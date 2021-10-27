3 Nate Germonprez Hands Texas Men 1st Verbal Commitment for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nate Germonprez from iNspire Swim Team in Omaha, Nebraska has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas in the class of 2027. He is the number 3 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2023.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Texas at Austin. I’d like to give a special thanks to Wyatt Collins and Eddie Reese for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible program. I’d like to give another thanks to my previous coaches including Tom and Becky, and Julie and JB for helping me become the swimmer and person I am today. HOOK’EM! 🤘”

Germonprez is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Westside High School, where he is a junior. At the 2020 Nebraska High School State Championships, the freshman kicked off his prep career with a win in the 200 IM (1:52.08) and a runner-up finish in the 100 free (46.54).

When he began racing again after the pandemic shutdown, Germonprez let loose with a series of best times, beginning with the 100 back and 400 IM in October 2020. He added the 100 free and 100 fly in November and then the 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM at 18&U Winter Championships in December.

Germonprez had a big meet at Jenks Sectionals in March. He won the 200 IM (2:04.91) and notched lifetime bests in the 50 free (23.28), 100 back (56.15), 200 back (2:07.65), 100 fly (55.96), and 200 IM. His 100 back time qualified him for Olympic Trials Wave I, where he finished sixth with 55.75. The following week he time trialed the 100 fly and 200 IM and blasted an impressive 2:02.50 in the latter. Germonprez wrapped up the LCM season at Speedo Summer Championships-West. There, he finaled in the 100 free (17th), 100 breast (15th), 100 fly (22nd), and 200 IM (3rd) and went PBs in all but the IM.

LCM times:

100 free – 50.73

100 back – 55.75

100 breast – 1:04.03

100 fly – 55.25

200 IM – 2:02.50

In short course, he has augmented his prowess in the four stroke 100s with some pretty good 200 times as well. At NCSA Spring Championships, he won the 50 back and 200 IM, finished top-8 in the 100/200 back and 100 fly, and was 9th in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:45.41

200 free – 1:36.16

100 free – 44.73

50 free – 20.83

100 back – 47.72

200 back – 1:45.14

100 breast – 54.52

200 breast – 2:00.43

400 IM – 3:56.01

Germonprez will bring incredible flexibility to the NCAA champion Longhorns in the fall of 2023. His times are already fast enough to score in the C finals of the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM at SECs (which Texas will join in 2025) and in the A finals of the 200/400 IM, 200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast at the Big 12 Championships (in which there are only three men’s teams).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.