East vs. West: Which Region Reigned Supreme at the 2023 US Winter Junior Championships?

The annual Speedo Winter Junior Championships are among the best domestic meets every year, with new names breaking through, familiar names posting jaw-dropping times, and records falling by the handful.
Since USA Swimming split the meet into two events in 2015 to deal with the increasing depth becoming two big for a single Winter Junior National Championship event, we’ve been unable to see some of the biggest head-to-head matchups actualize. This year, that included future Virginia teammates Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics in Virginia and Maximus Williamson of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, who were sent to different meets.
SwimSwam’s Anne Lepesant has been tracking the top 8s in each event from the two meets combined from throughout the week, and what that work has revealed is that while both sides have some show-stopping swimmers, the East meet was much deeper than the West meet.
Anne’s analysis showed that the West region won just 11 out of the 36 events in this theoretical analysis.
That’s a flip from last year, where West was the better of the two meets. Both sides were missing some of their hallmark teams. The west was without the Sandpipers of Nevada, for example, who won the West meet. The east was without the Sarasota Sharks and the country’s biggest team, NCAP, which per usual instead attended their own Tom Dolan Invitational.
The meet uses the same scoring system as the NCAA Championships. Top 16 score in each event, with 1st place earning 20, 2nd 17, then on to 16, 15, 14,13, 12, 11 in the A-final; and 9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, in order, for the B-final. Relays score double.
East Vs. West, Mythical Scoring
- East – 4,282.5 (2,253.5 for men, 2,029 for women)
- West – 2,847.5 (1,311.5 for men, 1,536 for women)
In total, 242 teams participated in the two meets, with 81 scoring at the West meet and 63 at the East meet.
When we mash all of the results together, the East dominance becomes more obvious. The top 3 teams all come from the East region, as do 5 of the top 6. The top-finishing West team is the Lakeside Aquatic Club (formerly mentioned as Maximus Williamson‘s team).
The caveats to address the comments that are going to come:
- While the geographical split makes sense visually, there are probably more swimmers zoned to the West meet than the East meet
- The West meet was very far from some portions of the West zone
- The East meet was very far from some portions of the East zone
- NCAP, the biggest club in the country, hosted its own mid-season invite
- NCAP is still a very good and very deep club, but doesn’t have the superstars like it sometimes has in the past (Katie Ledecky, Tom Dolan, Cassidy Bayer, Ed Moses, Roque Santos, Mike Barrowman) so less of a factor than in other years
- But still a factor
- California is hosting a Sectionals meet the weekend after Winter Juniors
- Summer McIntosh is Canadian but training in Florida
- Lydia Jacoby is in college (but in the same hemi-nation that she grew up in, West)
|rank
|team
|side
|score
|men
|women
|1
|Carmel Swim Club-IN
|East
|591
|132
|459
|2
|Lakeside Swim Te-KY
|East
|509
|240.5
|268.5
|3
|SwimMAC Carolina-NC
|East
|390.5
|175.5
|215
|4
|Lakeside Aquatic-NT
|West
|357
|329
|28
|5
|Bolles School Sh-FL
|East
|319.5
|220
|99.5
|6
|Cavalier Aquatics – Y-VA
|East
|303
|303
|0
|7
|Crow Canyon Shar-PC
|West
|264
|0
|264
|8
|Mission Viejo Na-CA
|West
|239
|0
|239
|9
|Rose Bowl Aquati-CA
|West
|204
|204
|0
|10
|Bellevue Club Sw-PN
|West
|192
|0
|192
|11
|Suburban Seahawk-MA
|East
|187.5
|184.5
|3
|12
|FMC Aquatic-IL
|West
|169
|169
|0
|13
|Nashville Aquati-SE
|East
|152.5
|134.5
|18
|14
|Aquajets Swim Te-MN
|West
|134.5
|81.5
|53
|15
|Mason Manta Rays-OH
|East
|134
|69
|65
|16
|Tac Titans-NC
|East
|123.5
|17.5
|106
|17
|Laker Swim-FL
|East
|115
|11
|104
|18
|Scottsdale Aquat-AZ
|West
|103
|21
|82
|19
|NASA Wildcat Aqu-IL
|West
|92
|13
|79
|20
|East Carolina Aq
|East
|91
|66
|25
|21
|Fox Valley Pa-IL
|West
|86
|0
|86
|22
|Dynamo Swim Club-GA
|East
|82
|82
|0
|23
|Irvine Novaquati-CA
|West
|80.5
|28
|52.5
|24
|Scarlet Aquatics-NJ
|East
|77
|3
|74
|25
|Fishers Area Swi
|East
|71
|44
|27
|26
|Blair Regional Y
|East
|70
|0
|70
|27
|Baylor Swim Club
|East
|61.5
|61.5
|0
|28
|Gwinnett Aquatic
|East
|60
|60
|0
|29
|Jersey Wahoos-MA
|East
|57
|0
|57
|30
|Nova of Virginia-VA
|East
|55
|29
|26
|31
|North Bay Aquati
|West
|49
|49
|0
|32
|Fort Collins Are
|West
|48
|48
|0
|33
|Palo Alto Stanfo-PC
|West
|47
|0
|47
|34
|Seattle Metro-PN
|West
|47
|34
|13
|35
|Team Suffolk-MR
|East
|46
|46
|0
|36
|Stingrays Swim T
|East
|46
|46
|0
|37
|Michigan Lakesho-MI
|East
|45
|0
|45
|38
|Gator Swim Club-
|East
|44
|0
|44
|39
|Bend Swim Club-OR
|West
|43
|39
|4
|40
|Foxjets Swim Tea
|West
|43
|0
|43
|41
|Tormgreater Some
|East
|42
|3
|39
|42
|Oly Swimming-MI
|East
|42
|33
|9
|43
|SwimAtlanta-GA
|East
|41
|13
|28
|44
|Academy Bullets-IL
|West
|39
|0
|39
|45
|Upper Dublin Aqu
|East
|36.5
|0
|36.5
|46
|Elmbrook Swim Cl-WI
|West
|35
|0
|35
|47
|Lubbock Swim Clu
|West
|35
|35
|0
|48
|Mecklenburg Swim-NC
|East
|32
|25
|7
|49
|Gold Medal Swim-AZ
|West
|32
|16
|16
|50
|King Aquatic Clu
|West
|31
|0
|31
|51
|New Wave Swim Te-NC
|East
|30
|30
|0
|52
|Beach Cities Swi
|West
|30
|0
|30
|53
|Ridgefield Aquat
|East
|29
|29
|0
|54
|Huntsville Swim-SE
|East
|28.5
|28.5
|0
|55
|Dublin Community-OH
|East
|28
|0
|28
|56
|Las Vegas Swim C
|West
|28
|28
|0
|57
|Unattached-MI
|East
|27
|7
|20
|58
|Patriot Aquatic-
|West
|27
|0
|27
|59
|Area Tallahassee
|East
|25
|25
|0
|60
|Univ of Denver H
|West
|24.5
|0
|24.5
|61
|Glacier Swim Clu
|West
|24.5
|24.5
|0
|62
|Orinda Aquatics-PC
|West
|24
|0
|24
|63
|Shawmut Aquatic-
|East
|22
|17
|5
|64
|Germantown Acad-
|East
|22
|22
|0
|65
|Irish Aquatics-I
|East
|22
|0
|22
|66
|Ojai Heat Waves-
|West
|21
|21
|0
|67
|Flatiron Athleti
|West
|20
|14
|6
|68
|Streamline Aquat
|West
|19.5
|19.5
|0
|69
|Badger Aquatics-
|West
|19.5
|19.5
|0
|70
|Longhorn Aquatic
|West
|19
|0
|19
|71
|Blue Tide Aquati
|West
|19
|19
|0
|72
|Alamo Area Aquat-ST
|West
|18
|0
|18
|73
|Swim Neptune-AZ
|West
|17.5
|17.5
|0
|74
|Evolution Racing-CA
|West
|17
|17
|0
|75
|Chelsea Piers Aq
|East
|17
|0
|17
|76
|Riverside Aquati-CA
|West
|16.5
|0
|16.5
|77
|RISE Aquatic Clu
|West
|16
|16
|0
|78
|McCallie / Gps A
|East
|15.5
|15.5
|0
|79
|Waukesha Express
|West
|15
|0
|15
|80
|The Woodlands Sw-GU
|West
|14
|0
|14
|81
|Naval Academy Aq
|East
|14
|14
|0
|82
|Mount Pleasant A
|East
|14
|0
|14
|83
|Phoenix Swimming
|East
|14
|11
|3
|84
|Jersey Aquatic C
|East
|13
|0
|13
|85
|Metro Atlanta Aq
|East
|11
|0
|11
|86
|California Dolph
|West
|10
|10
|0
|87
|Memphis Thunder-
|East
|9.5
|0
|9.5
|88
|Sierra Marlins S-SN
|West
|9
|9
|0
|89
|Front Range Barr
|West
|9
|0
|9
|90
|Multnomah Athlet
|West
|9
|9
|0
|91
|Eastern Express-
|East
|9
|0
|9
|92
|All Star Aquatic
|East
|9
|0
|9
|93
|Old Dominion Aqu
|East
|9
|9
|0
|94
|Iowa Flyers Swim-IA
|West
|8
|8
|0
|95
|Quest Swimming-V
|East
|8
|0
|8
|96
|David YMCA Phant
|East
|7.5
|7.5
|0
|97
|Greater Phila-MA
|East
|7
|0
|7
|98
|New Albany Aquat
|East
|7
|7
|0
|99
|Poseidon Swimmin
|East
|7
|0
|7
|100
|Tsunami Swim Tea
|West
|7
|7
|0
|101
|Boilermaker Aqua
|East
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|102
|Central Ohio Aqu
|East
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|103
|Crimson Aquatics-NE
|East
|6
|0
|6
|104
|Magnolia Aquatic
|West
|6
|0
|6
|105
|City Of Lafayett
|West
|6
|0
|6
|106
|Greenwood Swimmi
|East
|6
|6
|0
|107
|York YMCA-MA
|East
|6
|0
|6
|108
|North Carolina A-NC
|East
|5
|5
|0
|109
|Katy Aquatic Tea-GU
|West
|4
|4
|0
|110
|Empire KC Swim C
|West
|4
|0
|4
|111
|Team Pittsburgh-
|East
|4
|1
|3
|112
|First Colony Swi
|West
|3
|0
|3
|113
|Montverde Aquati
|East
|3
|0
|3
|114
|Pacific Swim-SI
|West
|3
|0
|3
|115
|Lake Oswego Swim-OR
|West
|2
|0
|2
|116
|Manchester Makos
|East
|2
|2
|0
|117
|South Shore Sail
|West
|2
|2
|0
|118
|Mississippi Mako
|East
|2
|2
|0
|119
|Wolverine Aquati
|West
|2
|0
|2
|120
|Y-Spartaquatics-
|East
|2
|0
|2
|121
|Grand Traverse-M
|East
|2
|2
|0
|122
|Clovis Swim Club
|West
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|123
|Sharks Swim Club
|West
|1
|0
|1
|124
|Santa Clara Swim
|West
|1
|0
|1
|125
|Metro Area Life-
|East
|1
|0
|1
|126
|Greater Kalamazo
|East
|1
|1
|0
Very cool analysis!
I am fascinated by how many of these teams’ points come from just the girls or just the boys (CA-Y, CROW, MVN, ROSE, BC, etc). Very few (LAK, MAC, BSS, AQJT, RAYS, FAST, NOVA) are balanced. Just an observation.
Pool
The Ohio State was a much better facility then Westmont.