Kate Douglass Breaks US Open Record With 2:07.09 200 IM; #2 American Ever

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
Kate Douglass broke the US Open Record previously held by Alex Walsh as Douglass swam a 2:07.09 in the 200 IM to win the event on the final night of US World Trials. Douglass now becomes the second fastest American all-time in the event and the sixth fastest performer in the world ever.
All-Time Top American Women’s 200 IM
- Ariana Kukors 2:06.15, 2009
- Kate Douglass 2:07.09, 2023
- Alex Walsh 2:07.13, 2022
- Kathleen Baker 2:08.32, 2018
- Regan Smith 2:08.48, 2023
This morning in prelims, Douglass became the third fastest American swim ever as she swam a 2:08.29. She also was faster than her bronze medal winning time from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Douglass’ Split Comparison:
|Indy-Finals
|Indy- Prelims
|Olympics
|Fly
|26.96
|27.15
|27.43
|Back
|33.48
|33.09
|33.93
|Breast
|36.25
|37.24
|36.87
|Free
|30.40
|30.81
|30.81
|2:07.09
|2:08.29
|2:09.04
The biggest difference tonight was her back half. She had a huge breaststroke split and continued that momentum into the final 50 free and touched the wall for the win.
Douglass will swim the event at Worlds. She has about 50 minutes tonight until she swims the 50 free where she swam the third fastest time of this morning’s session.
Not that it matters but I don’t think her backstroke touch registered, so her back was faster and her breast was probably slower.
If Kate had even just matched her prelims backstroke split in finals her time would’ve been 2:06.70
😳
For Kate to dip down .95 to break that WR I think she’ll have to swim her prelim backstroke split from today which would give her another .40 drop and then evenly drop her splits in fly, back, and free; or go out faster in fly. I just feel like she definitely has the capability to be faster than a .40 to .60 drop in her fly, breast, and free splits now compared with her Tokyo 2021 race.
Macintosh will break the world record before her in 3 weeks