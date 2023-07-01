Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Breaks US Open Record With 2:07.09 200 IM; #2 American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

Kate Douglass broke the US Open Record previously held by Alex Walsh as Douglass swam a 2:07.09 in the 200 IM to win the event on the final night of US World Trials. Douglass now becomes the second fastest American all-time in the event and the sixth fastest performer in the world ever.

All-Time Top American Women’s 200 IM

  1. Ariana Kukors 2:06.15, 2009
  2. Kate Douglass 2:07.09, 2023
  3. Alex Walsh 2:07.13, 2022
  4. Kathleen Baker 2:08.32, 2018
  5. Regan Smith 2:08.48, 2023

This morning in prelims, Douglass became the third fastest American swim ever as she swam a 2:08.29. She also was faster than her bronze medal winning time from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Douglass’ Split Comparison:

Indy-Finals Indy- Prelims Olympics
Fly 26.96 27.15 27.43
Back 33.48 33.09 33.93
Breast 36.25 37.24 36.87
Free 30.40 30.81 30.81
2:07.09 2:08.29 2:09.04

The biggest difference tonight was her back half. She had a huge breaststroke split and continued that momentum into the final 50 free and touched the wall for the win.

Douglass will swim the event at Worlds. She has about 50 minutes tonight until she swims the 50 free where she swam the third fastest time of this morning’s session.

VFL
40 minutes ago

Not that it matters but I don’t think her backstroke touch registered, so her back was faster and her breast was probably slower.

CavaDore
40 minutes ago

If Kate had even just matched her prelims backstroke split in finals her time would’ve been 2:06.70
😳
For Kate to dip down .95 to break that WR I think she’ll have to swim her prelim backstroke split from today which would give her another .40 drop and then evenly drop her splits in fly, back, and free; or go out faster in fly. I just feel like she definitely has the capability to be faster than a .40 to .60 drop in her fly, breast, and free splits now compared with her Tokyo 2021 race.

David
Reply to  CavaDore
24 minutes ago

Macintosh will break the world record before her in 3 weeks

