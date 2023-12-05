Caeleb Dressel on Racing Josh Liendo, Bella Sims in Practice

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
This weekend at the US Open, 7x Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel showed real signs of LCM life after being out of the water from July 2022 to March 2023. Dressel notched times of 21.99 (50 free, 9th), 51.31 (100 fly, 1st), and 48.85 (100 free, 10th).
We spoke with Dressel in mid-October about the training group in Florida. Dressel said there is no shortage of talent in Gainesville to push you daily no matter what group you’re training in. Specifically, he spoke about sophomore Josh Liendo and freshman Bella Sims lining up with him during workouts.
From the outside looking in, I am always blown away by Caeleb’s humility. He constantly seeks out praise for others. He focuses on the work. He is purpose driven. I know he’s going to climb back to the highest peak in swimming—but what matters more is that he learned to check his ego at the door a long time ago. Amazing.