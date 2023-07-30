Australia Closes Out 2023 World Championships On Top Of Medal Table

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 World Championships concluded tonight from Fukuoka, Japan which means we have a finalized swimming medal table with Australia on top.

The Aussies amassed an impressive 13 gold medals, 7 silvers and 5 bronze for a total of 25, rendering this competition the second time since the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne that Australia has beaten the United States in the medal table at an elite international meet.

The last occasion was ironically also in Fukuoka at the 2001 edition of the World Championships.

Claiming golds in both the men’s and women’s medley relays this evening helped the United States frog-hop China to land #2 in the medal table, taking home the most medals with 38, comprised of 7 golds, 20 silvers and 11 bronze. China’s 5 golds ensured a 3rd place medal table finish.

The United States’ total of 38 medals represents the country’s 2nd biggest haul at a World Championships. Last year in Budapest the stars n’ stripes brought home 45 medals while the U.S. tied this year’s 38 at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.