2023 World Championships: Watch Ruta Meilutyte Break 50 Breast WR on Final Night

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
- Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
- 2022 Winning Time: 24.12 — Justin Ress, United States
Top 8:
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 24.05
- Justin Ress (USA) – 24.24
- Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.50
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.57
- Thomas Cecccon (ITA) – 24.58
- Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 24.60
- Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) – 24.66
- Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.93
Hunter Armstrong won his first individual World Title winning the 50 back in a 24.05. Armstrong was second last year to fellow American Justin Ress who won silver here.
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL
World Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021) / Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023) Championship Record: 29.30 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
- World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
- 2022 Winning Time: 29.70 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
Top 8:
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16
- Lilly King (USA) – 29.94
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 30.04
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 30.09
- Anita Bottazzo (ITA) – 30.11
- Tang Quianting (CHN) – 30.22
- Satomi Suzuki (JPN) – 30.44
- Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 30.48
After tying the World Record in semifinals, Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania now holds the record all to herself as she picked up another win in Japan. Earlier in the meet, she won the 100 breast. American Lilly King came in second.
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)
Championship Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2022)
- World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
Top 8:
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 14:31.54
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 14:31.59
- Sam Short (AUS) – 14:37.28
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 14:43.01
- Lukas Martens (GER) – 14:44.51
- Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) – 14:51.46
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 14:53.21
- David Aubry (FRA) – 14:56.
Even though it was the 1500 freestyle, the final touch came down to only five one-hundredths. 400 free Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui picked up his second win after already winning the 800 free, out touching American Bobby Finke who set a new American Record.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)
- World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)
- 2022 Winning Time: 23.98 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
Top 8:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.62
- Shayna Jack (AUS) – 24.10
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 24.15
- Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.32
- Emma McKeon (AUS) – 24.35
- Cheng Yujie (CHN) – 24.45
- Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 24.46
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 24.61
After breaking her own World Record in semifinals, Sarah Sjostrom was 0.01 off it once again, winning gold by almost half a second ahead of Australia’s Shayna Jack.
WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)
- 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:27.11
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 4:31.41
- Jenna Forrester (AUS) – 4:32.30
- Alex Walsh (USA) – 4:34.46
- Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:35.28
- Sara Franceschi (ITA) – 4:37.73
- Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 4:41.29
- Mio Narita (JPN) – 4:42.14
Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh picked up another individual medal winning the 400 IM by over four seconds. Fellow teenager Katie Grimes of the US won silver.
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51
Top 8:
- USA – 3:27.20
- China – 3:29.00
- Australia – 3:29.62
- France – 3:29.88
- Great Britain – 3:30.16
- Japan – 3:32.58
- Canada – 3:32.61
- Germany – 3:32.91
After not winning relay gold all meet, the US men got it down in the 4×100 medley to close the meet on the men’s side. The team put together a championship record in the process.
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
Top 8:
- USA – 3:52.08
- Australia – 3:53.37
- Canada – 3:54.12
- China – 3:54.57
- Sweden – 3:56.32
- Japan – 3:58.02
- Netherlands – 3:58.09
- France – 3:59.25
The US women also closed the meet strong, winning the women’s 4×100 medley relay by over a second, holding off Australia. The Americans led from the start.