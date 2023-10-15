Virginia To Introduce “Superfinals” At UVA-Texas Dual, Will Have Cheerleaders, DJ, etc.

Virginia vs. Texas

Friday, October 27 (4:00 PM, diving at 2:00 PM) to Saturday, October 28 (11:00 AM, diving at 9:00 PM)

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Even though the University of Virginia just came off a dual meet against Florida last weekend, they are already making plans for their home dual meet against Texas in two weeks.

The UVA-Texas dual meet will arguably be one of the biggest dual meets of the season, as it showcases a matchup between the #1 and #2 ranked women’s teams, as well as two ranked men’s squads. The Virginia coaching staff has created a unique meet format for Friday night’s portion of the competition, while Saturday morning’s portion will be raced in a traditional dual meet format.

Virginia will incorporate two new unconventional dual meet concepts: “super finals” and “winner takes all” events. Super finals happen after regular heats of the 100 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly, where both teams will select their top swimmers to go head-to-head against each other. The winner will earn five points, while the loser gets zero.

The 50 free “winners take all” races will consist of an ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ 1 v. 1 heat, with both teams selecting one swimmer per heat. Like the “super finals”, the winners of each heat will receive five points, while the losers get nothing.

Relays on Friday will be scored in a similar winner-take-all format, except the winners get 10 points. All 4 v. 4 heats and the Saturday morning events will be scored in the traditional dual meet format.

Friday Night Dual Meet Lineup:

W: 200 medley relay (1 v. 1)

M: 200 medley relay (1 v. 1)

W: 200 free (4 v. 4)

M: 200 free (4 v. 4)

W. 100 back (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 back (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

W. 100 breast (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 breast (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

Break

W. 50 free ‘C’ final (1 v. 1) W. 50 free ‘B’ final (1 v. 1) W. 50 free ‘A’ final (1 v. 1)

M. 50 free ‘C’ final (1 v. 1) M. 50 free ‘B’ final (1 v. 1) M. 50 free ‘A’ final (1 v. 1)

W. 500 free (4 v. 4)

W. 100 IM (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 IM (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

W. 100 fly (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 100 fly (4 v. 4) Super final (1 v. 1)

M. 500 free (4 v. 4)

Break

W. 200 free relay (1 v. 1)

M. 200 free relay (1 v. 1)

Saturday Morning Dual Meet Lineup:

400 medley relay

1000 free

200 back

200 breast

100 free

200 fly

200 IM

400 free relay

In addition to a unique event lineup, this dual meet will also include several other additions on the entertainment side of things. Both the UVA mascot and the cheerleading team will be present, as well as DJ Sterling “The Pearl” Henton, who was the DJ at the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships.

The UVA women’s team will have a special entrance to the meet to celebrate their national championship from last season, and the team’s graduates from the class of 2023 will drop the Cavaliers’ 2023 NCAA Championship banner. On the night of Oct. 28, the 2022-23 UVA women will be given their national championship rings.

Unfortunately, this meet won’t be available to watch on a streaming platform, as it is not included in the ACCNx TV listings. However, UVA Swim and Dive will do an Instagram live during the meet, which will showcase the races in addition to interviews. In addition, Virginia plans on doing an Instagram account takeover with SwimSwam prior to the start of the meet.

This year is the third straight year that the UVA-Texas dual meet has been held, and the second year that the meet has involved unconventional dual meet lineups. Last season, when the meet was hosted in Austin, the meet had combined scoring and mixed relays, in addition to a light show. However, that meet was not live-streamed in its entirety.