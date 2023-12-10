Swims You Might Have Missed From Day 4 of 2023 Winter Juniors – West

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Day 4 Finals Live Recap

The 2023 Winter Junior Championships wrapped up on Saturday night, but you can relive some swims you might have missed from the West edition of the meet here.

In the girls’ 1650-yard freestyle, Front Range Barracudas 17-year-old Marissa Inouye dropped more than 20 seconds en route to a 4th-place finish in 16:32.59. The University of Miami (Fl.) commit owned a lifetime best of 16:53.28 from March before today. Inouye’s new personal best would have placed 12th at the 2023 ACC Championships.

In the boys’ 1650 free, Tsunami Swim Team of KC 16-year-old Whitaker Steward essentially replicated Inouye’s feat by shaving more than 19 seconds off his best time on his way to a 4th-place showing in 15:12.96. His previous best was 15:32.28 from March.

In the girls’ 200 breast, Academy Bullets Swim Club 17-year-old Bridget McGann snapped a 21-month plateau in the event with her B-final victory. After going 2:13.69 in prelims, the class of 2024 Wisconsin commit ripped a 2:10.48 to lead the consolation final, knocking almost a second off her previous-best 2:11.27 from last March. McGann would have placed 4th in the A-final with her time tonight.

In the boys’ 200 breast, Waterloo Swimming 17-year-old Raphael Wang dropped nearly three seconds off his lifetime best over the course of the day. He entered the weekend with a lifetime best of 2:02.18 from August before going 2:01.14 in prelims this morning to book a spot in the B-final. Tonight, Wang won the consolation final with a personal-best 1:59.27, marking his first time under the two-minute barrier.