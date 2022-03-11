Olympian Fantine Lesaffre on Training with NC State, Struggling with Burnout

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with French Olympian Fantine Lesaffre, who recently made the move to train at NC State, following her boyfriend there who is getting his masters and training there as well. Fantine takes us through what it’s like to train with the wolfpack and how it is radically different from her old training base in France. She also dives into her last few years of training leading up to the 2020 Olympic Games and how she struggled so much in that lead-up that she almost stepped away from swimming altogether.

