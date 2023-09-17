Olympic Medalist Josh Prenot, Worlds Qualifier Tiffany Sudarma Welcome Baby Emilie

Former US National Teamer and 2016 US Olympian Josh Prenot and his wife Tiffany Sudarma Prenot have welcomed their first child together.

Emilie Prenot arrived on September 5, and father Josh is enjoying it according to a Tweet where he said having a baby is “pretty sick.”

My review of having a baby, 1 week in: yeah I agree it’s pretty sick https://t.co/srn1dvmbR6 — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) September 14, 2023

Both parents are retired high-level swimmers. Prenot, who swam his last meet at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, was the 2016 NCAA Champion in the 400 IM for the Cal Golden Bears. Later that year, he qualified for the US Olympic Team in the 200 breaststroke, his best event internationally, by winning the Olympic Trials swim in 2:07.17. He also finished 3rd in the 100 breast (59.81) and was 6th in prelims of the 400 IM (4:14.19) before scratching the final.

His 200 breast swim at that meet remains the American Record in that event, and he would go on to win an individual silver medal in the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in 2:07.53.

Other international medals for Prenot include two golds (200 breast, 200 IM) and a silver (400 IM) at the 2015 World University Games and a silver medal (200 IM) at the 2018 World Short Course Championships.

His wife and Emilie’s mother Tiffany swam collegiately at Daytona State in the NJCAA, the University of Miami, and for her final two collegiate seasons at SMU.

At Miami as a sophomore, she finished 3rd in the 100 fly at the 2015 ACC Championships and 5th in the 100 back.

Representing Indonesia, she was a two-time qualifier for the Southeast Asian Games and raced at the 2011 World Aquatics Championships.

Josh Prenot works as a data analytics engineer at ClickUp, a digital productivity platform. Tiffany Sudarma Prenot works in financial partnerships at installment loan provider Affirm. The pair live in Austin, Texas.