Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke Florida LCM Distance Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

While at Florida, SwimSwam got to witness history. For Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, however, it’s just another day of training. The iconic distance duo were joined by Olympian Jake Mitchell, SEC Champion Eric Brown, and freshman Bobby Dinunzio on this Thursday morning distance workout.

The set was as follows (All LCM):

9×100 Free @ 1:10

then Bobby, Bobby, and Katie went for an even bigger challenge:

7×100 @ 1:05