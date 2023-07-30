Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxime Grousset Drops 49.27 Fly Split On Medley Relay, Second-Fastest Ever

Comments: 3

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On France’s 4×100 men’s medley relay at the 2023 World Championships, Maxime Grousset split a massive 49.27 butterfly leg to bring his team from fourth to second. Although France got passed by China and Australia on the freestyle leg and didn’t get on the podium, Grousset recorded the second-fastest 100 fly relay split ever.

Grousset’s split was the eighth sub-50 100 fly split in history. The only person who has ever been faster than him on a relay is Caeleb Dressel, who went 49.03 on Team USA’s world record-breaking relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

All-Time Fastest Men’s 100 Fly Splits:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.03 (2021)
  2. Maxime Grousset, France — 49.27 (2023)
  3. Caeleb Dressel, United Stated — 49.28 (2019)
  4. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.33 (2019)
  5. Michael Phelps, United States — 49.72 (2009)
  6. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.76 (2017)
  7. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.92 (2017)

Just a day ago, Grousset became the world champion in the individual 100 fly, clocking a time of 50.14 to become the fifth-fastest performer in history. With his success as well as the success of Leon Marchand, the Frenchmen are in a very strong position come time for their home Olympic games next year.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David S
23 minutes ago

How did the French not medal with a 49.2 fly split ???????????????

3
0
Reply
mclovin96
Reply to  David S
23 seconds ago

They had a weak breast 59,00 and free 48,40

0
0
Reply
Thamos Hailmen
25 minutes ago

This is just the beginning ⭐️

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!