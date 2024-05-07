World Aquatics To Review Anti-Doping Procedures In Wake of Chinese Scandal

World Aquatics has appointed a five-person committee to audit their anti-doping procedure, reportedly sending a letter to member federations informing them of the decision on Friday.

The World Aquatics Bureau recommended the review after news that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive in 2021 came to light last month.

“Please be advised that by decision of the World Aquatics Bureau, an anti-doping audit review committee has been appointed to review the process and procedure of World Aquatics (and the prior FINA) in examining doping-related procedures,” the letter reads, according to The Sports Examiner.

“The goal is to enhance our understanding of the anti-doping review and decision-making process within our federation as it concerned this particular case and take away any learnings from this experience to make World Aquatics more equipped for the future. Your confidence, and the confidence of all athletes, in our system is vital to our future together.”

The five-person panel includes four-time Olympic medalist Florent Manaudou, along with Aquatics Integrity Unit Supervisory Council members Miguel Cardenal and Ken Lalo, Paralympic swimmer Annabelle Williams and Brazilian coach Fernando Possenti.

Although World Aquatics wasn’t directly involved in the Chinese doping case from 2021, the organization hopes to ensure its procedures are all solidified moving forward.

“We hope that the results of this investigation will help erase any circulating doubt about the anti-doping movement and place the minds of our athletes at ease heading into the Paris Olympic Games,” the letter says.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has come under heavy scrutiny over its handling of the Chinese case. At the time, it was investigated by the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA), which concluded that the positive tests for trimetazidine (TMZ) were due to contamination. WADA has since said it was “not in a position to disprove” those findings.

An independent review is underway, led by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier (though WADA has also received criticism over the selection of Cottier).

The audit committee report from World Aquatics’ five-person panel is due by the end of June.