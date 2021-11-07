Will Modglin, #1 in 2023, Makes Verbal Pledge to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zionsville, Indiana native Will Modglin has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the fall of 2023. He will be the third Modglin brother to swim in college; Sanders is a senior on the Saginaw Valley State team, while Coleman is a sophomore at Purdue.

“I am extremely excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Texas at Austin. First, I want to thank God for this opportunity. Also, Coach Reese and Coach Collins for the incredible opportunity to be a part of this incredible program. I’d also like to give another special thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along this journey and built me into the person I am today. HOOK’EM!!🤘🤘”

Modglin ranks #1 on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023. He is the only sub-44 100 freestyler and he owns the top 100 back and 200 IM times, as well. He was named to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Modglin won both the 200 IM (1:45.14) and 100 back (46.60) last year as a Zionsville Community High School sophomore at the 2021 Indiana High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. He also led off the runner-up 200 medley relay (21.44, the fastest backstroke by over half a second) and contributed a leg (43.59) to the runner-up 400 free relay.

Modglin does his year-round swimming with Zionsville Swim Club. He swam the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Olympic Trials Wave II this summer. His big LCM meet came in March, though, when he punched his ticket to the faster Trials wave at Indy Sectionals. There, he notched PBs of 23.66 in the 50 free, 51.00 in the 100 free, 55.04 in the 100 back, 2:02.28 in the 200 back, and 2:03.16 in the 200 IM. He won the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 200 back, and finished 4th and 7th in the 100 free and 50 free.

Two weeks earlier, he pulled similar punches at the Indiana Senior Short Course State Championships, going lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:45.14

100 back – 46.60

200 back – 1:45.24

100 fly – 47.56

50 free – 20.13

100 free – 43.82

200 free – 1:37.54

Modglin’s best times, as a 16-year-old, are within shooting distance of what it took to be invited to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships. It took 42.88 in the 100 free, 46.37 in the 100 back, 46.29 in the 100 fly, and 1:44.15 in the 200 IM.

Texas men’s team has so far lined up the #1, #3, and #20 recruits from 2023 in Modglin, Nate Germonprez, and Will Scholtz. The last time Texas reeled in our top recruit was in the high school class of 2020, when Carson Foster made his way from Ohio to Austin.

