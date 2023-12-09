2023 Winter Juniors – West Day 4: MVN’s Teagan O’Dell, Teia Salvino Drop 2 Finals

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Saturday evening heat sheets

Mission Viejo’s Teia Salvino scratched the B final of the 100 free; she will swim the A final of the 200 back. Avery Karl of Empire KC Swim Club will move up to the B final to replace Salvino, while Iowa Flyers’ Grace Hoeper will swim in the C final.

Mission Viejo’s Teagan O’Dell declined her spot in the C final of the 200 breast, giving way to Joy Felner from Scottsdale Aquatic Club. O’Dell will still swim in the A finals of the 200 back and 100 free.

KK LeBlanc of Sharks Swim Club scratched the 200 back, where she was qualified 20th, to focus on the 100 free, where she will be in the A final. Mazie Paradis of Verona Area Swim Team will move into the C final to take her place.

Rose Bowl’s Nathan Kim scratched both his finals tonight. He had qualified for the 200 back and 100 free. Duncan Henderson of BEAST and South Shore Sail’s Tony Laurito also dropped the 200 back. Pierce O’Grady, Emi Zamudio of DART Swimming, and Scottsdale’s Ethan Mindlin will all get a second swim in the C final of the 200 back.

In the boys’ 100 free, Jones Lambert from Lubbock Swim Club scratched the B final and Lakeside’s River Paulk pulled out of the C final. Mason Wendler from Terrapins moves into the B final, while Brody Chandler from Sierra Marlins, Andrew Hanson of Mako Aquatics, and Lucas Crother Collado from Alpha Aquatics all move in to take the open lanes in the C final.

Girls’ 200 back

#20 KK LeBlanc, Sharks Swim Club – 1:59.43 In #25 Mazie Paradis, Verona Area Swim – 1:59.91

Boys’ 200 back

#20 Nathan Kim, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:46.94 #22 Duncan Henderson, BEAST – 1:47.37 #23 Tony Laurito, South Shore Sail – 1:47.51 In #25 Pierce O’Grady, The Spartans of La Canada – 1:47.78

Girls’ 100 free

# 14 Teia Salvino, Mission Viejo – 50.00 In #25 Grace Hoeper, Iowa Flyers – 50.42

Boys’ 100 free

#15 Jones Lambert, Lubbock Swim Club – 44.95 #20 River Paulk, Lakeside Aquatic – 45.03 #24 Nathan Kim, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 45.07 In #25 Brody Chandler, Sierra Marlins – 45.08

Girls’ 200 breast

#22 Teagan O’Dell, Mission Viejo – 2:16.12 In #25 Joy Felner, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 2:16.42

Boys’ 200 breast

None

Girls’ 200 fly

None

Boys’ 200 fly