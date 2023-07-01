Kate Douglass Breaks US Open Record With 2:07.09 200 IM; #2 American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass broke the US Open Record previously held by Alex Walsh as Douglass swam a 2:07.09 in the 200 IM to win the event on the final night of US World Trials. Douglass now becomes the second fastest American all-time in the event and the sixth fastest performer in the world ever.

All-Time Top American Women’s 200 IM

Ariana Kukors 2:06.15, 2009 Kate Douglass 2:07.09, 2023 Alex Walsh 2:07.13, 2022 Kathleen Baker 2:08.32, 2018 Regan Smith 2:08.48, 2023

This morning in prelims, Douglass became the third fastest American swim ever as she swam a 2:08.29. She also was faster than her bronze medal winning time from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Douglass’ Split Comparison:

Indy-Finals Indy- Prelims Olympics Fly 26.96 27.15 27.43 Back 33.48 33.09 33.93 Breast 36.25 37.24 36.87 Free 30.40 30.81 30.81 2:07.09 2:08.29 2:09.04

The biggest difference tonight was her back half. She had a huge breaststroke split and continued that momentum into the final 50 free and touched the wall for the win.

Douglass will swim the event at Worlds. She has about 50 minutes tonight until she swims the 50 free where she swam the third fastest time of this morning’s session.