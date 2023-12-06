2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

The second preliminary session of the 2023 European Short Course Championships will feature seven events, with one being a relay. The session will kick off with the women’s 200 backstroke, then move on to the men’s 50 freestyle, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 100 IM, men’s 4×50 medley relay, and finally the men’s 1500 freestyle.

After leading off the victorious British 4×50 freestyle relay last night in a sizzling 20.56, Ben Proud enters the individual event as the top seed (20.49). He will swim side-by-side Florent Manaudou in the final heat, who is the former world record holder in this event. Maxime Grousset and Lewis Burras are two additional names to keep an eye on in this event, as Grousset opened his meet strongly yesterday with a national record in the 100 fly. Burras featured on the British winning relay last night, splitting 20.47 on the anchor leg.

The men’s 100 breaststroke is perhaps the most stacked event of the morning. Emre Sakci, the world record holder in the 50 SCM breast, comes in as the top seeded entrant (55.74). Sakci is scheduled to take on the 50 freestyle this morning as well. The defending champion, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi, is seeded 2nd in 56.01. The Dutch duo of Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau are two additional names to watch, as they’ve both had a great performances throughout the past two months.

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland will be a major highlight in the men’s 1500 freestyle to close the session. Wiffen secured a gold medal and national record in the 400 freestyle (3:35.47) yesterday. His 400 swim was very well paced, as he split 1:47/1:47 en route to record performance. We could be in for a very special performance tomorrow night, assuming he makes the final.

The #9 seed in the men’s 100 breaststroke, Matej Zabojnik, has scratched the event. Lena Kreundl of Austria has added the 100 IM as a late entry.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Heats

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

Top 16:

Medi Harris (GBR) – 2:03.77 Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 2:04.61 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) – 2:05.15 Kathleen Dawson (GBR) – 2:05.44 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Margherita Panziera (ITA) – 2:05.56 Lotte Hosper (NED) – 2:06.07 Dora Molnar (HUN) – 2:06.31 Pauline Mahieu (FRA) – 2:06.32 Emma Terebo (FRA) – 2:06.47 Camila Rebelo (POR) – 2:06.79 Eszter Szabo Feltothy (HUN) – 2:07.02 Maria Godden (IRL) – 2:07.10 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 2:07.20 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Iv Loeyning (NOR) – 2:07.44 Kira Touissant (NED) – 2:07.56 Aissia-Claudia Prisecariu (ROU) – 2:08.92 Iris Julia Berger (AUT) – 2:09.13 Hanna Rosvall (SWE) – 2:09.39

Medi Harris of Great Britain took out heat 2 strongly, leading from start to finish. She turned through the 50 in 28.93, the 100 in 59.58, the 150 in 1:30.96, before getting to the wall in a cumulative time of 2:03.77. She finished ahead of teammate Kathleen Dawson (2:05.44), who placed 2nd in the heat. While Dawson finished with the 4th fastest time of the morning, she will not get a second swim as only the two fastest swimmers from each country can advance.

Katie Shanahan took control of the final heat from the very beginning, ultimately finishing in a winning time of 2:04.61. That ranks her 2nd going into the semi-finals, only sitting behind the 2:03.77 posted by Harris.

Defending champion Kira Touissant took 4th in the opening heat, finishing in a final time of 2:07.56. That ranked her as the 15th fastest swimmer of the morning, meaning she’ll just barely sneak into the semi-finals tonight. She holds a personal best (and Dutch national record) of 2:01.26 from 2021.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Heats

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

(FRA) – 20.26 (2014) SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

Top 16:

Benjamin Proud (GBR) – 20.97 Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA) – 21.03 Lewis Burras (GBR) – 21.21 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) – 21.22 Alessandro Miressi (ITA) – 21.23 Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) – 21.24 Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 21.25 Kenzo Simons (NED) – 21.30 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 21.31 Florent Manaudou (FRA) & Jesse Puts (NED) – 21.33 – Leonardo Deplano (ITA) & Matthew Richards (GBR) – 21.34 (only two swimmers per country can advance) – Giovanni Izzo (ITA) – 21.36 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Nas Lia (NOR) – 21.47 Tom Fannon (IRL) – 21.56 Emre Sakci (TUR) – 21.57 Matej Dusa (SVK) – 21.60 Daniel Zaitsev (EST) – 21.62

Giovanni Izzo of Italy posted a strong 21.36 time to win heat one, finishing well ahead of the field. While his time held up through a few more heats, he won’t get a second swim because two other Italians posted faster times this morning.

Ben Proud took the win in the final heat (20.97) to secure the top spot heading into the semi-finals. He was the only swimmer to break 10 seconds on the opening 25, flipping in 9.89 en route to the heat win.

Lorenzo Zazzeri of Italy posted the 2nd fastest time of the morning, hitting the touchpad in 21.03 to claim the win in heat six. Zazzeri has been as quick as 20.84 in this event, which he recorded at the 2021 version of these championships. Lewis Burras finished 2nd to Zazzeri in that heat, stopping the clock in 21.21. He will advance through to tonight’s semi-finals in 3rd.

Maxime Grousset cruised to a time of 21.25 to place 2nd in heat 5, presumably saving energy for tonight’s 100 fly battle with Noe Ponti. Grousset will have to swim the semi-finals of this event just minutes before he lines up for the 100 fly final.

Former world record holder Florent Manaudou finished 10th this morning, posting a time of 21.33. This 50 freestyle is the only individual event he has entered for this competition.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Heats

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

Top 16:

Keanna Macinnes (GBR) – 2:05.51 Laura Lahtinen (FIN) – 2:05.60 Emily Large (GBR) – 2:06.11 Angelina Kohler (GER) – 2:06.82 Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN) – 2:06.94 Laura Stephens (GBR) – 2:07.17 (only two swimmers per country can advance) Kajtaz Amina (CRO) – 2:08.57 Lana Pudar (BIH) – 2:08.69 Katja Fain (SLO) – 2:09.15 Alessia Polieri (ITA) – 2:09.59 Edith Jernstedt (SWE) – 2:09.90 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 2:10.47 Valentine Dumont (BEL) – 2:10.48 Mariana Cunha (POR) – 2:10.66 Tessa Giele (NED) – 2:10.88 Nida Eliz Ustundag (TUR) – 2:11.88 Anja Crevar (SRB) – 2:12.47

Laura Lahtinen of Finland and Emily Large of Great Britain had a great battle in the first of the heats, with Lahtinen getting the touch (2:05.60) over Large (2:06.11). Those swims would hold up to rank 2nd and 3rd heading into tonight’s semi-finals.

Keanna Macinnes of Team GB posted the fastest time of the morning from heat two, stopping the clock in 2:05.51 to overtake the mark by Lahtinen by 0.09. She won the heat comfortably, taking the win by over three seconds.

Helena Rosendahl Bach was victorious in the final heat, hitting the wall in 2:06.94 to take win over Laura Stephens (2:07.17). Stephens will not get a second swim, as teammates Macinnes and Large posted faster times this morning.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Heats

WOMEN’S 100 IM – Heats

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

MEN’S 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – Heats

World Record: Italy – 1:29.72 (2022)

European Record: Italy – 1:29.72 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Italy – 1:30.14 (2021)

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – Heats