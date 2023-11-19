Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stirling’s Lucy Grieve Clocks 57.00 SCM 100 Fly Personal Best For Scottish Record

2023 BRITISH UNIVERSITIES & COLLEGES (BUCS) SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new Scottish national record was established in the women’s SCM 100 butterfly on night two of the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.

Representing the University of Stirling, 19-year-old Lucy Grieve logged a new lifetime best of 57.00 to win the event by well over a second. She beat out teammate Keanna MacInnes who touched in 58.29 while Loughborough’s Laura Stephens rounded out the top 3 performers in 58.45.

Grieve opened in 27.09 and closed in 29.91 to hack over one and a half seconds off her previous personal best of 58.88. That performance was rendered at the 2021 Scottish Short Course Championships.

Grieve’s 57.00 new PB also sliced .15 off of Tain Bruce‘s former Scottish standard of 57.15 put on the books in 2018.

Grieve now ranks as the 5th-best British performer of all time in the SCM 100 fly and the nation’s quickest in 7 years.

Top 5 British Women’s SCM 100 Fly Performers in History

  1. Francesca Halsall – 55.71, 2009
  2. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor – 55.93, 2015
  3. Jemma Jarvis – 56.32, 2013
  4. Alys Thomas – 56.81, 2016
  5. Lucy Grieve – 57.00, 2023

Additionally, Greive now takes over the world rankings crown on the season, supplanting Italy’s Alessia Polieri who was #1 with the 57.44 notched just last weekend.

2023-2024 SCM Women 100 Fly

AlessiaITA
POLIERI
11/11
57.44
2 Charlotte
BONNET		FRA57.6610/29
3Sonia
Laquintana 		ITA57.6911/11
4Panna
UGRAI 		HUN57.7911/04
5Elena
Di Liddo 		ITA57.8511/11
View Top 31»

Grieve’s 57.00 would have placed 7th at the 2021 European Short Course Championships. However, she was not named to the British roster for this year’s event in Romania. Both MacInnes and Stephens will be there.

