Maxime Grousset Drops 49.27 Fly Split On Medley Relay, Second-Fastest Ever

On France’s 4×100 men’s medley relay at the 2023 World Championships, Maxime Grousset split a massive 49.27 butterfly leg to bring his team from fourth to second. Although France got passed by China and Australia on the freestyle leg and didn’t get on the podium, Grousset recorded the second-fastest 100 fly relay split ever.

Grousset’s split was the eighth sub-50 100 fly split in history. The only person who has ever been faster than him on a relay is Caeleb Dressel, who went 49.03 on Team USA’s world record-breaking relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

All-Time Fastest Men’s 100 Fly Splits:

Just a day ago, Grousset became the world champion in the individual 100 fly, clocking a time of 50.14 to become the fifth-fastest performer in history. With his success as well as the success of Leon Marchand, the Frenchmen are in a very strong position come time for their home Olympic games next year.