2023 World Cup – Athens: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

We’ve reached the last session in Athens for the 2023 World Cup series. After two weekends of fast racing, there’s just one more stop on this year’s circuit, which happens next weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Watch:

DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE:

Men’s 400 IM — Fastest Heat

Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Fastest Heat

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Final

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Final

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Final

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

Men’s 200 Breaststroke — Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 200 IM — Final

MEN’S 400 IM — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 4:02.50 — Léon Marchand, France (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:11.41 — Daiya Seto, Japan (2019)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

PODIUM:

The men’s 400 IM kicked off the final session with an electric race between Kaito Tabuchi, Matt Sates, and Brendon Smith. Sates leads the men’s overall standings despite fracturing his wrist during the 100 fly on the opening day here in Athens.

The South African lead the way after the butterfly, then Smith and Tabuchi moved into 1st and 2nd after the backstroke leg. Smith turned in 2:02.47, with Tabuchi at 2:03.93 and Sates further back in 2:04.86. As we’ve seen him do both in Berlin and Athens, Sates used the breaststroke leg to his advantage, closing the gap to his competitors with a 1:10.34 breast split. Tabuchi split 1:11.09, holding the lead into the freestyle leg while Smith had fallen into 3rd.

The freestyle leg was a duel between Tabuchi and Sates. Sates pulled ahead at the final turn, but Tabuchi charged home in 27.90 to out-touch Sates by .08 seconds for the win. Tabuchi posted 4:13.30 to Sates’ 4:13.38. Smith was 3rd in 4:18.18, giving us the same podium swimmers from Berlin just in a different order.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 15:20.48 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2018)

World Cup Record: n/a

World Junior Record: 15:28.36 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Lani Pallister (Australia) — 15:55.73 *World Cup record*

SILVER: Katie Grimes (United States) — 16:08.81

BRONZE: Caitlin Deans (New Zealand) — 16:21.06

Australia’s Lani Pallister locked this race up early. She swam away from Katie Grimes, arguably her main competitor in the field, by the 200 meter mark. She continued to extend her lead as the race continued and by the end, she finished over 13 seconds ahead of Grimes. Pallister swam 15:55.73, setting a new World Cup record as this was the first time that this event had featured for the women at the World Cup.

Large gaps were the order of the day in this race, as Grimes easily took 2nd ahead of New Zealand’s Caitlin Deans. She swam 16:08.81, and we’ll see her again shortly as she’s set to race in the 200 backstroke final. Deans rounded out the podium with a 16:21.06.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 55.48 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2016)

, Sweden (2016) World Cup Record: 56.46 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2018)

World Junior Record: 56.43 — Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Zhang Yufei (China) — 56.06 *World Cup record*

(China) — 56.06 *World Cup record* SILVER: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) — 56.92

(Sweden) — 56.92 BRONZE: Torri Huske (United States) — 57.12

Zhang Yufei made a huge improvement from her winning time in Berlin dropping seven-tenths to earn another win in Athens. She was out in 25.98, .03 hundredths under world record pace. Torri Huske had a strong turn, challenging Zhang coming off the wall, but Zhang quickly took back control.

She ripped 56.06, setting a new World Cup record and erasing the mark from 2018 set by Sarah Sjostrom. Sjostrom was in the race as well, and made a huge push in the closing meters to get her hands on the wall in 2nd with a 56.92. “It was almost like an Olympic final, this field,” said Sarah Sjostrom. She wasn’t wrong–the race featured the three medalists from 2023 Worlds and herself, the world record holder. This is the first meet in a long time that we’ve seen Sjostrom take on the 100 fly–she’s been focusing on the fly/free sprints recently.

Huske had just enough left in the tank to grab 3rd a hundredth ahead of Maggie MacNeil.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 22.27 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Cup Record: 22.82 — Andriy Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 — Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal (2022)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Abdelrahman Sameh (Egypt) — 23.04

SILVER: Isaac Cooper (Australia) — 23.19

BRONZE: Michael Andrew (United States) — 23.32

Abdelrahman Sameh played upset to swimmers like Isaac Cooper, Michael Andrew, and Dylan Carter, who have been the sprinting stars of the World Cup circuit so far this year. Sameh earned the win here in the 50 fly with a 23.04, just off the personal best 22.94 he swam in Fukuoka earlier this year.

It was a personal best for 2nd place Isaac Cooper. The Australian swam 23.19, beating the 23.25 he swam last weekend in Berlin.

Michael Andrew was clearly unhappy with his finish, but he rounded out the podium in 3rd 23.32.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Cup Record: 2:06.47 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Kaylee McKeown (Australia) — 2:06.02 *World Cup Record*

(Australia) — 2:06.02 *World Cup Record* SILVER: Katie Grimes (United States) — 2:08.01

BRONZE: Kylie Masse (Canada) — 2:10.77

Kaylee McKeown is now six-for-six in backstroke World Cup records at this year’s series. After first breaking the record held by Emily Seebohm in Berlin, she lowered the mark for the second time in a week here in Athens, blasting a 2:06.06. She has yet to lose a race on this World Cup with one stop still to go. She’ll also be looking to keep the streak alive later this session in the 200 IM.

Just after swimming the 1500 freestyle, Grimes was back in the water for the 200 backstroke. Despite feeling “dead” after her two races, the swim was still a personal best for Grimes, beating the mark she swam in Berlin by four-hundredths with a 2:08.01.

Kylie Masse was back on the podium for the third time this weekend. The Canadian followed up her silvers in the 50/100 backstroke with a bronze here in the 200 back in 2:10.77.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon , Italy (2022)

, Italy (2022) World Cup Record: 52.11 — Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Thomas Ceccon (Italy) — 52.73

(Italy) — 52.73 SILVER: Pieter Coetze (South Africa) — 53.49

BRONZE: Apostolos Christou (Greece) — 53.61

World record holder Thomas Ceccon took care of business in the 100 backstroke, backing up his win in Berlin with another 1st place here in Athens. Ceccon led from wire-to-wire, posting a final time of 52.73. It was off the 52.27 he posted last weekend, but he was still okay with the time, echoing his comments after Day 2’s 100 freestyle by saying that for October, being under 53 seconds is a good thing.

South Africa’s Pieter Coetze made his third backstroke podium of the weekend. He held 2nd place through the entire race, and ended with a final time of 53.49, ahead of Apostolos Christou. Christou gave the Greek crowd their first podium of the night to cheer about as he grabbed the final spot in 53.61.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania (2023)

, Lithuania (2023) World Cup Record: 29.56 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)

World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) — 30.23

SILVER: Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong) — 30.36

(Hong Kong) — 30.36 BRONZE: Sophie Hansson (Sweden) — 30.68

Ruta Meilutyte was back on top of the podium in the women’s 50 breaststroke. Meilutyte set a new world record en route to her world title in Fukuoka, hitting 29.16. She didn’t break 30 seconds here, but she did what she needed, fending off Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey for the win.

Haughey’s 2nd place time (30.36) is a new personal best for her. It’s the first time that she’s been sub-31, as her previous best stood at 31.21 from the Fort Lauderdale PSS earlier this year.

Sophie Hansson took 3rd with a 30.68, the final swimmer in the heat to get under 31 seconds.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:05.48 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Cup Record: 2:07.45 — Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 2:08.04 — Dong Zhihao, China (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2017)

, Sweden (2017) World Cup Record: 52.02 — Siobhan Haughey , Hong Kong (2023)

, Hong Kong (2023) World Junior Record: 52.70 — Penny Oleksiak, Canada (2016)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Cup Record: 1:44.38 — Danas Rapsys, Lithuania (2019)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2023)

PODIUM:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

World Cup Record: 2:08.15 — Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

PODIUM: