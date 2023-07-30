Lilla Bognar Adds 200 IM To Her List of Trials Cuts With PB 2:15.16 (NCSAs Day 5)

2023 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Higligihithng the final prelims session at NCSAs was Lilla Bognar who swam to a personal best time of 2:15.16 in the girls 200 IM. Bognar is one of the best 400 IMers in the country as she finished fourth in the event in a 4:40.97 at US Nationals last month.

Although her 400 IM was fourth at Nationals, her 200 IM was 30th as she swam a 2:16.91 then. That was just off of the Trials cut as the cut is a 2:16.09. Today though, Bognar already swam a personal best time in prelims and will be the top seed heading into finals. Bognar now becomes the 44th fastest 15-16 all-time girl ever in the event for the age group.

Prior to this summer, Bognar’s best time was a 2:18.69 which she swam at Junior Nationals last summer.

Haley McDonald was also faster than the Trials cut with a 2:15.26 this morning, although she has already been faster as her best time is a 2:13.57 which she swam at US Nationals to finish 10th. The two will battle it out next to each other tonight.

Also highlighting the morning was Annam Olasewere and Josie Connelly who both were under the 50 free Trials cut in the 50 free. Olasewere already got the Trials cut that stands at a 25.69 as she swam a 25.08 at US Nationals. Olasewere is a member of the US World Juniors roster for next month and swam a 25.62 this morning. Connelly earned the Trials cut this morning as she swam a 25.65.

Connelly also will swim the 50 backstroke tonight as she is tied with Aspen Gersper heading into finals. Both swam a 29.39 this morning.

Florida State Seneca Oddo highlighted the boys 50 free swimming a personal best of 23.48 to be the top seed. Oddo’s previous best was a 23.71 from last month. The Trials cut stands at a 22.79.

Other Highlights: