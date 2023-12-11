Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lakeside Wins Boys, Co-ed Meets; Small Crow Canyon Crew Wins Girls Title At Winter Jrs West

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

It was a tale of two teams at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet.

On the boys’ side, a team of 22 boys from the Lakeside Aquatic Club amassed 523 points to win the title handily over Rose Bowl Aquatics, with a winning margin of 181 points.

That effort was led by Maximus Williamson, who won three individual events (200 IM, 200 free, 100 free) and twice broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 free.

But his 94 points wasn’t even the most of the team – Cooper Lucas won three individual events of his own (500 free, 400 IM, 200 fly) and picked up 108 individual points. The win came in spite of a DQ in the closing 400 free relay, which touched first before being struck for an early exchange.

Lakeside boys’ roster: Branden Beladi, Gabriel Campos, Luke Garrett, Max Hatcher, Jack Hernandez, Adam Huynh, Aubrey Jaya, Dallas Jones, Cooper Lucas, Riccardo Osio, Matteo Palmisani, River Paulk, Collin Quickstad, Keaton Rice, Alex Schwartz, Maxwell Stanislaus, Cash Strickland, Charlie Wang, Maximus Williamson, Evan Witte, Sherwin Xu, Willian Zhang

The Crow Canyon Sharks, meanwhile, won by 39 points ahead of the Bellevue Club Swim Team, but used a compact and efficient roster of 10 swimmers to do it.

That effort was led by Bailey Hartman, who scored 100 individual points, including wins in the 500 free, and 200 fly.

Even with a disqualified “A” relay in the 400 medley, Crow Canyon scored huge relay points (as did the runners-up from the Bellevue Club in Washington).

Crow Canyon girls’ roster: Ellie Butler, Devyn Caples, Lilyana Caples, Liberty Clark, Hayley Gregory, Bailey Hartman, Pooja Hemige, Blake Hill, Sammy Kan, Phil Lin, Daniela Linares Danzos, Natalie Mak, Raya Mellott, Madison O’Connell, Sam Seybold, Ethan Suehiro, Sadie Suppiger, Ethan Wang, Kaden Wong

Those two teams finished 1-2 in the team standings as well, with Lakeside winning at 703 points, Crow Canyon 2nd at 462, Rose Bowl 3rd at 396, Aquajets Swim Team 4th at 362, and Mission Viejo Nadadores 5th at 342.

Lakeside’s winning roster: Branden Beladi, Gabriel Campos, Luke Garrett, Max Hatcher, Jack Hernandez, Adam Huynh, Aubrey Jaya, Dallas Jones, Cooper Lucas, Riccardo Osio, Matteo Palmisani, River Paulk, Collin Quickstad, Keaton Rice, Alex Schwartz, Maxwell Stanislaus, Cash Strickland, Charlie Wang, Maximus Williamson, Evan Witte, Sherwin Xu, Willian Zhang, Lily Andruss, Emma Bibza, Elise Clift, Avery Collins, Olivia Colombo, Ellen Garritson, Katie Gyuer, Avery Hafele, Tatum Janning, Katy Jost, Ella McWhorter, Seanna Muhitch, Natalie Schneider, Kennedi Southern

Boys and Girls Separate Standings

Rank Girls’ Teams Scores Rank Boys’ Teams Scores
1 Crow Canyon Sharks 437 1 Lakeside Aquatic Club 523
2 Bellevue Club Swim Team 398 2 Rose Bowl Aquatics 342
3 Mission Viejo Nadadores 338 3 Fmc Aquatic 308
4 Lakeside Aquatic Club 180 4 Aquajets Swim Team 239
5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 151 5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 165
6 Irvine Novaquatics 146 6 Irvine Novaquatics 154
7 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics 139 7 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C 115
8 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 131 8 Evolution Racing Club 101
9 Aquajets Swim Team 123 9 Swim Neptune 100
10 Orinda Aquatics 101 10 Iowa Flyers Swim Club 95
11 Fox Valley Park District Riptide 97 11 Bend Swim Club 90
12 Elmbrook Swim Club 84 12 North Bay Aquatics 68
12 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C 84 13 Sierra Marlins Swim Team 65
14 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 67.5 14 Blue Tide Aquatics 56
15 Beach Cities Swimming 67 15 Fort Collins Area Swim Team 55
16 Riverside Aquatics Association 66 16 Lubbock Swim Club 50
17 The Woodlands Swim Team 59 17 Glacier Swim Club 47
18 Rose Bowl Aquatics 54 18 Olympus Aquatics 46
19 Foxjets Swim Team 53 19 Dart Swimming 43
19 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers 53 20 Lake Oswego Swim Club 42
21 Waukesha Express Swim Team 52 20 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics 42
22 King Aquatic Club 49 22 Parkway Swim Club 41
23 Academy Bullets Swim Club 45 22 Ojai Heat Waves 41
24 Nitro Swimming 40 24 Streamline Aquatics 37
24 Gold Medal Swim Club 40 25 Alpha Aquatics 36
26 Patriot Aquatic Club 36 26 Las Vegas Swim Club 35
27 Empire KC Swim Club 33 27 Rise Aquatic Club 34
28 Longhorn Aquatics 30 28 California Dolphin Swim Team 30
29 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 29 28 Gold Medal Swim Club 30
30 Front Range Barracudas 28 28 Badger Aquatics Club 30
30 Sharks Swim Club 28 31 Multnomah Athletic Club 29
32 Dart Swimming 24 32 Alto Swim Club 28
33 City Of Lafayette Aquatics 19 32 South Shore Sails 28
33 First Colony Swim Team, Inc. 19 34 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. 26
35 Bend Swim Club 17 35 Crow Canyon Sharks 25
36 Magnolia Aquatic Club 15 36 Aquawolves Swimming 21
37 Flatiron Athletic Club 14 36 Hydro Elite Aquatics Team 21
37 Lake Oswego Swim Club 14 38 Flatiron Athletic Club 19
37 Rockwood Swim Club 14 38 Cougar Aquatics 19
40 Santa Clara Swim Club 13 40 Pikes Peak Athletics 18
41 Pacific Swim 12 40 Nu Wave Swim Club 18
41 Clovis Swim Club 12 42 Texas Gold 17
41 Socal Aquatics Association 12 42 Quicksilver Swimming 17
44 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club 11 44 River City Aquatics 15
44 St Charles Swim Team 11 45 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 13
44 Wolverine Aquatics 11 45 Sawtooth Aquatic Club 13
47 Columbia Swim Club 9 47 Millard Aquatic Club 11
47 Coronado Swim -team Elite 9 48 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club 10
49 Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs 7 49 Waterloo Swimming 9
49 Kamehameha Swim Club 7 49 Terrapins Swim Team 9
51 Nu Wave Swim Club 6 49 Kishwaukee YMCA Dekalb County 9
51 Lakeridge Swim Team 6 49 Charger Aquatics 9
51 Wasatch Front Fish Market 6 53 The Dolphins Portland Swimming 8.5
54 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth 5 54 Rancho San Dieguito 8
54 Rancho San Dieguito 5 55 Madison Aquatic Club 7
56 South Shore Sails 4 55 Jefferson City Area Ymca 7
57 La Mirada Armada 5 55 Rochester Swim Club 7
58 Rockford Marlins Swim Club 3 55 Hornet Age Group Swim Club 7
58 Life Time Arizona Swim Team 3 55 South Bay Aquatics 7
58 Dallas Mustangs 3 60 Sooner Swim Club 6
58 Rocket Aquatics 3 60 Boise YMCA Swim Team 6
62 Springfield Aquatics 2 62 Beast 5
62 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics 2 62 Swim Streamline at Northampton 5
62 Pleasanton Seahawks 2 62 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 5
62 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc 2 62 South Metro Storm 5
62 Edina Swim Club 2 66 Fox Valley Swim Team 4
67 Neptune Swimming 1 66 Mission Viejo Nadadores 4
67 Csp Tideriders 1 68 Phoenix Swim Club 3.5
67 Buenaventura Swim Club 1 69 Wolverine Aquatics 3
69 University Place Aquatic Club 3
69 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth 3
72 The Swim Team 2
72 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 2
72 Mako Aquatics 2
72 Dads Club Swim Team 2
72 Walnut Creek Aquabears 2
72 Denver Swim Academy 2
78 Santa Clara Swim Club 1
78 North Coast Aquatics 1
78 Elevation Athletics 1
78 Nitro Swimming 1

Combined Team Score Standings

Note: per USA Swimming rules, a team must score boys points and girls points to score in the combined score standings. 25 teams accomplished that this year at the West meet.

Rank Combined Team Score
1 Lakeside Aquatic Club 703
2 Crow Canyon Sharks 462
3 Rose Bowl Aquatics 396
4 Aquajets Swim Team 362
5 Mission Viejo Nadadores 342
6 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 316
7 Irvine Novaquatics 300
8 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 199
9 NASA Wildcats Aquatics 181
10 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 133
11 Bend Swim Club 107
12 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 72.5
13 Gold Medal Swim Club 70
14 DART Swimming 67
15 Lake Oswego Swim Club 56
16 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 42
17 Nitro Swimming 41
18 Flatiron Athletic Club 33
19 South Shore Sails 32
20 Nu Wave Swim Club 24
21 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club 21
22 Wolverine Aquatics 14
22 Santa Clara Swim Club 14
24 Rancho San Dieguito 13
25 KATY Aquatics 8

