relay. Torri Huske will complete her double in lane 8. Gabi Albiero will swim out of lane 1 tonight.

Ryan Held led the way this morning and will look most likely look to add to his schedule at Worlds. 100 freestyle winner Jack Alexy swam the second fastest time this morning. Michael Andrew will swim on the other side of Held. Chris Guiliano and Matt King also highlight the field after already making Worlds for their finishes in the 100 free on night 1.

18 year old Jonny Kulow swam a lifetime best this morning to become the fourth fastest 17-18 ever. Drew Kibler and David Curtiss will occupy the outside lanes.