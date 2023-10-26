European Champ Fantine Lesaffre Announces Retirement: “I Can’t Wait To Rediscover Myself”

Two-time French Olympian and 2018 European champion Fantine Lesaffre has announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

The 28-year-old sent out a heartfelt Instagram post revealing her decision on Wednesday, telling the world that over the last few weeks of training she realized she no longer had the drive to push for a third straight Olympic berth.

“This decision may seem weird, thoughtless or selfish in this Olympic year but on the contrary believe me,” Lesaffre wrote. “Swimming requires a lot! Time, Sacrifice, Effort … An Olympic year 10 times more.

“Gotta be willing to be on top of the lot, to do more than the girls on the side, more time, more effort, more sacrifice. These past few weeks made me realize I wasn’t what I wanted anymore. I’m at peace with my career and the results I’ve gotten during it. I am proud of what I’ve been through and accomplished.”

Her announcement came on the eve of the French Short Course Championships in Angers.

“A well-filled book closes but a blank book opens,” she continued. “I can’t wait to rediscover myself. I can’t wait to conquer the rest of the world coming my way.”

Full Post:

Lesaffre openly referred to the fact that she’s switched training bases numerous times over the course of her career, including a stop in the U.S. at NC State University last year before returning to Toulouse to conclude her career.

Earlier this year she openly spoke about her bouts with depression before “finding herself” in Toulouse.

Prior to NC State, she also made training stops in Roubaix, Mulhouse, Rennes, Marseille, and Antibes.

“I went through many phases and many clubs during these years of swimming,” she said.

“I’m full of stories and encounters, and I will remember absolutely all the good and bad moments of this sport. (I) wouldn’t be who I am today without all these shenanigans.”

After breaking through and qualifying for the French Olympic team in 2016, placing 23rd in the 400 IM and 30th in the 200 IM, Lesaffre hit career-best form between late 2017 and 2019, starting off with a bronze medal at the 2017 European Short Course Championships in the 400 IM.

Lesaffre’s Career-Best Times

400 IM (LCM) – 4:34.17 (2018)

400 IM (SCM) – 4:26.41 (2019)

200 IM (LCM) – 2:11.59 (2023)

200 IM (SCM) – 2:07.67 (2018)

She then had the biggest victory of her career, claiming gold in the 400 IM at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, before going on to snag bronze in the event at the Short Course World Championships later that year in Hangzhou.

Lesaffre was then a member of the juggernaut Energy Standard team during the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season in 2019, helping the team win the overall title before swimming for the Aqua Centurions in 2021.

She made a second Olympic appearance in 2021, placing 13th in the 400 IM and 21st in the 200 IM, and most recently raced at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, taking 14th in the 400 IM and 17th in the 200 IM.

While a number of her personal best times come from pre-2020, Lesaffre did hit a new best in the 200 IM, her first in the event in four years, at the French Elite Championships in June (2:11.59).

“I have so many people to thank, a career doesn’t build alone, my family, my man, my friends, my coaches, my training partners, my sponsors, the police, my officer and everyone who has followed and supported me throughout this time. But I will do it all in time and hour(s).

“I end by wishing you all good luck, be strong and shine as bright as possible.”