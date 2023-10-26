Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/26-10/31

by Sidney Zacharias 11

October 26th, 2023 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Pac-12, SEC

This weekend’s schedule features one of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the season for women, as #1 Virginia will host #2 Texas in a two-day matchup. This meet is not available to watch on a streaming platform, however, Virginia plans to be on Instagram live during the competition.

It’s also a busy weekend in the SEC, as Florida and Georgia will face off in a two-day dual meet, while Tennessee will take on Texas A&M. 

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#6/#2 Texas vs. #11/#1 Virginia

  • October 27-28, 4pm & 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch: @uvaswimdive Instagram live
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#10 Stanford vs. HM Arkansas (W)/#8 Stanford vs. UCSB (M)

  • October 27, 2pm (PT)
  • Men and women, separate opponents
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#3/#6 Florida vs. #10/#14 Georgia

  • October 27, 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#7 Tennessee vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M

  • October 27, 11am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#12/#4 Ohio State vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech vs. Iowa (W)

  • October 27-28, 5pm & 10am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results

–/#21 Minnesota vs. St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State

–/#16 Duke vs. UNCW

  • October 27, 2pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#9 Cal vs. Washington State

  • October 27, 2pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#10 Stanford vs. Washington State

  • October 28, 12pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Breezeway
8 hours ago

Hey, let’s promote swimming to the masses. Let’s hype up new scoring formats at duel meets
UVA/Texas gives everyone the middle finger. What a joke

anon
16 hours ago

Anyone have an idea for uva texas Friday format session length

NoMorePancakes
Reply to  anon
15 hours ago

Probably 2+ hours. Lots of time inbetween the super finals for building hype would be my guess.

GatorFan
16 hours ago

Need to stream more Florida meets! 🐊

Berimbolo
18 hours ago

Why doesn’t FloSwimming step up and cover the big dual meets?

Hoosierfan
19 hours ago

ESPN shockingly had a decent stream of the IU/Auburn/Mizzou meet there’s hope

Noah
20 hours ago

How is Texas UVA gonna be that hype if its not even ESPN streamed and they aren’t suiting

Flutterfly
21 hours ago

Swim swam needs a channel! Sell more ads, make money and stream it all 😎

Geo
Reply to  Flutterfly
21 hours ago

Or have the schools pay Swim Swam to stream their meets! It would be a win-win for both!

CSwimmmm
Reply to  Geo
4 hours ago

May not be allowed with contracts universities/athletic departments have with TV. This is why you’re seeing all the conference moves – all boils down to television contracts which restricts what is shown and where. More states in a conference = larger viewing audience. Even if a team tries to livestream on a Facebook account it can get blocked/asked to stop if caught.

Long Strokes
21 hours ago

I can’t wait to watch these meets on a low-definition, blurry webcast!

