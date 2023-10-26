How To Watch The Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/26-10/31

This weekend’s schedule features one of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the season for women, as #1 Virginia will host #2 Texas in a two-day matchup. This meet is not available to watch on a streaming platform, however, Virginia plans to be on Instagram live during the competition.

It’s also a busy weekend in the SEC, as Florida and Georgia will face off in a two-day dual meet, while Tennessee will take on Texas A&M.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#6/#2 Texas vs. #11/#1 Virginia

October 27-28, 4pm & 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch: @uvaswimdive Instagram live

Results: Meet Mobile

#10 Stanford vs. HM Arkansas (W)/#8 Stanford vs. UCSB (M)

October 27, 2pm (PT)

Men and women, separate opponents

Results: Meet Mobile

#3/#6 Florida vs. #10/#14 Georgia

October 27, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#7 Tennessee vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M

October 27, 11am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#12/#4 Ohio State vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech vs. Iowa (W)

October 27-28, 5pm & 10am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

–/#21 Minnesota vs. St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State

October 27, 5pm

Men and women

Watch

Results

–/#16 Duke vs. UNCW

October 27, 2pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#9 Cal vs. Washington State

October 27, 2pm (PT)

Women only

Results: Meet Mobile

#10 Stanford vs. Washington State