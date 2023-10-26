How To Watch The Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/26-10/31

This weekend’s schedule features one of the most highly anticipated dual meets of the season for women, as #1 Virginia will host #2 Texas in a two-day matchup. This meet is not available to watch on a streaming platform, however, Virginia plans to be on Instagram live during the competition.
It’s also a busy weekend in the SEC, as Florida and Georgia will face off in a two-day dual meet, while Tennessee will take on Texas A&M.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#6/#2 Texas vs. #11/#1 Virginia
- October 27-28, 4pm & 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch: @uvaswimdive Instagram live
- Results: Meet Mobile
#10 Stanford vs. HM Arkansas (W)/#8 Stanford vs. UCSB (M)
- October 27, 2pm (PT)
- Men and women, separate opponents
- Results: Meet Mobile
#3/#6 Florida vs. #10/#14 Georgia
- October 27, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#7/#7 Tennessee vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M
- October 27, 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#12/#4 Ohio State vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech vs. Iowa (W)
–/#21 Minnesota vs. St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State
–/#16 Duke vs. UNCW
- October 27, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#9 Cal vs. Washington State
- October 27, 2pm (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
#10 Stanford vs. Washington State
- October 28, 12pm (PT)
- Women only
- Results: Meet Mobile
Hey, let’s promote swimming to the masses. Let’s hype up new scoring formats at duel meets
UVA/Texas gives everyone the middle finger. What a joke
Anyone have an idea for uva texas Friday format session length
Probably 2+ hours. Lots of time inbetween the super finals for building hype would be my guess.
Need to stream more Florida meets! 🐊
Why doesn’t FloSwimming step up and cover the big dual meets?
ESPN shockingly had a decent stream of the IU/Auburn/Mizzou meet there’s hope
How is Texas UVA gonna be that hype if its not even ESPN streamed and they aren’t suiting
Swim swam needs a channel! Sell more ads, make money and stream it all 😎
Or have the schools pay Swim Swam to stream their meets! It would be a win-win for both!
May not be allowed with contracts universities/athletic departments have with TV. This is why you’re seeing all the conference moves – all boils down to television contracts which restricts what is shown and where. More states in a conference = larger viewing audience. Even if a team tries to livestream on a Facebook account it can get blocked/asked to stop if caught.
I can’t wait to watch these meets on a low-definition, blurry webcast!