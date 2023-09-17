Olympic Gold Medalist Mack Horton Marries High School Sweetheart Ella Walter

Australian swimmer Mack Horton has married his high school sweetheart Ella Walter. The two were wedded on Saturday in Australia.

Horton, 27, and Walter, a nurse, were engaged in January 2022.

Horton won an Olympic gold medal in the 400 free in Rio in 2016 and a bronze medal as a prelims leg on the Australian 800 free relay in 2021 in Tokyo.

While his 1:44.85 anchor was the fastest Australian leg at the 2019 World Championships, leading Australia to gold over Russia and the USA, he had the slowest split on the prelims relay in Tokyo, missing out on finals.

Including that 2019 relay title, he has 7 World Championship medals, 4 Pan Pac Championship medals, and 8 Commonwealth Games medals – including 4 gold.

Horton is a former World Junior Record holder in the 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free.

Earlier this year at Australia’s selection meet, Horton finished 33rd in the 200 free, 3rd in the 400 free behind Sam Short and Elijah Winnington, and 5th in the 800 free, missing the team for the World Championships.

Horton, who continues to indicate that he’s training for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, completed a half Ironman last week in Maroochydore, Queensland. He finished 237th out of 916 individual male competitors in the race, including 39th of 112 in the 25-29 age group. Unsurprisingly, he was the first out of the water in the 1.9km swim, completing the race in 22:51.