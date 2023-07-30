2023 World Championships: Night 8 Relay Analysis (The Men)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)

Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)

World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)

2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51

Top 8:

USA – 3:27.20 China – 3:29.00 Australia – 3:29.62 France – 3:29.88 Great Britain – 3:30.16 Japan – 3:32.58 Canada – 3:32.61 Germany – 3:32.91

The American quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Dare Rose, and Jack Alexy combined to take out the super-suited record from 2009. Heading into the final, there were a few questions surrounding how much of an impact Qin Haiyang’s breaststroke split could cut into the American’s chances of victory, but as you’ll see below, it didn’t do as much as expected,

Backstroke Splits (Flat Start)

American backstroke dominance was on full display here again. Murphy was the only swimmer who made the 100 back final and improved their time as the week progressed; he won gold in 52.22. Both Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Xu Jiayu added over half a second from their time in the final. Oliver Morgan and Bradley Woodward had impressive swims. Despite each not making the final of the 100 back, they improved upon their semifinals time (53.6 and 53.73) as well as their times from this morning (53.74 and 53.64)

Breaststroke Splits (Rolling Start)

Qin carried his momentum from the beginning of the week thru until the end. He had the fastest split in the field and moved China into 2nd place after having been in 5th. Nic Fink, however, did more than was expected of him. Qin only improved by .26 over his individual swim while Fink improved by .69, and with the 1.3-second lead that Murphy opened up on the Chinese, the Americans were able to carry the lead into the fly.

Having a massive swim here was Great Britain’s James Wilby. His split tonight of 58.48 was over a second faster than his individual swim and his swim in the prelims.

Butterfly Splits (Rolling Start)

Grousset’s #2 split of all time brought France back into the medal conversation, but Dare Rose’s 50.13 was enough to keep the USA in the lead by over a second. China’s weak leg, the fly, saw them fall a full two seconds behind the USA team.

Freestyle Splits (Rolling Start)

Alexy was as close as one could be to joining the sub-47 club but fell just short. Despite having the 4th fastest split, the American lead was too large (not even a 45 flat would have caught the USA). The most significant takeaway is France’s need to develop a 100 freestyler. Hadrien Salvan’s 48.40 is just not competitive enough to be in the medal hunt.