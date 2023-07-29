Ledecky Wins Sixth-Straight 800 FR, Breaks Phelps’ Individual World Champs Golds Record

In Katie Ledecky‘s dominant 800 freestyle win at the 2023 World Championships, she broke a lieu of records in the process.

Ledecky’s win was her 16th individual World Championships gold medal, which means she has officially passed Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most gold medals in Worlds history. In addition, she also becomes the first swimmer to win six-straight World titles in an event, having previously won 800 free gold in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022. Notably, her 800 free win in 2019 came after she had been sick for the majority of the meet.

There was no doubt that Ledecky would win her 2023 free race on Saturday night, as she led from start to finish. Her final time of 8:08.87 was 4.44 seconds ahead of everyone else, and the seventh-fastest performance of all-time. She holds the 29 fastest times in the history of the event.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle:

Ledecky has been undefeated on the international stage in the 800 free since 2012, when she first won Olympic gold in the event at age 15. She now has six World titles, three Olympic golds, and two Pan Pac titles to her name in the event.

Winners Of The Women’s 800 Free Since 2012 (Olympics, World Championships, Pan Pacs):

Last year, Ledecky became the first swimmer to win five straight World titles in an event after her 800 free win. This year, she extends that streak to six.