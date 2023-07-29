Ledecky Wins Sixth-Straight 800 FR, Breaks Phelps’ Individual World Champs Golds Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In Katie Ledecky‘s dominant 800 freestyle win at the 2023 World Championships, she broke a lieu of records in the process.
Ledecky’s win was her 16th individual World Championships gold medal, which means she has officially passed Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most gold medals in Worlds history. In addition, she also becomes the first swimmer to win six-straight World titles in an event, having previously won 800 free gold in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022. Notably, her 800 free win in 2019 came after she had been sick for the majority of the meet.
There was no doubt that Ledecky would win her 2023 free race on Saturday night, as she led from start to finish. Her final time of 8:08.87 was 4.44 seconds ahead of everyone else, and the seventh-fastest performance of all-time. She holds the 29 fastest times in the history of the event.
All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle:
- Katie Ledecky — 8:04.79 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:06.68 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:07.07 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:07.27 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:07.39 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:08.04 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:08.87 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:09.13 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:09.27 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.32 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.70 (2019)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:10.91 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.00 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.08 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.21 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.35 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.50 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.70 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.83 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:11.98 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.03 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.57 (2020)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.68 (2017)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.81 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.86 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:13.02 (2015)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:13.06 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:12.20 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky — 8:13.25 (2015)
- Li Bingjie — 8:13.33 (2023)
Ledecky has been undefeated on the international stage in the 800 free since 2012, when she first won Olympic gold in the event at age 15. She now has six World titles, three Olympic golds, and two Pan Pac titles to her name in the event.
Winners Of The Women’s 800 Free Since 2012 (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs):
- 2012 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:14.63
- 2013 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:13.86 (former world record)
- 2014 Pan Pacs: Katie Ledecky – 8:11.35
- 2015 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:07.39 (former world record)
- 2016 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:04.79 (world record)
- 2017 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:12.68
- 2018 Pan Pacs: Katie Ledecky – 8:09.13
- 2019 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:13.58
- 2020 Olympic Games: Katie Ledecky – 8:12.57
- 2022 World Championships: Katie Ledecky – 8:08.04
- 2023 World Championships: Katie Ledecky — 8:08.87
Last year, Ledecky became the first swimmer to win five straight World titles in an event after her 800 free win. This year, she extends that streak to six.
Katie’s accomplishments are so consistent and she makes it look so easy that it’s probably not until she retires that we can fully appreciate what she’s achieved
8:14.63 isn’t mentioned anymore in the list of high performances, but it is still my most beloved race of her that I can rewatch at any time with same pleasure.
Congratulations on great career. For 11 years it is not easy to keep interest in her when the third generation of swimmers is coming to the scene already. But she magically is continuing doing that. Keep on.
for the phelps record, nbc should be focusing on sarah sjostrom since they care more about total medals than gold
I thought Titmus was going to beat her in the 800? That’s what all the media outlets have been telling me…
The crack staff at SwimSwam needs to inform World Aquatics that a Katie Ledecky performance in the W 800 FR is missing from the World Aquatics database.
https://swimswam.com/katie-ledecky-hits-811-83-negative-split-800-freestyle-faster-than-tokyo/
GOAT
Congrats Katie love her so much. Humble, quiet, and GOATED. No bong or DUI scandals. Where all the celebs and presidents to tweet her congrats like they did with Phelps in 2012 and 2016? Keep same energy