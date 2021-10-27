Daily Swim Coach Workout #587

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Friday [11/27/20]

C9/W3 PPP

Process! Positive! MT

[8/14 days out]

2x

200 fr dpc low breath

4×25 pullouts dpc count

pads 3×50 free drop breath

pads 8×25 BUILD(2r,l,knuckle, push)

wall kicks fast and furious



8×50 o=form stroke build e=b to PP @:50

Finz

2x

3×100 [75 flow r/u/l, 25 MAX SPEED]@1:45

6×25 shooter (1slomo/2b from slomo/3max b/[email protected]) @:45

6×50 o=flow swim e= Max speed swim @1:00

easy 50 recovery

8×50 o=mod med e= PP race of choice @:55

8×75 o=kick b g3-5 @1:20 e=pull b [email protected]:10

4×50 o=mod med e=PP @1:00

100 recovery

broken 100

5×100 fr [tip+:10/+:05/tip/+:05/+:10]

starts/turns



wd 300