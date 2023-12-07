2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 1

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

The first sessions of Winter Junior Championships East (Columbus, Ohio) and Winter Junior Championships West (Westmont, Illinois) are in the books. As we always do, we will be combining the results from the two sites to bring you the combined top-8 finishers in each event from each day.

Day 1 was a timed-finals session that featured the 200 medley and 800 free relays.

Girls’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

East Record: 1:36.48 – Carmel Swim Club (Berglund, Sweeney, Shackell, Christman), 2022

West Record: 1:37.65 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons) 2017

13-14 NAG Record: 1:41.87 – TAC Titans (Clark, Cotter, Curzan, Morris), 2019

15-16 NAG Record: 1:39.21 – Virginia Gators (Muzzy, Kulp, Bray, Hamilton), 2017

17-18 NAG Record: 1:38.98 – Nashville Aquatic Club (Hurt, A. Walsh, Massey, G. Walsh), 2020

Combined Top 8:

Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (O’Connell, Mellott, Hartman, Clark) – West – 1:37.86 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, Kahler, Braeger, McDonald) – East – 1:38.13 Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Clarke, Sweeney, Shackell, Dougherty) – East – 1:38.35 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (Salvino, O’Dell, Stinson, Aquino) – West – 1:38.64 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, Clarke) – West – 1:40.32 Academy Bullets Swim Club ‘A’ (Conklin, McGann, Rentz, Krasnicki) – West – 1:40.52 Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics ‘A’ (Albrecht, Umstead, Todd, Siegers) – East – 1:40.55 NASA Wildcat Aquatics ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – West – 1:40.60

The fastest performance came from the West’s Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, whose Madison O’Connell (25.01), Raya Mellott (27.06), Bailey Hartman (23.44), and Liberty Clark (22.35) combined for 1:37.86, the only sub-1:38 of the combined meet.

Lakeside Swim Team out of Kentucky produced the second-fastest time of 1:38.13 with swims from Charlotte Crush (23.32), Georgia Kahler (28.53), Sydney Braeger (24.09), and Haley McDonald (22.19).

The East’s Jillian Crooks split a notable 21.71 freestyle anchor on the end of TAC Titans’ relay.

Boys’ 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

East Record: 1:26.52 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

West Record: 1:27.11 – Scottsdale Aquatic Club (R Hoffer, S Gage, R Van Deusen, J Blake), 2016

13-14 NAG Record: 1:34.61 – Carmel Swim Club (Lancaster, Malicki, Haig, Enoch), 2020

15-16 NAG Record: 1:28.85 – Mason Manta Rays (C. Foster, Van Gorp, McDonald, Chaney), 2018

17-18 NAG Record: 1:26.43 – Spartan Aquatic Club (N. Stoffle, Lin, Muhammed, Sacca), 2020

Combined Top 8:

Nashville Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Amlicke, Attmore, Nicholas, Schumann) – East — 1:26.16 *OVERALL MEET RECORD* Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ (King, Moore, Heilman, Browne) – East — 1:26.25 Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Osio, Paulk) – West – 1:27.41 Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ (Logue, Hackler, Davis, Hogan) – West – 1:27.52 FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Mieczkowski, Johnson, Hou, Mazurek) – West – 1:27.58 Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Liu, Li, Kim, Boutakidis) – West – 1:28.04 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, York, Mercer, Thiesing) – East — 1:28.12 Suburban Seahawks ‘A’ (Oswald, Wang, Johnson, Nenchev) – East – 1:28.17

Nashville Aquatic Club’s Blake Amlicke (21.65), Gray Attmore (24.57), Spencer Nicholas (19.97), and Mack Schumann (19.97) won the 200 medley relay at the East meet with 1:26.16, taking down the overall meet record, the 17-18 NAG record, and the 15-18 NAG record.

Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA’s David King (21.83), Max Moore (24.60), Thomas Heilman (19.87), and Will Browne (19.95) were also under those records with their second-place finish of 1:26.25.

Both quartets finished a body length ahead of the fastest relay out of the West meet, Lakeside Aquatic Club, whose Maximus Williamson (21.96), Cooper Lucas (24.44), Riccardo Osio (21.29), and River Paulk (19.72) combined for 1:27.41.

Girls’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

East Record: 7:03.66 – Sarasota Sharks (Sauickie, Mattes, Weyant, McIntosh), 2022

West Record: 6:52.66 – Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 7:18.96 – NOVA Aquatics (G. Sheble, C. Sheble, Erickson, Ackerly), 2017

15-16 NAG Record: 7:08.94 – NCAP (Duncan, Spink, Wall, Gemmell), 2020

17-18 NAG Record: 7:06.69 – NCAP (Duncan, Wall, Spink, Gemmell), 2022

Combined Top 8:

Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Shackell, Bowen, Sweeney, Han) — East – 6:59.52 *EAST RECORD* Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (Butler, Mellott, O’Connell, Hartman) – West – 7:09.01 Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (O’Dell, Salvino, Hughes, Mori) – West – 7:09.73 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (McDevitt, Sunwoo, Kehoe, Enge) – West – 7:10.22 SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ (Scott, Bartee, Plaza, Neace) — East – 7:12.97 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, McDonald, Braeger, Summa) — East – 7:14.26 Nova of Virginia ‘A’ (Deguenther, Bischoff, Barnard, Stuhlmacher) – East – 7:15.89 Carmel Swim Club ‘B’ (Ward, Gorey, Street, Clarke) – East – 7:18.48

Carmel Swim Club was the only team to clear 7 minutes, and they did so with big performances from Alex Shackell (1:42.28, #5 all-time for 17-18 girls), Lynsey Bowen (1:45.28), Molly Sweeney (1:46.55), and Kayla Han (1:45.41). The foursome combined for 6:59.52 to break the East meet record that had been established last year by the Sarasota Sharks.

The West meet had the next three fastest performances, with Crow Canyon Sharks (7:09.01), Mission Viejo Nadadores (7:09.73), and Bellevue Club Swim Team (7:10.22). Crow Canyon came from behind to snatch the win from Mission Viejo, thanks in part to a 1:42.79 anchor from Bailey Hartman.

Boys’ 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

East Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

West Record: 6:22.78 – Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, C Lucas, M Hatcher, R Paulk), 2022

13-14 NAG Record: 6:55.16 – SwimMAC (Osman, Turner, Clontz, Bartee), 2021

15-16 NAG Record: 6:30.45 – Rose Bowl Aquatics (Dalmacio, Kim, Larrick, Maurer), 2021

17-18 NAG Record: 6:23.21 – Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Rothrock, Hadley, Mitchell), 2019

Combined Top 8:

Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Williamson, Lucas, Hatcher, Paulk) – West – 6:20.34 *OVERALL MEET RECORD* Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ (Heilman, King, Browne, Charlton) – East — 6:24.56 Rose Bowl Aquatics ‘A’ (Li, Noguchi, Liu, Kim) – West – 6:29.54 Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Enoch, Shackell, Zhang, Gorey) – East — 6:29.73 SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ (Klein, Bartee, Alzate, Haywood) – East — 6:30.19 Suburban Seahawks ‘A’ (Johnson, Wang, Nenchev, Yeniay) – East – 6:30.69 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, Thiesing, Mercer, Baumann) – East – 6:31.01 Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ (Sohovich, Tolentino, Kyser, Macht) – East – 6:31.30

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Maximus Williamson (1:32.00), Cooper Lucas (1:33.57), Max Hatcher (1:36.91), and River Paulk (1:37.86) lowered their own West meet record, set in 2022, by 2.34 seconds, while also breaking the overall Winter Juniors, 17-18 NAG, and 15-18 NAG records with 6:20.34.

Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont YMCA’s Thomas Heilman (1:32.46), David King (1:34.00), Will Browne (1:37.04), and Will Charlton (1:41.06) won the East meet with 6:24.56. Heilman’s leadoff split broke the 17-18 National Age Group record and held on for about an hour before Williamson took it down by .46.