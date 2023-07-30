2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

US, 2023 US, 2009 Fly Murphy, 52.04 Piersol, 52.19 Back Fink, 58.03 Shanteau, 58.57 Breast Rose, 50.13 Phelps, 49.72 Free Alexy, 47.00 Walters, 46.80 Final Time 3:27.20 3:27.28

Today’s relay was faster on the front half (back and breast legs), while the 2009 relay was faster on the back half (fly and free). Both relays were pretty even with each other as the largest difference was the breaststroke leg where Fink was 0.54 seconds faster.

In addition to the difference of relay splits, the US reaction times were also quite impressive. This year’s relay added up for a total reaction time of 1.25 seconds, compared to the 2009 relay which had an add up of 1.57 seconds.

All four of the US men on the 2023 relay earned a medal in the individual 100 of their respective stroke. Ryan Murphy won gold in the 100 backstroke, Nic Fink tied for silver in the 100 breast, Jack Alexy won silver in the 100 free, and Dare Rose won bronze in the 100 butterfly.

Today’s gold medal earned the US their eighth gold medal of the meet. It also was the first gold won by a US relay at the meet.