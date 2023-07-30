With 50 Free Victory, Sjostrom Overtakes Phelps For Most Individual Worlds Medals

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom already made history by firing off a new World Record in the semi-finals of the women’s 50m freestyle but the 29-year-old took things one step further in the final of the race.

Sjostrom crushed a new World Record time of 23.61 during last night’s semi-finals and got to the wall this evening just .01 outside that in 23.62. She beat the field by nearly half a second, as Australian Shayna Jack scored silver in 24.10 while Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei bagged bronze in 24.15.

With her victory, 29-year-old Sjostrom overtook American Olympic icon Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most individual World Championships medals in history.

The Swede now owns 21 individual medals to overtake retired Phelps’ total of 20.

Phelps still has far-and-away the most total medals (33) thanks to America’s relay strength. He has 13 relay medals as compared to just one for Sjostrom.

Phelps and Sjostrom both won their first World Championship medals, each gold, when they were only 15 years old. Sjostrom won her first medal at 15 when she broke the World Record in the women’s 100m fly at the 2009 World Championships. Phelps won his first at the 2001 World Championships (also in Fukuoka) in the 200 fly, also in a World Record time. For both of them, that was the only medal of their World Championship debuts.

Phelps’ total came across six World Championship meets – he missed the last two of his career: he was retired during the 2013 World Championships, and he “mutually withdrew” from the 2015 World Championships after his second DUI arrest. Sjostrom, meanwhile, has competed at every World Championships since 2009, making for eight meets – though she only won medals at seven of them (she was 4th in the 200 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly in Shanghai 2011).

Sjostrom’s Individual Medals

By color

Gold – 12

Silver – 6

Bronze – 3

By event

50 fly – 5

100 fly – 5

100 free – 5

50 free– 5

200 free – 1

MEDAL YEAR EVENT Gold Rome 2009 100 fly Gold Barcelona 2013 100 fly Gold Kazan 2015 50 fly Gold Kazan 2015 100 fly Gold Budapest 2017 50 free Gold Budapest 2017 50 fly Gold Budapest 2017 100 fly Gold Gwangju 2019 50 fly Gold Budapest 2022 50 free Gold Budapest 2022 50 fly Gold Fukuoka 2023 50 fly Gold Fukuoka 2023 50 free Silver Barcelona 2013 100 free Silver Kazan 2015 100 free Silver Budapest 2017 100 free Silver Gwangju 2019 50 free Silver Gwangju 2019 100 fly Silver Budapest 2022 100 free Bronze Kazan 2015 50 free Bronze Gwangju 2019 100 free Bronze Gwangju 2019 200 free

Phelps’ Individual Medals

By color

Gold – 15

Silver – 5

Bronze – 0

By event

100 fly – 5

200 fly – 5

200 IM – 4

200 free – 4

400 IM – 2