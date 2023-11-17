2023 Texas Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

Emma Sticklen (TEX) — 50.36 Kelly Pash (TEX) — 50.37 Olivia Bray (TEX) — 50.47 Ava Longi (TEX) — 51.39 Lillie Nordmann (STAN) — 51.52 Anicka Delgado (USC) — 52.08 Gigi Johnson (STAN) — 52.30 Angie Coe (TEX) — 52.47

The Texas women’s fly crew is at it again. They took the top four spots in the women’s 100 fly to get the session started. 2023 200 butterfly champion Emma Sticklen earned the win, a hundredth ahead of Kelly Pash. Sticklen led the race around at the 50-yard mark in 23.33, followed by Olivia Bray (23.43) with Ava Longi (23.77) and Pash (23.79) further back.

Pash put in a huge push on the second 50, splitting 26.79 to pass Bray and Longi, as well as pull even with Sticklen. At the touch, it was Sticklen who came away with the win in 50.36. Pash took second in 50.37, marking a new personal best for her. It’s the first time that she’s broken 51 seconds, with her previous best a 51.01 from last season’s Minnesota Invite. She swam a PB in the 200 IM yesterday as well.

Bray was just behind the top two, taking 3rd just a tenth behind Pash in a season-best 50.47 and Longi stopped the clock in 51.39, her first time sub-52.

MEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

Rafael Gu (STAN) — 45.07 Sam Artmann (TEX) — 45.94 Aaron Sequeira (STAN) — 45.95 Alec Filipovic (TEX) — 46.18 Holden Smith (TEX) — 46.67 Avery Voss (STAN) — 46.85 Michal Chmielewski (USC) — 47.18 Ethan Hu (STAN) — 47.81

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

Lucy Bell (STAN)/Justina Kozan (USC) — 4:03.25 (tie) Caroline Bricker (STAN) — 4:03.49 Claire Tuggle (USC) — 4:10.33 Callahan Dunn (WISC) — 4:11.15 Samantha Tadder (STAN) — 4:11.65 Charlotte Hook (STAN) — 4:12.80 Macky Hodges (USC) — 4:18.07

MEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 — Florida (J. Liendo, A. Chaney, E. Friese, M. McDuff) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:16.80

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:17.38

Top 8: