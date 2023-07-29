Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Ties Michael Phelps For Most Individual Worlds Medals

Comments: 4

It has been a week of torch-passing for Michael Phelps, swimming’s undisputed GOAT, this week in Fukuoka, Japan, where he has been present to see a number of his records fall.

The latest record on the rocks is his record for most individual medals all-time at a World Aquatics Championships, which was tied by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom on Saturday with a gold medal in the 50 fly.

After she set the World Record in the semifinals of the women’s 50 free (23.61) elsewhere in the session, Sjostrom is heavily-favored to break Phelps’ record on Sunday to close the meet – with gold probable, but a medal of any color nearly a lock.

Phelps still has far-and-away the most total medals (33) thanks to America’s relay strength. He has 13 relay medals as compared to just one for Sjostrom – though that lower relay responsibility has given her some freedom in individual events.

Phelps, 38, and Sjostrom, 29, both won their first World Championship medals, each gold, when they were only 15 years old. Sjostrom won her first medal at 15 when she broke the World Record in the women’s 100 meter fly at the 2009 World Championships. Phelps won his first at the 2001 World Championships (also in Fukuoka) in the 200 fly, also in a World Record time. For both of them, that was their only medal of their World Championship debuts.

Phelps’ total came across six World Championship meets – he missed the last two of his career: he was retired during the 2013 World Championships, and he “mutually withdrew” from the 2015 World Championships after his second DUI arrest. Sjostrom, meanwhile, has competed at every World Championships since 2009, making for eight meets – though she only won medals at seven of them (she was 4th in the 200 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly in Shanghai 2011).

Other Phelps Standards that have fallen this week:

Sjostrom’s Individual Medals

By color

  • Gold – 11
  • Silver – 6
  • Bronze – 3

By event

  • 50 fly – 5
  • 100 fly – 5
  • 100 free – 5
  • 50 fly – 4
  • 200 free – 1
Medal Year Event
Gold Rome 2009 100 fly
Gold Barcelona 2013 100 fly
Gold Kazan 2015 50 fly
Gold Kazan 2015 100 fly
Gold Budapest 2017 50 free
Gold Budapest 2017 50 fly
Gold Budapest 2017 100 fly
Gold Gwangju 2019 50 fly
Gold Budapest 2022 50 free
Gold Budapest 2022 50 fly
Gold Fukuoka 2023 50 fly
Silver Barcelona 2013 100 free
Silver Kazan 2015 100 free
Silver Budapest 2017 100 free
Silver Gwangju 2019 50 free
Silver Gwangju 2019 100 fly
Silver Budapest 2022 100 free
Bronze Kazan 2015 50 free
Bronze Gwangju 2019 100 free
Bronze Gwangju 2019 200 free

Phelps’ Individual Medals

By color

  • Gold – 15
  • Silver – 5
  • Bronze – 0

By event

  • 100 fly – 5
  • 200 fly – 5
  • 200 IM – 4
  • 200 free – 4
  • 400 IM – 2
Medal Year Event
Gold Fukuoka 2001 200 fly
Gold Barcelona 2003 200 fly
Gold Barcelona 2003 200 IM
Gold Barcelona 2003 400 IM
Gold Montreal 2005 200 free
Gold Montreal 2005 200 IM
Gold Melbourne 2007 200 free
Gold Melbourne 2007 100 fly
Gold Melbourne 2007 200 fly
Gold Melbourne 2007 200 IM
Gold Melbourne 2007 400 IM
Gold Rome 2009 100 fly
Gold Rome 2009 200 fly
Gold Shanghai 2011 100 fly
Gold Shanghai 2011 200 fly
Silver Barcelona 2003 100 fly
Silver Montreal 2005 100 fly
Silver Rome 2009 200 free
Silver Shanghai 2011 200 free
Silver Shanghai 2011 200 IM

