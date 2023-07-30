2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51
Top 8:
- USA – 3:27.20
- China – 3:29.00
- Australia – 3:29.62
- France – 3:29.88
- Great Britain – 3:30.16
- Japan – 3:32.58
- Canada – 3:32.61
- Germany – 3:32.91
The US men closed the 2023 World Championships in Japan on a high note, winning the men’s 4×100 medley relay in a new championship record.
The old record had stood since 2009, which can be considered the “supersuit era”. Today’s relay swam a 3:27.20, breaking the record of a 3:27.28.
Split Comparison:
|US, 2023
|US, 2009
|Fly
|Murphy, 52.04
|Piersol, 52.19
|Back
|Fink, 58.03
|Shanteau, 58.57
|Breast
|Rose, 50.13
|Phelps, 49.72
|Free
|Alexy, 47.00
|Walters, 46.80
|Final Time
|3:27.20
|3:27.28
Today’s relay was faster on the front half (back and breast legs), while the 2009 relay was faster on the back half (fly and free). Both relays were pretty even with each other as the largest difference was the breaststroke leg where Fink was 0.54 seconds faster.
In addition to the difference of relay splits, the US reaction times were also quite impressive. This year’s relay added up for a total reaction time of 1.25 seconds, compared to the 2009 relay which had an add up of 1.57 seconds.
All four of the US men on the 2023 relay earned a medal in the individual 100 of their respective stroke. Ryan Murphy won gold in the 100 backstroke, Nic Fink tied for silver in the 100 breast, Jack Alexy won silver in the 100 free, and Dare Rose won bronze in the 100 butterfly.
Today’s gold medal earned the US their eighth gold medal of the meet. It also was the first gold won by a US relay at the meet.
Very impressive to get so close to the WR without even having Dressel for a superstar leg. Well done!
Re the final paragraph: this wasn’t the 8th gold of the meet, it was the 6th. Then the women’s medley won the 7th.
GB will win this at next year’s Olympics when the great Adam Peaty returns!!