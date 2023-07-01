Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maximus Williamson Breaks Own 15-16 Boys 200 IM NAG With 1:58.65

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

Maximus Williamson broke his own national age group (NAG) record in the LCM boys 200 IM swimming a 1:58.65 Saturday night in Indianapolis. That broke his previous record of a 1:59.01 which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.

Williamson holds the top 15-16 200 IM ever by almost a full second as the second fastest performer in the age group is Carson Foster who swam a 1:59.45 back in summer 2018. Notably, Foster won the 200 IM tonight in Indianapolis.

Split Comparison:

Indy Junior Pan Pacs
Fly 25.2 26.02
Back 29.65 29.5
Breast 36.4 35.67
Free 27.4 27.82
1:58.65 1:59.01

Williamson swam this race slightly differently than he did last summer. Tonight he was much faster on the first and last 50s, but slightly slower on the middle two 50s.

Tonight’s swim earned Williamson a sixth place finish. Williamson had a big meet. In addition to his NAG tonight, he also broke the 200 free NAG as well as swam the second-fastest 15-16 100 freestyle ever.

Mclovin
1 day ago

Going 1,58 with a 36 breast split is absolutely bonkers. If he figures out breast he will be a real threat at the senior level

Marklewis
Reply to  Mclovin
20 hours ago

You’re spot on. It’s a common thing to need to improve the breaststroke tho.

Ryan Lochte improved his breast and then he finally toppled Phelps.

Jay Ryan
1 day ago

27.4 on the free leg is sick

SwimmyJimmy
1 day ago

Class of 2925 is stacked!

SwimmyJimmy
Reply to  SwimmyJimmy
1 day ago

2025

Swimfan27
2 days ago

He’ll be one to watch next year, for sure.

