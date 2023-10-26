World Champion Maxime Grousset Blasts 49.24 For New French Record In 100 Fly (SCM)

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)
- Thursday, October 26th – Sunday, October 29th
- Angers, France
- SCM (25m)
Coming off a standout summer that included winning the long course world title in the men’s 100 fly, Maxime Grousset has shown no sign of slowing down as he rocketed to a new National Record on the opening night of the French Short Course Championships in Angers on Thursday.
Grousset blasted his way to a time of 49.24 in the men’s 100 fly, breaking Mehdy Metella‘s previous French Record of 49.45 set in 2018.
The 24-year-old Grousset is an explosive swimmer with dynamic underwaters, so it was really only a matter of time until he took hold of this record after what he did in the long course pool in July. At the World Championships in Fukuoka, he was the surprise champion in the 100 fly in a time of 50.14, having broken 51 seconds for the first time just one month prior.
At the end of the competition, Grousset dropped a stunning 49.27 butterfly split on the French medley relay, which ranks as the 2nd-fastest in history.
Having only raced the SCM 100 fly a handful of times over his career, Grousset broke 52 seconds for the first time in the event earlier this month (50.19) before going sub-50 on Thursday.
Metella, a 31-year-old who has an impressive resume that includes an Olympic silver medal and a combined eight medals between the LC and SC World Championships, saw his record go down first-hand as he was in the field, touching 2nd in a time of 50.43.
Although it’s a far cry from his best time, it still marks Metella’s fastest swim since 2018.
When he set that PB and former French Record of 49.45, Metella finished 4th at the 2018 World Championships in Hangzhou, two-tenths shy of a medal.
Split Comparison
|Metella, 2018
|Grousset, 2023
|23.02
|22.91
|49.45 (26.43)
|49.24 (26.33)
Grousset now ranks 16th all-time in the event.
The New Caledonia native also won a pair of individual bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships in the men’s 50 and 100 free, giving him a total of six at LC Worlds after claiming a relay bronze in 2019 and then picking up silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 50 free in 2022.
At the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, he didn’t race the 100 fly but did throw down a blistering 21.90 fly split on the French 200 medley relay while also earning silver individually in the 100 free.
