Maximus Williamson Breaks Own 15-16 Boys 200 IM NAG With 1:58.65

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Maximus Williamson broke his own national age group (NAG) record in the LCM boys 200 IM swimming a 1:58.65 Saturday night in Indianapolis. That broke his previous record of a 1:59.01 which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.
Williamson holds the top 15-16 200 IM ever by almost a full second as the second fastest performer in the age group is Carson Foster who swam a 1:59.45 back in summer 2018. Notably, Foster won the 200 IM tonight in Indianapolis.
Split Comparison:
|Indy
|Junior Pan Pacs
|Fly
|25.2
|26.02
|Back
|29.65
|29.5
|Breast
|36.4
|35.67
|Free
|27.4
|27.82
|1:58.65
|1:59.01
Williamson swam this race slightly differently than he did last summer. Tonight he was much faster on the first and last 50s, but slightly slower on the middle two 50s.
Tonight’s swim earned Williamson a sixth place finish. Williamson had a big meet. In addition to his NAG tonight, he also broke the 200 free NAG as well as swam the second-fastest 15-16 100 freestyle ever.
Going 1,58 with a 36 breast split is absolutely bonkers. If he figures out breast he will be a real threat at the senior level
You’re spot on. It’s a common thing to need to improve the breaststroke tho.
Ryan Lochte improved his breast and then he finally toppled Phelps.
27.4 on the free leg is sick
Class of 2925 is stacked!
2025
He’ll be one to watch next year, for sure.