Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

East vs. West: Which Region Reigned Supreme at the 2023 US Winter Junior Championships?

Comments: 3

The annual Speedo Winter Junior Championships are among the best domestic meets every year, with new names breaking through, familiar names posting jaw-dropping times, and records falling by the handful.

Since USA Swimming split the meet into two events in 2015 to deal with the increasing depth becoming two big for a single Winter Junior National Championship event, we’ve been unable to see some of the biggest head-to-head matchups actualize. This year, that included future Virginia teammates Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics in Virginia and Maximus Williamson of the Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas, who were sent to different meets.

SwimSwam’s Anne Lepesant has been tracking the top 8s in each event from the two meets combined from throughout the week, and what that work has revealed is that while both sides have some show-stopping swimmers, the East meet was much deeper than the West meet.

Anne’s analysis showed that the West region won just 11 out of the 36 events in this theoretical analysis.

That’s a flip from last year, where West was the better of the two meets. Both sides were missing some of their hallmark teams. The west was without the Sandpipers of Nevada, for example, who won the West meet. The east was without the Sarasota Sharks and the country’s biggest team, NCAP, which per usual instead attended their own Tom Dolan Invitational.

The meet uses the same scoring system as the NCAA Championships. Top 16 score in each event, with 1st place earning 20, 2nd 17, then on to 16, 15, 14,13, 12, 11 in the A-final; and 9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, in order, for the B-final. Relays score double.

East Vs. West, Mythical Scoring

  1. East – 4,282.5 (2,253.5 for men, 2,029 for women)
  2. West – 2,847.5 (1,311.5 for men, 1,536 for women)

In total, 242 teams participated in the two meets, with 81 scoring at the West meet and 63 at the East meet.

When we mash all of the results together, the East dominance becomes more obvious. The top 3 teams all come from the East region, as do 5 of the top 6. The top-finishing West team is the Lakeside Aquatic Club (formerly mentioned as Maximus Williamson‘s team).

The caveats to address the comments that are going to come:

  • While the geographical split makes sense visually, there are probably more swimmers zoned to the West meet than the East meet
  • The West meet was very far from some portions of the West zone
  • The East meet was very far from some portions of the East zone
  • NCAP, the biggest club in the country, hosted its own mid-season invite
  • NCAP is still a very good and very deep club, but doesn’t have the superstars like it sometimes has in the past (Katie Ledecky, Tom Dolan, Cassidy Bayer, Ed Moses, Roque Santos, Mike Barrowman) so less of a factor than in other years
  • But still a factor
  • California is hosting a Sectionals meet the weekend after Winter Juniors
  • Summer McIntosh is Canadian but training in Florida
  • Lydia Jacoby is in college (but in the same hemi-nation that she grew up in, West)
rank team side score men women
1 Carmel Swim Club-IN East 591 132 459
2 Lakeside Swim Te-KY East 509 240.5 268.5
3 SwimMAC Carolina-NC East 390.5 175.5 215
4 Lakeside Aquatic-NT West 357 329 28
5 Bolles School Sh-FL East 319.5 220 99.5
6 Cavalier Aquatics – Y-VA East 303 303 0
7 Crow Canyon Shar-PC West 264 0 264
8 Mission Viejo Na-CA West 239 0 239
9 Rose Bowl Aquati-CA West 204 204 0
10 Bellevue Club Sw-PN West 192 0 192
11 Suburban Seahawk-MA East 187.5 184.5 3
12 FMC Aquatic-IL West 169 169 0
13 Nashville Aquati-SE East 152.5 134.5 18
14 Aquajets Swim Te-MN West 134.5 81.5 53
15 Mason Manta Rays-OH East 134 69 65
16 Tac Titans-NC East 123.5 17.5 106
17 Laker Swim-FL East 115 11 104
18 Scottsdale Aquat-AZ West 103 21 82
19 NASA Wildcat Aqu-IL West 92 13 79
20 East Carolina Aq East 91 66 25
21 Fox Valley Pa-IL West 86 0 86
22 Dynamo Swim Club-GA East 82 82 0
23 Irvine Novaquati-CA West 80.5 28 52.5
24 Scarlet Aquatics-NJ East 77 3 74
25 Fishers Area Swi East 71 44 27
26 Blair Regional Y East 70 0 70
27 Baylor Swim Club East 61.5 61.5 0
28 Gwinnett Aquatic East 60 60 0
29 Jersey Wahoos-MA East 57 0 57
30 Nova of Virginia-VA East 55 29 26
31 North Bay Aquati West 49 49 0
32 Fort Collins Are West 48 48 0
33 Palo Alto Stanfo-PC West 47 0 47
34 Seattle Metro-PN West 47 34 13
35 Team Suffolk-MR East 46 46 0
36 Stingrays Swim T East 46 46 0
37 Michigan Lakesho-MI East 45 0 45
38 Gator Swim Club- East 44 0 44
39 Bend Swim Club-OR West 43 39 4
40 Foxjets Swim Tea West 43 0 43
41 Tormgreater Some East 42 3 39
42 Oly Swimming-MI East 42 33 9
43 SwimAtlanta-GA East 41 13 28
44 Academy Bullets-IL West 39 0 39
45 Upper Dublin Aqu East 36.5 0 36.5
46 Elmbrook Swim Cl-WI West 35 0 35
47 Lubbock Swim Clu West 35 35 0
48 Mecklenburg Swim-NC East 32 25 7
49 Gold Medal Swim-AZ West 32 16 16
50 King Aquatic Clu West 31 0 31
51 New Wave Swim Te-NC East 30 30 0
52 Beach Cities Swi West 30 0 30
53 Ridgefield Aquat East 29 29 0
54 Huntsville Swim-SE East 28.5 28.5 0
55 Dublin Community-OH East 28 0 28
56 Las Vegas Swim C West 28 28 0
57 Unattached-MI East 27 7 20
58 Patriot Aquatic- West 27 0 27
59 Area Tallahassee East 25 25 0
60 Univ of Denver H West 24.5 0 24.5
61 Glacier Swim Clu West 24.5 24.5 0
62 Orinda Aquatics-PC West 24 0 24
63 Shawmut Aquatic- East 22 17 5
64 Germantown Acad- East 22 22 0
65 Irish Aquatics-I East 22 0 22
66 Ojai Heat Waves- West 21 21 0
67 Flatiron Athleti West 20 14 6
68 Streamline Aquat West 19.5 19.5 0
69 Badger Aquatics- West 19.5 19.5 0
70 Longhorn Aquatic West 19 0 19
71 Blue Tide Aquati West 19 19 0
72 Alamo Area Aquat-ST West 18 0 18
73 Swim Neptune-AZ West 17.5 17.5 0
74 Evolution Racing-CA West 17 17 0
75 Chelsea Piers Aq East 17 0 17
76 Riverside Aquati-CA West 16.5 0 16.5
77 RISE Aquatic Clu West 16 16 0
78 McCallie / Gps A East 15.5 15.5 0
79 Waukesha Express West 15 0 15
80 The Woodlands Sw-GU West 14 0 14
81 Naval Academy Aq East 14 14 0
82 Mount Pleasant A East 14 0 14
83 Phoenix Swimming East 14 11 3
84 Jersey Aquatic C East 13 0 13
85 Metro Atlanta Aq East 11 0 11
86 California Dolph West 10 10 0
87 Memphis Thunder- East 9.5 0 9.5
88 Sierra Marlins S-SN West 9 9 0
89 Front Range Barr West 9 0 9
90 Multnomah Athlet West 9 9 0
91 Eastern Express- East 9 0 9
92 All Star Aquatic East 9 0 9
93 Old Dominion Aqu East 9 9 0
94 Iowa Flyers Swim-IA West 8 8 0
95 Quest Swimming-V East 8 0 8
96 David YMCA Phant East 7.5 7.5 0
97 Greater Phila-MA East 7 0 7
98 New Albany Aquat East 7 7 0
99 Poseidon Swimmin East 7 0 7
100 Tsunami Swim Tea West 7 7 0
101 Boilermaker Aqua East 6.5 6.5 0
102 Central Ohio Aqu East 6.5 6.5 0
103 Crimson Aquatics-NE East 6 0 6
104 Magnolia Aquatic West 6 0 6
105 City Of Lafayett West 6 0 6
106 Greenwood Swimmi East 6 6 0
107 York YMCA-MA East 6 0 6
108 North Carolina A-NC East 5 5 0
109 Katy Aquatic Tea-GU West 4 4 0
110 Empire KC Swim C West 4 0 4
111 Team Pittsburgh- East 4 1 3
112 First Colony Swi West 3 0 3
113 Montverde Aquati East 3 0 3
114 Pacific Swim-SI West 3 0 3
115 Lake Oswego Swim-OR West 2 0 2
116 Manchester Makos East 2 2 0
117 South Shore Sail West 2 2 0
118 Mississippi Mako East 2 2 0
119 Wolverine Aquati West 2 0 2
120 Y-Spartaquatics- East 2 0 2
121 Grand Traverse-M East 2 2 0
122 Clovis Swim Club West 1.5 0 1.5
123 Sharks Swim Club West 1 0 1
124 Santa Clara Swim West 1 0 1
125 Metro Area Life- East 1 0 1
126 Greater Kalamazo East 1 1 0

 

 

 

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Coach MM
28 minutes ago

Very cool analysis!

0
0
Reply
Anne Lepesant
Editor
39 minutes ago

I am fascinated by how many of these teams’ points come from just the girls or just the boys (CA-Y, CROW, MVN, ROSE, BC, etc). Very few (LAK, MAC, BSS, AQJT, RAYS, FAST, NOVA) are balanced. Just an observation.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Anne Lepesant
1
0
Reply
DPR
46 minutes ago

Pool
The Ohio State was a much better facility then Westmont.

4
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!