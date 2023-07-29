Sarah Sjostrom Ties Michael Phelps For Most Individual Worlds Medals

It has been a week of torch-passing for Michael Phelps, swimming’s undisputed GOAT, this week in Fukuoka, Japan, where he has been present to see a number of his records fall.
The latest record on the rocks is his record for most individual medals all-time at a World Aquatics Championships, which was tied by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom on Saturday with a gold medal in the 50 fly.
After she set the World Record in the semifinals of the women’s 50 free (23.61) elsewhere in the session, Sjostrom is heavily-favored to break Phelps’ record on Sunday to close the meet – with gold probable, but a medal of any color nearly a lock.
Phelps still has far-and-away the most total medals (33) thanks to America’s relay strength. He has 13 relay medals as compared to just one for Sjostrom – though that lower relay responsibility has given her some freedom in individual events.
Phelps, 38, and Sjostrom, 29, both won their first World Championship medals, each gold, when they were only 15 years old. Sjostrom won her first medal at 15 when she broke the World Record in the women’s 100 meter fly at the 2009 World Championships. Phelps won his first at the 2001 World Championships (also in Fukuoka) in the 200 fly, also in a World Record time. For both of them, that was their only medal of their World Championship debuts.
Phelps’ total came across six World Championship meets – he missed the last two of his career: he was retired during the 2013 World Championships, and he “mutually withdrew” from the 2015 World Championships after his second DUI arrest. Sjostrom, meanwhile, has competed at every World Championships since 2009, making for eight meets – though she only won medals at seven of them (she was 4th in the 200 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly in Shanghai 2011).
Other Phelps Standards that have fallen this week:
- Leon Marchand broke his last World Record, in the 400 IM, which was also the longest-standing World Record in swimming.
- Katie Ledecky broke Michael Phelps‘ individual World Championship gold medal record with her 15th and 16th wins in the 1500 and 800 free, respectively.
Sjostrom’s Individual Medals
By color
- Gold – 11
- Silver – 6
- Bronze – 3
By event
- 50 fly – 5
- 100 fly – 5
- 100 free – 5
- 50 fly – 4
- 200 free – 1
|Medal
|Year
|Event
|Gold
|Rome 2009
|100 fly
|Gold
|Barcelona 2013
|100 fly
|Gold
|Kazan 2015
|50 fly
|Gold
|Kazan 2015
|100 fly
|Gold
|Budapest 2017
|50 free
|Gold
|Budapest 2017
|50 fly
|Gold
|Budapest 2017
|100 fly
|Gold
|Gwangju 2019
|50 fly
|Gold
|Budapest 2022
|50 free
|Gold
|Budapest 2022
|50 fly
|Gold
|Fukuoka 2023
|50 fly
|Silver
|Barcelona 2013
|100 free
|Silver
|Kazan 2015
|100 free
|Silver
|Budapest 2017
|100 free
|Silver
|Gwangju 2019
|50 free
|Silver
|Gwangju 2019
|100 fly
|Silver
|Budapest 2022
|100 free
|Bronze
|Kazan 2015
|50 free
|Bronze
|Gwangju 2019
|100 free
|Bronze
|Gwangju 2019
|200 free
Phelps’ Individual Medals
By color
- Gold – 15
- Silver – 5
- Bronze – 0
By event
- 100 fly – 5
- 200 fly – 5
- 200 IM – 4
- 200 free – 4
- 400 IM – 2
|Medal
|Year
|Event
|Gold
|Fukuoka 2001
|200 fly
|Gold
|Barcelona 2003
|200 fly
|Gold
|Barcelona 2003
|200 IM
|Gold
|Barcelona 2003
|400 IM
|Gold
|Montreal 2005
|200 free
|Gold
|Montreal 2005
|200 IM
|Gold
|Melbourne 2007
|200 free
|Gold
|Melbourne 2007
|100 fly
|Gold
|Melbourne 2007
|200 fly
|Gold
|Melbourne 2007
|200 IM
|Gold
|Melbourne 2007
|400 IM
|Gold
|Rome 2009
|100 fly
|Gold
|Rome 2009
|200 fly
|Gold
|Shanghai 2011
|100 fly
|Gold
|Shanghai 2011
|200 fly
|Silver
|Barcelona 2003
|100 fly
|Silver
|Montreal 2005
|100 fly
|Silver
|Rome 2009
|200 free
|Silver
|Shanghai 2011
|200 free
|Silver
|Shanghai 2011
|200 IM
It is a shame the world doesn’t get to see Sarah win Olympic gold in the 50 Fly also.
There are other arguments (and other lesser people for this discussion) for why the 50’s should be added.
But she is far and away the best reason.