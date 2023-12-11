2023 European Short Course Championship: Last Day Photo Vault

Popovici After The Bronze: “I Hope We Offer The Crowd A Good Show” (Euros Quotes Day 6) The last night in Otopeni was all about the Italian team but It was also the night of the bronze medal of the crowd’s idol David Popovici in the 100 free

Storica Impresa Dell’Italia Ai Campionati Europei: 22 Medaglie Totali, 7 Ori L’Italia dà spettacolo nell’ultima sessione di gare e conclude l?Europeo in corta in seconda posizione con 22 medaglie, 7 ori

Razzetti Takes Down Cseh’s European SC Championships 400 IM Record Italy’s Alberto Razzetti nailed a new national record en route to topping the men’s 400m IM podium on the final night of action in Romania.

Daniel Wiffen After Breaking Oldest World Record: “(Grant Hackett) Is My Idol Swimmer” After an epic week for him and for all the Irish sport Wiffen talked to SwimSwam about his races at the SC European Championships