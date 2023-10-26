Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke Florida LCM Distance Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

While at Florida, SwimSwam got to witness history. For Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, however, it’s just another day of training. The iconic distance duo were joined by Olympian Jake Mitchell, SEC Champion Eric Brown, and freshman Bobby Dinunzio on this Thursday morning distance workout.
The set was as follows (All LCM):
9×100 Free @ 1:10
then Bobby, Bobby, and Katie went for an even bigger challenge:
7×100 @ 1:05
This is interesting to watch. Tough repeats.
Anastasia Kirpichnikova is reportedly able to do something similar, staying up with the men in her practices in France under Phillippe Lucas. That group includes a 14:44 1500 meter and 7:42 800 meter swimmer in David Aubry & the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the open water 10K, Marc-Antoine Olivier. Olivier is always a podium threat in the 10K, no matter where the competition is held. Very smart, and with a big aerobic engine. Apparently, Kirpichnikova is sort of a “workout” swimmer who has not realized her real potential in competition. She’s been in that program for around 4 years.
It does make you wonder. Is Ledecky capable of much faster,… Read more »
Key take away. They leave a second early….. if I push off like they do I eliminate one of the 14 seconds they beat me by…. So basically I’m able to train w olympians
Thanks for sharing. That was fun to watch.
Wow. Thoroughly enjoyed that one Coleman. Thanks.
So that’s what it takes!
Loved Ledecky’s face at the end of the 7×100s. (“That hurt but I had another one in me!”)
What’s this equivalent SCY, for when I try to do 2x100s tomorrow? Would 1:05’s LCM be about like :55 SCY?
57-58ish. Depends on how much better your scy is to your lcm..
Clark Smith warmup set
EPIC!!!!!!
Legendary