Ahmed Hafnaoui And Bobby Finke Become Second And Third-Fastest 1500 Freestylers Ever

In an incredible men’s 1500 free race during the 2023 World Championships, Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke became the second and third-fastest swimmer of all time, touching in times of 14:31.54 and 14:31.59 respectively. The two swimmers were neck-and-neck during the entire race, with Hafnaoui ultimately out-touching Finke by a margin of 0.05 seconds.

Both swimmers were just over half a second off of Sun Yang’s world record time of 14:31.02 from 2012.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 1500 Free:

Sun Yang, China — 14:31.02 (2012) Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia — 14:31.54 (2023) Bobby Finke, United States — 14:31.59 (2023) Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy — 14:32.80 (2022) Grant Hackett, Australia — 14:34.56 (2001)

Hafnaoui also beat out Oussama Mellouli’s supersuited African record time of 14:37.28 from 2009, while Finke crushed his own American record time of 14:36.70 from the 2022 Worlds by over five seconds.

For the majority of the race, both Finke and Hafnaoui were sitting behind Australia’s Sam Short, who went out super fast. By the 1050-meter mark though, Hafnaoui and Finke were ahead of Short. Then, from the 1200-meter mark and onwards, Hafnaoui took the lead and never lost it. And even though Finke out-split him 26.19 to 26.23 on the last 50, it was not enough to overtake him.

For the most part, Finke and Hafnaoui split their races in near-identical fashion.

Splits Comparison:

Ahmed Hafnaoui, 2023 World Championships Bobby Finke, 2023 World Championships Sun Yang, 2012 Olympic Games (world record) 50m 27.37 27.13 27.09 100m 28.94 28.93 28.71 150m 29.35 29.37 29.46 200m 29.04 29.14 29.05 250m 29.41 29.51 29.35 300m 29.10 29.29 28.97 350m 29.24 29.33 29.53 400m 29.02 29.16 29.34 450m 29.35 29.20 29.23 500m 29.34 29.18 28.89 550m 29.61 29.33 29.26 600m 29.22 29.31 29.27 650m 29.33 29.35 29.25 700m 29.30 29.21 29.34 750m 29.44 29.25 29.41 800m 29.31 29.29 29.3 850m 29.10 29.19 29.49 900m 29.26 29.44 29.38 950m 29.55 29.41 29.46 1000m 29.23 29.32 29.32 1050m 29.11 29.26 29.42 1100m 29.06 29.26 29.21 1150m 29.24 28.99 29.54 1200m 29.16 29.44 29.37 1250m 28.67 28.90 29.17 1300m 28.94 29.12 29.19 1350m 29.08 28.85 29.39 1400m 29.09 29.32 29.14 1450m 29.15 28.92 27.81 1500m 26.23 26.19 25.68 Total 14:31.54 14:31.59 14:31.02

Previously at this Worlds, Hafnaoui took gold in the 800 free while Finke won bronze in yet another American record. Meanwhile, Hafnaoui lost to Short in the 400 free in a similar fashion that Finke did in the 1500, getting out-touched by 0.03 of a second.