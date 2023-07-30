Ahmed Hafnaoui And Bobby Finke Become Second And Third-Fastest 1500 Freestylers Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
In an incredible men’s 1500 free race during the 2023 World Championships, Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke became the second and third-fastest swimmer of all time, touching in times of 14:31.54 and 14:31.59 respectively. The two swimmers were neck-and-neck during the entire race, with Hafnaoui ultimately out-touching Finke by a margin of 0.05 seconds.
Both swimmers were just over half a second off of Sun Yang’s world record time of 14:31.02 from 2012.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 1500 Free:
- Sun Yang, China — 14:31.02 (2012)
- Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia — 14:31.54 (2023)
- Bobby Finke, United States — 14:31.59 (2023)
- Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy — 14:32.80 (2022)
- Grant Hackett, Australia — 14:34.56 (2001)
Hafnaoui also beat out Oussama Mellouli’s supersuited African record time of 14:37.28 from 2009, while Finke crushed his own American record time of 14:36.70 from the 2022 Worlds by over five seconds.
For the majority of the race, both Finke and Hafnaoui were sitting behind Australia’s Sam Short, who went out super fast. By the 1050-meter mark though, Hafnaoui and Finke were ahead of Short. Then, from the 1200-meter mark and onwards, Hafnaoui took the lead and never lost it. And even though Finke out-split him 26.19 to 26.23 on the last 50, it was not enough to overtake him.
For the most part, Finke and Hafnaoui split their races in near-identical fashion.
Splits Comparison:
|Ahmed Hafnaoui, 2023 World Championships
|Bobby Finke, 2023 World Championships
|Sun Yang, 2012 Olympic Games (world record)
|50m
|27.37
|27.13
|27.09
|100m
|28.94
|28.93
|28.71
|150m
|29.35
|29.37
|29.46
|200m
|29.04
|29.14
|29.05
|250m
|29.41
|29.51
|29.35
|300m
|29.10
|29.29
|28.97
|350m
|29.24
|29.33
|29.53
|400m
|29.02
|29.16
|29.34
|450m
|29.35
|29.20
|29.23
|500m
|29.34
|29.18
|28.89
|550m
|29.61
|29.33
|29.26
|600m
|29.22
|29.31
|29.27
|650m
|29.33
|29.35
|29.25
|700m
|29.30
|29.21
|29.34
|750m
|29.44
|29.25
|29.41
|800m
|29.31
|29.29
|29.3
|850m
|29.10
|29.19
|29.49
|900m
|29.26
|29.44
|29.38
|950m
|29.55
|29.41
|29.46
|1000m
|29.23
|29.32
|29.32
|1050m
|29.11
|29.26
|29.42
|1100m
|29.06
|29.26
|29.21
|1150m
|29.24
|28.99
|29.54
|1200m
|29.16
|29.44
|29.37
|1250m
|28.67
|28.90
|29.17
|1300m
|28.94
|29.12
|29.19
|1350m
|29.08
|28.85
|29.39
|1400m
|29.09
|29.32
|29.14
|1450m
|29.15
|28.92
|27.81
|1500m
|26.23
|26.19
|25.68
|Total
|14:31.54
|14:31.59
|14:31.02
Previously at this Worlds, Hafnaoui took gold in the 800 free while Finke won bronze in yet another American record. Meanwhile, Hafnaoui lost to Short in the 400 free in a similar fashion that Finke did in the 1500, getting out-touched by 0.03 of a second.
Said this in the session thread, but I really have to wonder if Hafnaoui risks swimming in the NCAA this year. Obviously training at IU is going really well, but adding in a college meet schedule changes things. Even if you don’t taper for NCAAs, the amount of meets, travel, racing, it just adds a whole new dynamic.
Race of the meet. Real changing of the guard with Hafnaoui, Short, and to lesser extent Wiffen. The momentum going into Paris is certainly with these younger guys, will be tough for Wellbrock/Paltrinieri/Wellbrock to work their way back in
Finke is impressively consistent. He’s made the podium in every 800 and 1500 since Toyoko, something no other distance swimmer did this quad. He’s improved his best times in 800/1500/400 IM every year. And always has his best swims of the year at the right meet. USA is very fortunate to have him!
Also, the top 10 all time performers list has been completely rewritten this year with Hafnaoui, Finke, Wellbrock, Wiffen, and Short all moving in or moving up. As of February 2023 Romanchuk was the 4th fastest all time with a 14:36, now I think he’s 8th
Florida 1, Indiana 2
Imagine if we saw these 3 race next year at the Olympics, the 3 fastest men in history and sun in there likely not breaking that WR again would truly be one of the greatest 1500 races of all time.