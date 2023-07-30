Beyond The Lane Lines: Leon Marchand Lands Louis Vuitton Sponsorship

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 July 31st Deadline for Public Comment On Olympic Commission Report

The United Stated Congress created the independent Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics to study the United States’s participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games as outlined in the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020.

Among the several topics included in the study include an evaluation of the functions of the national governing bodies as well as an assessment of the finance of both organizations.

Details concerning the study can be found here, as well as to where one can submit comments.

#2 Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH Becomes Paris 2024 Partner

With just under one year to go until the next Summer Olympic Games, luxury goods conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) was announced as a premium partner of Paris 2024.

The deal is expected to cost around 150 million euros ($166 million) and includes sponsorship of athletes, including multi-2023 World Championships gold medalist Leon Marchand.

Jewelry brand Chaumet will design the medals for both the Olympics and Paralympics while Sephora will sponsor the Torch Relay.

“With its exceptional know-how, the LVMH Group will bring its immensely creative talent to this project and enable us to benefit from its extensive experience,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee. (Sports Pro Media)

#3 Ralph Lauren and 2028 Los Angeles Strike Deal

An expanded business relationship has been revealed between American clothier Ralph Lauren and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Part of the official outfitter arrangement includes Ralph Lauren releasing a custom LA28 emblem.

‘The emblem features a black and red winged A, a reimagined look from the 1990s iconic Ralph Lauren P-wing symbol. The A is set against LA28’s bold L, 2 and 8 backdrop, which was first launched in 2020, intentionally designed with flexibility and diversity in mind to represent the spirit of LA with its infinite stories of creativity and self-expression.’ (LA28.org)

The first product in the Olympic and Paralympic Ralph Lauren collection will be the LA28 Jean Jacket, available today exclusively on the RL App and at Ralph Lauren’s flagship store in Beverly Hills, California.

Ralph Lauren has been a Proud Outfitter of Team USA since Beijing 2008, and its collaboration with LA28 represents a nearly 20-year relationship supporting Team USA Athletes.

#4 Paris 2024 Anti-Doping Rules Established

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released its official anti-doping rules for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The rules will cover the period from the opening of the Olympic Village on July 18th until the day of the closing ceremony on August 11th, 2024.

The rules apply to the entire IOC, all athletes entered in or preparing for the Olympic Games, all athlete support personnel and International Federations and NOC persons participating in or accredited to Paris 2024.

Among the items addressed within the assembly of articles includes what constitutes anti-doping violations, whereabouts failures by athletes, complicity by an athlete or other person and therapeutic use exemptions.

You can view the entire doping control rules document here.

#5 Banned Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Officially Marries

Earlier this month banned Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang officially announced his marriage to Zhang Doudou. 27-year-old Zhang is a retired rhythmic gymnast who last competed in 2017.

Sun shared the news via Weibo on July 20th, including a picture of an official marriage license photo.

Last month 31-year-old Sun affirmed to the public that he is indeed training with a potentially bid for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in sight. His current ban is set to be lifted in May of next year, opening the door.

Per our report, “I have never said to the outside world that I am retired or not swimming. I have always believed that using my body and ability to do what I have to do and always be ready is my current state of mind. The most important thing about a person’s talent is to play well and make good use of it. When I learned the result that day, I was with the team, and I said that I wanted everyone to continue to support me, four years is not long, I want to stick with it.”