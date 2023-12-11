2023 European Short Course Championship: Last Day Photo Vault

The last night of the 2023 European short course championships provided plenty of excitement and action in the water. We close this our daily appointment with photos from the last day.
Daniel WIFFEN of Ireland celebrates a New World Record after winning in the Men’s 800m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Duncan SCOTT of Great Britain competes in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley (IM) Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Matteo RIVOLTA of Italy competes in the Mixed 4x50m Medley Relay Heats during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Simona Quadarella of Italy celebrates after winning in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Lorenzo MORA of Italy on his way winning in the Men’s 200m Backstroke Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Alberto RAZZETTI of Italy celebrates after winning in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley (IM) Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Freya Anderson of Great Britain celebrates after winning in the Women’s 200m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Louise HANSSON of Sweden poses with all her medals during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
Maxime GROUSSET of France celebrates after winning in the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final during the 22nd LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Patrick B. Kraemer / MAGICPBK)
