2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Thursday morning heat sheets

After a record-breaking night of relays on Wednesday, we begin our individual events on Thursday morning with heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Crow Canyon’s Bailey Hartman brings the top time in the girls 500 free with 4:33.72. Teagan O’Dell from Mission Viejo is ranked 2nd in the 500 (4:39.29) and 1st in the very next event, the 200 IM (1:53.38). Her teammate Teia Salvino is entered with the fastest seed time in the 50 free (22.06).

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Cooper Lucas heads the field in the 500 free (4:14.53), while his teammate Maximus Williamson is the top entrant in the 200 IM with 1:42.07, his meet record from 2022. Bend Swim Club’s Diggory Dillingham (19.57) is the fastest of 5 sprinters entered with sub-20 times. Among the others is Williamson, 3rd with 19.65.

LIVE STREAM OF GIRLS MEET courtesy USA SWIMMING

Girls’ 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

West Record: 4:28.64 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 4:27.52 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:35.14 – Katie Ledecky (2011)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:28.71 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:26.58 – Katie Ledecky (2015)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls’ 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

West Record: 1:52.73 – Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:52.21 – Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29 – Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:53.38 – Teagan O’Dell (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.36 – Kate Douglass (2020)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Girls’ 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

West Record: 21.49 – Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

Meet Record: 21.49 – Abbey Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 21.89 – Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 21.50 – Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 21.32 – Simone Manuel (2015)

Top 8 qualifiers:

LIVE STREAM OF BOYS MEET courtesy USA SWIMMING

Boys’ 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

West Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)

Meet Record: 4:12.33 – Rex Maurer (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:22.50 – Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 4:15.36 – Drew Kibler (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 4:08.42 – Luke Hobson (2022)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

West Record: 1:42.07 – Maximus Williamson (2022)

Meet Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:45.29 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:41.71 – Thomas Heilman (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:41.39 – David Nolan (2011)

Top 8 qualifiers:

Boys’ 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

West Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)

Meet Record: 18.71 – Ryan Hoffer (2016)

13-14 NAG Record: 19.76 – Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 19.24 – Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 18.67 – Caeleb Dressel (2015)

Top 8 qualifiers: