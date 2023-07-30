2023 World Championships: Night 8 Relay Analysis (The Women)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)

World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)

2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78

Top 8:

USA – 3:52.08 Australia – 3:53.37 Canada – 3:54.12 China – 3:54.57 Sweden – 3:56.32 Japan – 3:58.02 Netherlands – 3:58.09 France – 3:59.25

Perhaps we should have used more of a philosophical approach in predicting the USA roster and not use divination or dartboards. Occam’s Razor (generalized) states that one should utilize the simplest solution to the problem instead of a more complex one.

And that is what Carol Capitani and the USA Staff did. They went with the swimmers with the fastest 100 times in the meet (with the exception of Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh).

Despite some of the worrying about this relay (and not just the roster but the possibility of winning), the US women put together a very good relay, winning their 4th medley relay in a row at a World Championships. Their time of 3:52.08 was 1.7 seconds faster than the time the USA won gold in Budapest last summer. This time ranks as the sixth fastest of all time, jumping ahead of the super-suited 3:52.19 the Chinese women swam to a world record in 2009.

Backstroke Splits (Flat Start)

Regan Smith capped off a successful meet with a strong swim here. While maybe not the exact results she was looking for, Smith will walk away from Fukuoka with five medals (the most she has ever collected is two, at both the 2019 and 2022 Worlds).

Her time of 57.68 is the fastest of the week; her time in the silver-medal winning 100 back was 57.78. Kylie Masse, too, posted her fastest time of the week, getting under 59 for the first time.

Kaylee McKeown was a little slower than the 57.53 she swam to win gold in the individual 100, but even if she had swum close to or faster than that time, with the split Lilly King threw down in the breaststroke, it would not have made a difference.

Breaststroke Splits (Rolling Start)

Of the swimmers on Team USA, King may have one of the largest personalities, or at least to the public eye, and if there is one thing evident, it’s that King loves to represent the USA, especially in relays.

King failed to medal in the 100 individual, finishing 4th in 1:06.02, however rebounded to nab the silver in the 50 breast. Buoyed off that placing and representing the US on a relay, King delivered a split of 1:04.93, a time that was not only .96 faster than her split in Budapest but a full second faster than all but one of her competitors.

Satomi Suzuki was the one competitor within a second of King, swimming the only other time under 1:06. Sophie Angus had another great swim for the Canadians, improving upon her already impressive 1:06.30 from the prelims.

Entering the event, the Aussie’s weakest link was the breaststroke, but Abbey Harkin had a solid showing in the individual event, swimming 1:06.86. Unfortunately, she had a disappointing swim in this final, recording the slowest split in the field.

Butterfly Splits (Rolling Start)

The 100 fly splits fell in the same order as the individual 100 fly, with Zhang Yufei and Maggie MacNeil posting the only sub-56 splits. The largest question mark on the American Team was the fly leg, but Walsh managed to not give up too much to her competitors. While slower than Huske’s bronze medal performance of 56.61 in the individual 100 fly, Walsh was faster than the 57.58 she swam in the finals of that event.

Freestyle Splits (Rolling Start)

Unsurprisingly Mollie O’Callaghan had the fastest split of all of the freestylers. Her 51.95, while slower than some of her other performances, was more than enough to pass both the Chinese and Canadian teams to finish runner-up. Despite her 51.96 split, Dutch sprinter Marrit Steenbergen could not move the Dutch up further than 7th.

Kate Douglass stayed consistent throughout the week proving her ability to post fast splits reliably. Her 52.41 was a little off the 51.79 she anchored the mixed medley in, but with the lead that Smith and King got the team out to, Douglass’s swim was more than enough.

While just the sixth fastest freestyle split, the 53.48 put up by Summer McIntosh is very impressive in its own right. Not only is it a massive improvement upon the 54.99 she swam to lead off the Canadian 4×100 free relay, but it also occurred within the same session that she set a new championship record in the 400 IM.