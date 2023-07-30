2023 World Championships: Watch Ruta Meilutyte Break 50 Breast WR on Final Night

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

2022 Winning Time: 23.98 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden

Top 8:

After breaking her own World Record in semifinals, Sarah Sjostrom was 0.01 off it once again, winning gold by almost half a second ahead of Australia’s Shayna Jack.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 4:29.33 (2017)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 4:25.87 (2023)

, Canada – 4:25.87 (2023) 2022 Winning Time: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 4:32.04

Top 8:

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh picked up another individual medal winning the 400 IM by over four seconds. Fellow teenager Katie Grimes of the US won silver.

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51

Top 8:

USA – 3:27.20 China – 3:29.00 Australia – 3:29.62 France – 3:29.88 Great Britain – 3:30.16 Japan – 3:32.58 Canada – 3:32.61 Germany – 3:32.91

After not winning relay gold all meet, the US men got it down in the 4×100 medley to close the meet on the men’s side. The team put together a championship record in the process.

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)

2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78

Top 8:

USA – 3:52.08 Australia – 3:53.37 Canada – 3:54.12 China – 3:54.57 Sweden – 3:56.32 Japan – 3:58.02 Netherlands – 3:58.09 France – 3:59.25

The US women also closed the meet strong, winning the women’s 4×100 medley relay by over a second, holding off Australia. The Americans led from the start.