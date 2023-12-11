Lakeside Wins Boys, Co-ed Meets; Small Crow Canyon Crew Wins Girls Title At Winter Jrs West

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST
- December 6-9, 2023
- FMC Natatorium, Westmont, Illinois
- Prelims: 9:00 am (CST)/ Finals: 5:00 pm (CST)
- Wednesday finals (relays only): 6:00 pm (CST)
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central (USA Swimming)
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results or on Meet Mobile
It was a tale of two teams at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet.
On the boys’ side, a team of 22 boys from the Lakeside Aquatic Club amassed 523 points to win the title handily over Rose Bowl Aquatics, with a winning margin of 181 points.
That effort was led by Maximus Williamson, who won three individual events (200 IM, 200 free, 100 free) and twice broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 free.
But his 94 points wasn’t even the most of the team – Cooper Lucas won three individual events of his own (500 free, 400 IM, 200 fly) and picked up 108 individual points. The win came in spite of a DQ in the closing 400 free relay, which touched first before being struck for an early exchange.
Lakeside boys’ roster: Branden Beladi, Gabriel Campos, Luke Garrett, Max Hatcher, Jack Hernandez, Adam Huynh, Aubrey Jaya, Dallas Jones, Cooper Lucas, Riccardo Osio, Matteo Palmisani, River Paulk, Collin Quickstad, Keaton Rice, Alex Schwartz, Maxwell Stanislaus, Cash Strickland, Charlie Wang, Maximus Williamson, Evan Witte, Sherwin Xu, Willian Zhang
The Crow Canyon Sharks, meanwhile, won by 39 points ahead of the Bellevue Club Swim Team, but used a compact and efficient roster of 10 swimmers to do it.
That effort was led by Bailey Hartman, who scored 100 individual points, including wins in the 500 free, and 200 fly.
Even with a disqualified “A” relay in the 400 medley, Crow Canyon scored huge relay points (as did the runners-up from the Bellevue Club in Washington).
Crow Canyon girls’ roster: Ellie Butler, Devyn Caples, Lilyana Caples, Liberty Clark, Hayley Gregory, Bailey Hartman, Pooja Hemige, Blake Hill, Sammy Kan, Phil Lin, Daniela Linares Danzos, Natalie Mak, Raya Mellott, Madison O’Connell, Sam Seybold, Ethan Suehiro, Sadie Suppiger, Ethan Wang, Kaden Wong
Those two teams finished 1-2 in the team standings as well, with Lakeside winning at 703 points, Crow Canyon 2nd at 462, Rose Bowl 3rd at 396, Aquajets Swim Team 4th at 362, and Mission Viejo Nadadores 5th at 342.
Lakeside’s winning roster: Branden Beladi, Gabriel Campos, Luke Garrett, Max Hatcher, Jack Hernandez, Adam Huynh, Aubrey Jaya, Dallas Jones, Cooper Lucas, Riccardo Osio, Matteo Palmisani, River Paulk, Collin Quickstad, Keaton Rice, Alex Schwartz, Maxwell Stanislaus, Cash Strickland, Charlie Wang, Maximus Williamson, Evan Witte, Sherwin Xu, Willian Zhang, Lily Andruss, Emma Bibza, Elise Clift, Avery Collins, Olivia Colombo, Ellen Garritson, Katie Gyuer, Avery Hafele, Tatum Janning, Katy Jost, Ella McWhorter, Seanna Muhitch, Natalie Schneider, Kennedi Southern
Boys and Girls Separate Standings
|Rank
|Girls’ Teams
|Scores
|Rank
|Boys’ Teams
|Scores
|1
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|437
|1
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|523
|2
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|398
|2
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|342
|3
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|338
|3
|Fmc Aquatic
|308
|4
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|180
|4
|Aquajets Swim Team
|239
|5
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|151
|5
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|165
|6
|Irvine Novaquatics
|146
|6
|Irvine Novaquatics
|154
|7
|Nasa Wildcat Aquatics
|139
|7
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C
|115
|8
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|131
|8
|Evolution Racing Club
|101
|9
|Aquajets Swim Team
|123
|9
|Swim Neptune
|100
|10
|Orinda Aquatics
|101
|10
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club
|95
|11
|Fox Valley Park District Riptide
|97
|11
|Bend Swim Club
|90
|12
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|84
|12
|North Bay Aquatics
|68
|12
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic C
|84
|13
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|65
|14
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|67.5
|14
|Blue Tide Aquatics
|56
|15
|Beach Cities Swimming
|67
|15
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|55
|16
|Riverside Aquatics Association
|66
|16
|Lubbock Swim Club
|50
|17
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|59
|17
|Glacier Swim Club
|47
|18
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|54
|18
|Olympus Aquatics
|46
|19
|Foxjets Swim Team
|53
|19
|Dart Swimming
|43
|19
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|53
|20
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|42
|21
|Waukesha Express Swim Team
|52
|20
|Nasa Wildcat Aquatics
|42
|22
|King Aquatic Club
|49
|22
|Parkway Swim Club
|41
|23
|Academy Bullets Swim Club
|45
|22
|Ojai Heat Waves
|41
|24
|Nitro Swimming
|40
|24
|Streamline Aquatics
|37
|24
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|40
|25
|Alpha Aquatics
|36
|26
|Patriot Aquatic Club
|36
|26
|Las Vegas Swim Club
|35
|27
|Empire KC Swim Club
|33
|27
|Rise Aquatic Club
|34
|28
|Longhorn Aquatics
|30
|28
|California Dolphin Swim Team
|30
|29
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|29
|28
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|30
|30
|Front Range Barracudas
|28
|28
|Badger Aquatics Club
|30
|30
|Sharks Swim Club
|28
|31
|Multnomah Athletic Club
|29
|32
|Dart Swimming
|24
|32
|Alto Swim Club
|28
|33
|City Of Lafayette Aquatics
|19
|32
|South Shore Sails
|28
|33
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|19
|34
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|26
|35
|Bend Swim Club
|17
|35
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|25
|36
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|15
|36
|Aquawolves Swimming
|21
|37
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|14
|36
|Hydro Elite Aquatics Team
|21
|37
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|14
|38
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|19
|37
|Rockwood Swim Club
|14
|38
|Cougar Aquatics
|19
|40
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|13
|40
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|18
|41
|Pacific Swim
|12
|40
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|18
|41
|Clovis Swim Club
|12
|42
|Texas Gold
|17
|41
|Socal Aquatics Association
|12
|42
|Quicksilver Swimming
|17
|44
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|11
|44
|River City Aquatics
|15
|44
|St Charles Swim Team
|11
|45
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|13
|44
|Wolverine Aquatics
|11
|45
|Sawtooth Aquatic Club
|13
|47
|Columbia Swim Club
|9
|47
|Millard Aquatic Club
|11
|47
|Coronado Swim -team Elite
|9
|48
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|10
|49
|Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs
|7
|49
|Waterloo Swimming
|9
|49
|Kamehameha Swim Club
|7
|49
|Terrapins Swim Team
|9
|51
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|6
|49
|Kishwaukee YMCA Dekalb County
|9
|51
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|6
|49
|Charger Aquatics
|9
|51
|Wasatch Front Fish Market
|6
|53
|The Dolphins Portland Swimming
|8.5
|54
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth
|5
|54
|Rancho San Dieguito
|8
|54
|Rancho San Dieguito
|5
|55
|Madison Aquatic Club
|7
|56
|South Shore Sails
|4
|55
|Jefferson City Area Ymca
|7
|57
|La Mirada Armada
|5
|55
|Rochester Swim Club
|7
|58
|Rockford Marlins Swim Club
|3
|55
|Hornet Age Group Swim Club
|7
|58
|Life Time Arizona Swim Team
|3
|55
|South Bay Aquatics
|7
|58
|Dallas Mustangs
|3
|60
|Sooner Swim Club
|6
|58
|Rocket Aquatics
|3
|60
|Boise YMCA Swim Team
|6
|62
|Springfield Aquatics
|2
|62
|Beast
|5
|62
|Northwest Arkansas Aquatics
|2
|62
|Swim Streamline at Northampton
|5
|62
|Pleasanton Seahawks
|2
|62
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|5
|62
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Exc
|2
|62
|South Metro Storm
|5
|62
|Edina Swim Club
|2
|66
|Fox Valley Swim Team
|4
|67
|Neptune Swimming
|1
|66
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|4
|67
|Csp Tideriders
|1
|68
|Phoenix Swim Club
|3.5
|67
|Buenaventura Swim Club
|1
|69
|Wolverine Aquatics
|3
|69
|University Place Aquatic Club
|3
|69
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth
|3
|72
|The Swim Team
|2
|72
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|2
|72
|Mako Aquatics
|2
|72
|Dads Club Swim Team
|2
|72
|Walnut Creek Aquabears
|2
|72
|Denver Swim Academy
|2
|78
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|1
|78
|North Coast Aquatics
|1
|78
|Elevation Athletics
|1
|78
|Nitro Swimming
|1
Combined Team Score Standings
Note: per USA Swimming rules, a team must score boys points and girls points to score in the combined score standings. 25 teams accomplished that this year at the West meet.
|Rank
|Combined Team
|Score
|1
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|703
|2
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|462
|3
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|396
|4
|Aquajets Swim Team
|362
|5
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|342
|6
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|316
|7
|Irvine Novaquatics
|300
|8
|Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|199
|9
|NASA Wildcats Aquatics
|181
|10
|Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics
|133
|11
|Bend Swim Club
|107
|12
|Alamo Area Aquatic Association
|72.5
|13
|Gold Medal Swim Club
|70
|14
|DART Swimming
|67
|15
|Lake Oswego Swim Club
|56
|16
|Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|42
|17
|Nitro Swimming
|41
|18
|Flatiron Athletic Club
|33
|19
|South Shore Sails
|32
|20
|Nu Wave Swim Club
|24
|21
|Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
|21
|22
|Wolverine Aquatics
|14
|22
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|14
|24
|Rancho San Dieguito
|13
|25
|KATY Aquatics
|8
