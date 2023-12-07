Great Britain Busts Out Golden Night To Lead European SC Championships Medal Table

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We had a thrilling set of finals take place on day three of the 2023 European Short Course Championships, including seeing a European Record go downon the men’s side.

Grabbing gold in the 50m free was Ben Proud, with the Olympic finalist hitting a big personal best and European standard of 20.18. He beat out Frenchman Florent Manaudou, the former record holder, who snagged silver in 20.74 but tied Szsbasztian Szabo of Hungary who touched in the same result.

Proud wasn’t the only Brit on the podium, as Medi Harris got it done for gold in the women’s 200m back. Teammate Katie Shanahan secured silver in 2:03.22 to give GBR a 1-2 punch in the event.

The women’s 100m IM saw Charlotte Bonnet and Beryl Gastaldello add two medals to France’s overall total. Bonnet topped the women’s 100m IM event in 57.47 with Gastaldello right behind in 57.67.

The Netherlands was another nation with two swimmers on the same podium. In the men’s 100m breast, it was Olympic two-time silver medalist Arno Kamminga who stopped the clock at 5652 for gold, beating out Italian Nicolo Martinenghi (56.57) by a fingernail. Dutchman Caspar Corbeau rounded out the top 3 in 56.66.

Louise Hansson of Sweden scored 100m IM bronze in 58.33 but upgraded to gold as a member of her nation’s podium-topping women’s 4x50m medley relay in the last race of the evening.

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland made history already here in Romania by earning his nation’s first-ever European Short Course Championships gold in the 400m free. The 22-year-old Loughborough ace made it happen again in the 1500m, scorching a result of 14:09.11 to check-in with the 3rd-fastest time in history.

Germany’s Angelina Kohler produced the first gold medal for her nation as she struck gold in the women’s 20m fly in 2:03.30.