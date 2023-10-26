Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke Florida LCM Distance Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Comments: 26

While at Florida, SwimSwam got to witness history. For Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, however, it’s just another day of training. The iconic distance duo were joined by Olympian Jake Mitchell, SEC Champion Eric Brown, and freshman Bobby Dinunzio on this Thursday morning distance workout.

The set was as follows (All LCM):

9×100 Free @ 1:10

then Bobby, Bobby, and Katie went for an even bigger challenge:

7×100 @ 1:05

In This Story

26
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

26 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick B
1 hour ago

This is interesting to watch. Tough repeats.

Anastasia Kirpichnikova is reportedly able to do something similar, staying up with the men in her practices in France under Phillippe Lucas. That group includes a 14:44 1500 meter and 7:42 800 meter swimmer in David Aubry & the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the open water 10K, Marc-Antoine Olivier. Olivier is always a podium threat in the 10K, no matter where the competition is held. Very smart, and with a big aerobic engine. Apparently, Kirpichnikova is sort of a “workout” swimmer who has not realized her real potential in competition. She’s been in that program for around 4 years.

It does make you wonder. Is Ledecky capable of much faster,… Read more »

0
0
Reply
Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
2 hours ago

Key take away. They leave a second early….. if I push off like they do I eliminate one of the 14 seconds they beat me by…. So basically I’m able to train w olympians

1
-2
Reply
Sportinindc
5 hours ago

Thanks for sharing. That was fun to watch.

5
0
Reply
NornIron Swim
10 hours ago

Wow. Thoroughly enjoyed that one Coleman. Thanks.
So that’s what it takes!

Loved Ledecky’s face at the end of the 7×100s. (“That hurt but I had another one in me!”)

12
0
Reply
Unknown Swammer
14 hours ago

What’s this equivalent SCY, for when I try to do 2x100s tomorrow? Would 1:05’s LCM be about like :55 SCY?

6
0
Reply
Erik
Reply to  Unknown Swammer
14 hours ago

57-58ish. Depends on how much better your scy is to your lcm..

2
0
Reply
Timekeeper
16 hours ago

Clark Smith warmup set

15
-6
Reply
daniel kowalski
17 hours ago

EPIC!!!!!!

11
0
Reply
Believer
19 hours ago

Legendary

12
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!