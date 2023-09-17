Texas Butterfly Specialists Sam Artmann, Cole Crane Returning for Fifth Years

The top two butterfly specialists at the University of Texas are returning for their fifth years of eligibility this season, according to the Longhorns’ current online roster.

Sam Artmann and Cole Crane will be back for the final collegiate campaign in 2023-24 after contributing to Texas’ 3rd-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships in March. Artmann scored individually in the 200-yard butterfly (personal-best 1:41.86 in prelims, 1:42.32 in final for 12th place) while Crane swam fly (45.33 split) on the Longhorns’ 400 medley relay team that placed 8th (3:03.00).

Individually, Crane placed 28th in the 100 fly (45.84) and 21st in the 200 fly (1:42.58). Artmann added a 32nd-place finish in the 100 fly (45.97).

At the 2023 Big 12 Championships, Artmann swept the 100 fly (46.18) and 200 fly (1:42.63) with Crane earning runner-up finishes right behind him in both events (46.59/1:43.25). The 2024 Big 12 Championships will be the last for Artmann, Crane, and Texas as a whole, which is joining the SEC next year.

Artmann’s Best SCY Times

50 fly – 21.51

100 fly – 45.97

200 fly – 1:41.86

Crane’s Best SCY Times

50 fly – 21.19

100 fly – 45.61

200 fly – 1:42.21

Over the summer, Crane placed 7th in the 100-meter fly at the TYR Pro Championships in late July with a 52.91, good for 7th place but about half a second off his best time of 52.33 from last summer. Artmann took 9th place in the 100 fly at the TYR Pro Championships with a personal-best 53.08.

Although Texas lost now-pro star Carson Foster over the offseason, the program gained a pair of high-profile recruits who could be immediate difference-makers as freshmen. No. 2 recruit Will Modglin will likely take over backstroke duties with his best-in-class 45.01 100 back, but he also owns a lifetime best of 46.35 in the 100 fly. No. 5 recruit Nate Germonprez is versatile with his best-in-class 1:42.82 200 IM, and he also boasts a 47.22 100 fly from February of 2022.

The Longhorns have yet to release their official for this upcoming season, but their first major dual meet will likely be against Virginia on Oct. 27-28.