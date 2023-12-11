Lakeside Wins Boys, Co-ed Meets; Small Crow Canyon Crew Wins Girls Title At Winter Jrs West

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

It was a tale of two teams at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet.

On the boys’ side, a team of 22 boys from the Lakeside Aquatic Club amassed 523 points to win the title handily over Rose Bowl Aquatics, with a winning margin of 181 points.

That effort was led by Maximus Williamson, who won three individual events (200 IM, 200 free, 100 free) and twice broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 free.

But his 94 points wasn’t even the most of the team – Cooper Lucas won three individual events of his own (500 free, 400 IM, 200 fly) and picked up 108 individual points. The win came in spite of a DQ in the closing 400 free relay, which touched first before being struck for an early exchange.

The Crow Canyon Sharks, meanwhile, won by 39 points ahead of the Bellevue Club Swim Team, but used a compact and efficient roster of 10 swimmers to do it.

That effort was led by Bailey Hartman, who scored 100 individual points, including wins in the 500 free, and 200 fly.

Even with a disqualified “A” relay in the 400 medley, Crow Canyon scored huge relay points (as did the runners-up from the Bellevue Club in Washington).

Those two teams finished 1-2 in the team standings as well, with Lakeside winning at 703 points, Crow Canyon 2nd at 462, Rose Bowl 3rd at 396, Aquajets Swim Team 4th at 362, and Mission Viejo Nadadores 5th at 342.

Boys and Girls Separate Standings

Rank Girls’ Teams Scores Rank Boys’ Teams Scores 1 Crow Canyon Sharks 437 1 Lakeside Aquatic Club 523 2 Bellevue Club Swim Team 398 2 Rose Bowl Aquatics 342 3 Mission Viejo Nadadores 338 3 Fmc Aquatic 308 4 Lakeside Aquatic Club 180 4 Aquajets Swim Team 239 5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 151 5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 165 6 Irvine Novaquatics 146 6 Irvine Novaquatics 154 7 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics 139 7 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C 115 8 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 131 8 Evolution Racing Club 101 9 Aquajets Swim Team 123 9 Swim Neptune 100 10 Orinda Aquatics 101 10 Iowa Flyers Swim Club 95 11 Fox Valley Park District Riptide 97 11 Bend Swim Club 90 12 Elmbrook Swim Club 84 12 North Bay Aquatics 68 12 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C 84 13 Sierra Marlins Swim Team 65 14 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 67.5 14 Blue Tide Aquatics 56 15 Beach Cities Swimming 67 15 Fort Collins Area Swim Team 55 16 Riverside Aquatics Association 66 16 Lubbock Swim Club 50 17 The Woodlands Swim Team 59 17 Glacier Swim Club 47 18 Rose Bowl Aquatics 54 18 Olympus Aquatics 46 19 Foxjets Swim Team 53 19 Dart Swimming 43 19 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers 53 20 Lake Oswego Swim Club 42 21 Waukesha Express Swim Team 52 20 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics 42 22 King Aquatic Club 49 22 Parkway Swim Club 41 23 Academy Bullets Swim Club 45 22 Ojai Heat Waves 41 24 Nitro Swimming 40 24 Streamline Aquatics 37 24 Gold Medal Swim Club 40 25 Alpha Aquatics 36 26 Patriot Aquatic Club 36 26 Las Vegas Swim Club 35 27 Empire KC Swim Club 33 27 Rise Aquatic Club 34 28 Longhorn Aquatics 30 28 California Dolphin Swim Team 30 29 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 29 28 Gold Medal Swim Club 30 30 Front Range Barracudas 28 28 Badger Aquatics Club 30 30 Sharks Swim Club 28 31 Multnomah Athletic Club 29 32 Dart Swimming 24 32 Alto Swim Club 28 33 City Of Lafayette Aquatics 19 32 South Shore Sails 28 33 First Colony Swim Team, Inc. 19 34 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. 26 35 Bend Swim Club 17 35 Crow Canyon Sharks 25 36 Magnolia Aquatic Club 15 36 Aquawolves Swimming 21 37 Flatiron Athletic Club 14 36 Hydro Elite Aquatics Team 21 37 Lake Oswego Swim Club 14 38 Flatiron Athletic Club 19 37 Rockwood Swim Club 14 38 Cougar Aquatics 19 40 Santa Clara Swim Club 13 40 Pikes Peak Athletics 18 41 Pacific Swim 12 40 Nu Wave Swim Club 18 41 Clovis Swim Club 12 42 Texas Gold 17 41 Socal Aquatics Association 12 42 Quicksilver Swimming 17 44 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club 11 44 River City Aquatics 15 44 St Charles Swim Team 11 45 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team 13 44 Wolverine Aquatics 11 45 Sawtooth Aquatic Club 13 47 Columbia Swim Club 9 47 Millard Aquatic Club 11 47 Coronado Swim -team Elite 9 48 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club 10 49 Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs 7 49 Waterloo Swimming 9 49 Kamehameha Swim Club 7 49 Terrapins Swim Team 9 51 Nu Wave Swim Club 6 49 Kishwaukee YMCA Dekalb County 9 51 Lakeridge Swim Team 6 49 Charger Aquatics 9 51 Wasatch Front Fish Market 6 53 The Dolphins Portland Swimming 8.5 54 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth 5 54 Rancho San Dieguito 8 54 Rancho San Dieguito 5 55 Madison Aquatic Club 7 56 South Shore Sails 4 55 Jefferson City Area Ymca 7 57 La Mirada Armada 5 55 Rochester Swim Club 7 58 Rockford Marlins Swim Club 3 55 Hornet Age Group Swim Club 7 58 Life Time Arizona Swim Team 3 55 South Bay Aquatics 7 58 Dallas Mustangs 3 60 Sooner Swim Club 6 58 Rocket Aquatics 3 60 Boise YMCA Swim Team 6 62 Springfield Aquatics 2 62 Beast 5 62 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics 2 62 Swim Streamline at Northampton 5 62 Pleasanton Seahawks 2 62 Alamo Area Aquatic Association 5 62 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc 2 62 South Metro Storm 5 62 Edina Swim Club 2 66 Fox Valley Swim Team 4 67 Neptune Swimming 1 66 Mission Viejo Nadadores 4 67 Csp Tideriders 1 68 Phoenix Swim Club 3.5 67 Buenaventura Swim Club 1 69 Wolverine Aquatics 3 69 University Place Aquatic Club 3 69 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth 3 72 The Swim Team 2 72 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 2 72 Mako Aquatics 2 72 Dads Club Swim Team 2 72 Walnut Creek Aquabears 2 72 Denver Swim Academy 2 78 Santa Clara Swim Club 1 78 North Coast Aquatics 1 78 Elevation Athletics 1 78 Nitro Swimming 1

Combined Team Score Standings

Note: per USA Swimming rules, a team must score boys points and girls points to score in the combined score standings. 25 teams accomplished that this year at the West meet.